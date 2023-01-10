ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Fentanyl ruled cause of death for Tacoma student who died days after fight last spring

By Taylor Corlew, KOMO News digital producer
KOMO News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 4

Vicky Haddock
3d ago

So sad, this is what decriminalizing does. Easy access , bad decisions of teenagers is a lot different now

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMO News

3 people injured in multiple shootings in south King County, suspect detained

RENTON, Wash. — Three people were injured in multiple shootings that occurred in south King County Thursday afternoon. The first shooting was reported at 1:26 p.m. in the area of 64 Rainier Avenue South in Renton. A man was found inside his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body, according to Renton police.
RENTON, WA
KOMO News

Man shot and killed at Auburn apartment complex

AUBURN, Wash. — A man is dead after being shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Auburn Thursday night. According to the Auburn Police Department (APD), officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Copper Gate Apartment complex just before 9 p.m. The complex is located on the 4700 block of Auburn Way North.
AUBURN, WA
Seattle, Washington

Officers Arrest Rainier Beach Apartment Burglar

Police arrested a burglar late Wednesday after he slithered through a window at a Rainier Beach apartment. Around 11:30 p.m., a woman called 911 and said she could hear someone rifling through items in another room in her apartment in the 9000 block of Seward Park Avenue South. When officers...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Semi-truck loses brakes, drives off boat ramp in Kitsap County

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - Police responded to a semi-truck that drove off a boat ramp, and ended up underwater on Thursday. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), at 8:16 a.m., deputies responded to the crash site on E. Main St. in Manchester. When they arrived, the driver had already safely escaped.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Women allegedly steal $5,000 from Puyallup market

Authorities are asking the public for help in finding a group of women who allegedly stole $5,000 from a Puyallup market. Police report several women, some holding children, walked into the Las Monarcas Market on River Road East and distracted the staff. “One of the women was walking around as...
PUYALLUP, WA
thejoltnews.com

Alleged car thief booked on multiple charges

A burglary suspect was booked on multiple charges after allegedly fleeing from Sheriff’s deputies and, while in custody, damaged a newly installed camera in a patrol vehicle. Sheriff’s deputies were called to a burglary at a residence near Manke Road SE outside of Yelm last night, according to the...
YELM, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

911 | ‘Help the officer’ mistake in Montlake, First Hill guitar-toting burglar standoff, ‘skittle’ fentanyl pill drug bust

‘Help the officer’ mistake in Montlake: A mistaken “help the officer” dispatch brought a flood of Seattle Police officers to Montlake Blvd E at NE Pacific St early Thursday. According to SPD radio updates, police were called to help after a Washington State trooper was reported in a struggle with a suspect in the area around 2 AM. The “help the officer” protocol allows police to respond at high speeds when a member of law enforcement is reported threatened or in an altercation. Arriving units quickly located and stopped the described suspect but could not locate any trooper. SPD tells CHS the suspect was possibly in crisis and had been involved in an altercation and attempted to spit on a victim but the “help the officer” call was in error and no law enforcement was involved in the initial report. There were no reported injuries. The suspect was arrested to be booked for the assault.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Port Orchard man charged with murder for shooting suspected mail thief

A 39-year-old Port Orchard man has been charged with murder after he allegedly shot and killed a person in Port Orchard Monday night. He is being held on $1 million bail. According to charging documents, Chad Wilson is accused of shooting and killing 31-year-old Richard Taii. Wilson alleges he was worried his mail had been stolen and shot Taii in self-defense.
PORT ORCHARD, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy