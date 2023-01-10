Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KEVN
Murder Trial: Witness claims Absolu alluded to killings
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Arson Absolu who was charged with the murders of Charles Red Willow, Ashley Nagy, and Dakota Zaiser continued today. Both witnesses were given immunity for their testimonies today. The first witness stated that Absolu would bring drugs from New York to Rapid City to be...
KELOLAND TV
Officer justified in shooting; Warm weekend in store; Chaotic towing season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know First@4. Rapid City Police officer was justified in a deadly shooting last November, according to the Department of Criminal Investigation and the Attorney General. The weather pattern next week is looking more active. Three...
KEVN
AG: Rapid City police shooting ‘justified’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City police were cleared of any wrongdoing in a deadly shooting of a man Nov. 18, 2022. The summary, released Thursday by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office, says a Division of Criminal Investigation review “indicates that a Rapid City Police officer was justified in the shooting death of a man who charged at the officer during an incident.”
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Police Department officer justified in November 2022 shooting
The officer responded to a call about a man running through the halls of an apartment building at 330 Philadelphia Street, creating a disturbance. The officer let himself into the building and was immediately met by James Mathew Murphy, who then charged at the officer with a knife and attempted to the stab them.
KEVN
Absolu on trial for triple homicide in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The trial started Tuesday morning for a triple murder case in Rapid City. Arnson Absolu is charged with three counts of first degree murder in the deaths of Charles Red Willow, Ashley Nagy, and Dakota Zaiser in 2020. The prosecution started their opening statement with...
kotatv.com
Rapid City woman admits to vehicular homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City woman changed her plea Monday from not guilty to guilty for her part in a 2021 crash that killed a man. Juanita Wolfe, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular homicide. She was driving on Country Road west of Box Elder when the vehicle rolled. The passenger, Ty Brown Otter, 27, died in the crash.
dakotanewsnow.com
Authorities seize horses following neglect allegations
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - An animal neglect investigation has led authorities to seize more than a dozen horses from a South Dakota home. The Rapid City Journal reports that the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office seized 14 horses and two donkeys from the home just north of Rapid City on Thursday morning. The newspaper reported the animals were in a state of extreme neglect. The sheriff’s office has not released the name of the property owner. A neighbor said last week that she’s been calling the sheriff’s office about the animals since June 2021. She said horses were starving and being housed in pens with dead horses.
newscenter1.tv
Freedom Expo: An opportunity to learn about human trafficking and become a part of prevention
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Human trafficking is a crime many of us don’t witness, but should all be aware of. Freedom’s Journey, based in Rapid City, is holding their Freedom Expo from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on January 13 at the Hotel Alex Johnson. They’ll talk...
KEVN
Rapid City salon owner helps patients battle cancer
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Focus on You Beauty Spa owner Stephanie Cole found out she had cancer last year. Now, Cole gives haircuts at her salon, raising money to help other cancer patients pay their rent. These haircuts happen every Wednesday, from noon to 6 p.m. on a walk...
South Dakota Social Studies Standards public hearing moved & teachers feel left out
"It's a little tough to ask our teachers to burn one of their two personal days to go and testify across the state. They don't get many of those anyway, and just the fact that we love our educators in the classroom with our kids, that's where they want to be."
sdpb.org
Oyate Court program to expand reach
Oyate Court, a criminal justice partnership between state prosecutors and tribal representatives, is expanding. After beginning in Pennington County, efforts are underway to create a similar program in Tripp County. Oyate Court offers a path for those in the criminal justice system that goes beyond locking up an offender. Under...
newscenter1.tv
Harley, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office therapy dog, comforts employees having a ‘ruff’ day
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Everyone can face a difficult workday every once in a while, and just to get through the day, people think about something they can turn to at home like a pet or hobby. But for Harley, he comforts people during the workday as a way...
newscenter1.tv
General Beadle students meet new police K-9 in need of a name
RAPID CITY, S.D.– As one K-9 gets ready to retire from the Rapid City Police Department, another gets ready to take its place, but first it needs a name. Rapid City Police Department is enlisting help from General Beadle Elementary. Students are being asked to channel their creativity to...
hubcityradio.com
Secretary Kellie Wasko testify in front of Senate Judiciary Committee
PIERRE, S.D.(KJJQ)- The Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Corrections says the state needs new facilities. Governor Noem has proposed some $400 million in expenditures for new prisons in Sioux Falls and Rapid City. Kellie Wasko spoke to the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday morning. She says new facilities are...
newscenter1.tv
On the horizon: What could be next for Rapid City as officials anticipate a record year for building permits in 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. – With 2022’s building permit report released, city officials shared that Rapid City reached the second highest building permit valuation totals in its history. “Growth is happening every day. You drive around the town and you see yet one more project that’s occurring. And that...
Wyoming Highway Patrol Shares Heartwarming Photo
The Wyoming Highway Patrol just shared a photo to Facebook that is sure to put a smile on some of your faces. "Recently, Trooper McMaster was conducting a welfare check that led him to the Cowboy Church near Beulah, Wyoming. When he arrived, he found Trey, a young boy who...
newscenter1.tv
How is Rapid City helping people in crisis?
RAPID CITY, S.D.– After a meeting on Tuesday, The Legal and Finance Committee for Rapid City voted to authorize an increase to the budget for Journey On and Volunteers of America to help continue their work in caring for residents going through crises and helping them get out of their situation.
KELOLAND TV
RCPD: Missing man last heard from November 30
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. According to the Rapid City Police Department, 61-year-old Gary Baker of Rapid City was reported missing on January 5. The last known contact with Baker was on November 30.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City sales tax receipts showing record numbers for late fall 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D.– In September and October of last year, sales tax receipts revealed record numbers in Rapid City. September receipts came in at $3.42 million and $3.15 million in October. And through the month of October, the city reports over $31 million in receipt totals for 2022. In...
pv-magazine-usa.com
The largest solar project in South Dakota begins construction
South Dakota is about to take its first step into the utility-scale solar space as National Grid Renewables announced it has broken ground on its 128 MW Wild Springs solar project. The Pennington County project is located in the Southwest Power Pool and will sell its production to utility Basin Electric Power Cooperative via a 114 MW power purchase agreement.
Comments / 0