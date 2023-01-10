Fentanyl ruled cause of death for Tacoma student who died days after fight last spring

Read full article on original website
Vicky Haddock
3d ago
So sad, this is what decriminalizing does. Easy access , bad decisions of teenagers is a lot different now
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KING-5
Juvenile male killed in Tacoma shooting
Police did not specify the boy's age. His death is being investigated as a homicide.
KOMO News
3 people injured in multiple shootings in south King County, suspect detained
RENTON, Wash. — Three people were injured in multiple shootings that occurred in south King County Thursday afternoon. The first shooting was reported at 1:26 p.m. in the area of 64 Rainier Avenue South in Renton. A man was found inside his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body, according to Renton police.
q13fox.com
3 injured in seemingly random shooting spree from Renton to Sea-Tac, suspect in custody
RENTON, Wash. - At least two people have been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a seemingly-random shooting spree from Renton to SeaTac on Thursday afternoon. According to Cyndie Morris, the Renton Police public information officer, around 1:30 p.m., a suspect fired multiple times into a car near 64 Rainier Ave....
q13fox.com
3 people shot in apparent random shooting through Renton, SeaTac
Police say the suspect, who is in custody, fired at random three separate times in Renton and SeaTac, hitting three people. Two of those victims have life-threatening injuries.
q13fox.com
Olympia Police: Rape suspect extradited from New York to Thurston County after investigation
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A rape suspect is being extradited from New York back to Thurston County to stand trial, following a months-long investigation by Olympia Police. According to the police department, an officer was temporarily assigned to their detective division in June 2022. The officer investigated a rape case with few leads, authorities say.
q13fox.com
Troopers investigating deadly crash involving 3 cars in Thurston County
TENINO, Wash. - Troopers are investigating a deadly crash involving three cars Thursday afternoon in Thurston County. According to the Washington State Patrol, troopers were called around 3:00 p.m. Thursday to State Route 507 and Old Military Rd. SE in Tenino. Few details were immediately given, but law enforcement were...
KOMO News
Man shot and killed at Auburn apartment complex
AUBURN, Wash. — A man is dead after being shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Auburn Thursday night. According to the Auburn Police Department (APD), officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Copper Gate Apartment complex just before 9 p.m. The complex is located on the 4700 block of Auburn Way North.
Officers Arrest Rainier Beach Apartment Burglar
Police arrested a burglar late Wednesday after he slithered through a window at a Rainier Beach apartment. Around 11:30 p.m., a woman called 911 and said she could hear someone rifling through items in another room in her apartment in the 9000 block of Seward Park Avenue South. When officers...
q13fox.com
Semi-truck loses brakes, drives off boat ramp in Kitsap County
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - Police responded to a semi-truck that drove off a boat ramp, and ended up underwater on Thursday. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), at 8:16 a.m., deputies responded to the crash site on E. Main St. in Manchester. When they arrived, the driver had already safely escaped.
Women allegedly steal $5,000 from Puyallup market
Authorities are asking the public for help in finding a group of women who allegedly stole $5,000 from a Puyallup market. Police report several women, some holding children, walked into the Las Monarcas Market on River Road East and distracted the staff. “One of the women was walking around as...
Robbery suspects arrested, charged after incriminating social media posts
Violent robbery after robbery — stretching from Seattle to the Eastside to South King County. Now two men have been charged with nearly a dozen crimes. The two suspects are 22-year-old Ricardo Valencia-Alvarez and 21-year-old Cesar Sandoval. Court documents say at least part of what led to their arrest...
Officials rule 11-year-old girl died of fentanyl, not fight at school
An 11-year-old Tacoma girl who passed away soon after a fight at school died as a result of fentanyl in her system, according to an update from the Pierce County medical examiner. The girl was involved in an “altercation” on May 20, 2022, with another student at Ford Middle School....
thejoltnews.com
Accused DUI driver eluded officers from three agencies, including the new sheriff
A driver accused of eluding authorities while driving under the influence is now facing two separate bails totaling $75,000 after being pursued by Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders and two other police agencies. Last week, Sanders pursued a stolen vehicle that struck a Tumwater patrol car and fled towards west...
thejoltnews.com
Alleged car thief booked on multiple charges
A burglary suspect was booked on multiple charges after allegedly fleeing from Sheriff’s deputies and, while in custody, damaged a newly installed camera in a patrol vehicle. Sheriff’s deputies were called to a burglary at a residence near Manke Road SE outside of Yelm last night, according to the...
Chronicle
Search of Onalaska Woman’s Residence Reveals Even More Stolen Mail After Arrest
The 40-year-old Onalaska woman arrested last week for allegedly stealing over 315 pieces of mail from multiple addresses was arrested again Tuesday afternoon after law enforcement found a substantial amount of stolen mail in her residence. Deputies with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on the suspect’s...
capitolhillseattle.com
911 | ‘Help the officer’ mistake in Montlake, First Hill guitar-toting burglar standoff, ‘skittle’ fentanyl pill drug bust
‘Help the officer’ mistake in Montlake: A mistaken “help the officer” dispatch brought a flood of Seattle Police officers to Montlake Blvd E at NE Pacific St early Thursday. According to SPD radio updates, police were called to help after a Washington State trooper was reported in a struggle with a suspect in the area around 2 AM. The “help the officer” protocol allows police to respond at high speeds when a member of law enforcement is reported threatened or in an altercation. Arriving units quickly located and stopped the described suspect but could not locate any trooper. SPD tells CHS the suspect was possibly in crisis and had been involved in an altercation and attempted to spit on a victim but the “help the officer” call was in error and no law enforcement was involved in the initial report. There were no reported injuries. The suspect was arrested to be booked for the assault.
MyNorthwest.com
Gee: ‘Put these kids in jail for about 10 years’ after string of youth crime
Bellevue Police arrested four teenagers — three 15-year-olds and one 13-year-old — Tuesday after allegedly leading officers on a chase with stolen cars following an armed carjacking. While all four boys are in custody and both cars, a black Dodge Charger and a Hyundai Elantra were recovered, the...
KOMO News
Port Orchard man charged with murder for shooting suspected mail thief
A 39-year-old Port Orchard man has been charged with murder after he allegedly shot and killed a person in Port Orchard Monday night. He is being held on $1 million bail. According to charging documents, Chad Wilson is accused of shooting and killing 31-year-old Richard Taii. Wilson alleges he was worried his mail had been stolen and shot Taii in self-defense.
q13fox.com
Deputies believe woman died after car she was moving rolled over her
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A woman who was moving two cars died Tuesday morning after police believe one of the cars rolled over her in a Puyallup neighborhood. Deputies responded to a report of a body found in the middle of a road near 165th Street Court East at about 6 a.m.
q13fox.com
Medical examiner: 11-year-old died from fentanyl in her system, not fight at school
TACOMA, Wash. - The Pierce County Medical Examiner determined that an 11-year-old who died last year passed away as a result from fentanyl in her system, not due to an altercation at school. In May 2022, Lenyia Swansey-Faafiti was taken to Mary Bridge Children's Hospital, where she died several days...
