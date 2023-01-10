ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

KEVN

Murder Trial: Witness claims Absolu alluded to killings

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Arson Absolu who was charged with the murders of Charles Red Willow, Ashley Nagy, and Dakota Zaiser continued today. Both witnesses were given immunity for their testimonies today. The first witness stated that Absolu would bring drugs from New York to Rapid City to be...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

AG: Rapid City police shooting ‘justified’

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City police were cleared of any wrongdoing in a deadly shooting of a man Nov. 18, 2022. The summary, released Thursday by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office, says a Division of Criminal Investigation review “indicates that a Rapid City Police officer was justified in the shooting death of a man who charged at the officer during an incident.”
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City Police Department officer justified in November 2022 shooting

The officer responded to a call about a man running through the halls of an apartment building at 330 Philadelphia Street, creating a disturbance. The officer let himself into the building and was immediately met by James Mathew Murphy, who then charged at the officer with a knife and attempted to the stab them.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Absolu on trial for triple homicide in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The trial started Tuesday morning for a triple murder case in Rapid City. Arnson Absolu is charged with three counts of first degree murder in the deaths of Charles Red Willow, Ashley Nagy, and Dakota Zaiser in 2020. The prosecution started their opening statement with...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City woman admits to vehicular homicide

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City woman changed her plea Monday from not guilty to guilty for her part in a 2021 crash that killed a man. Juanita Wolfe, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular homicide. She was driving on Country Road west of Box Elder when the vehicle rolled. The passenger, Ty Brown Otter, 27, died in the crash.
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Authorities seize horses following neglect allegations

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - An animal neglect investigation has led authorities to seize more than a dozen horses from a South Dakota home. The Rapid City Journal reports that the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office seized 14 horses and two donkeys from the home just north of Rapid City on Thursday morning. The newspaper reported the animals were in a state of extreme neglect. The sheriff’s office has not released the name of the property owner. A neighbor said last week that she’s been calling the sheriff’s office about the animals since June 2021. She said horses were starving and being housed in pens with dead horses.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Rapid City salon owner helps patients battle cancer

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Focus on You Beauty Spa owner Stephanie Cole found out she had cancer last year. Now, Cole gives haircuts at her salon, raising money to help other cancer patients pay their rent. These haircuts happen every Wednesday, from noon to 6 p.m. on a walk...
RAPID CITY, SD
sdpb.org

Oyate Court program to expand reach

Oyate Court, a criminal justice partnership between state prosecutors and tribal representatives, is expanding. After beginning in Pennington County, efforts are underway to create a similar program in Tripp County. Oyate Court offers a path for those in the criminal justice system that goes beyond locking up an offender. Under...
newscenter1.tv

General Beadle students meet new police K-9 in need of a name

RAPID CITY, S.D.– As one K-9 gets ready to retire from the Rapid City Police Department, another gets ready to take its place, but first it needs a name. Rapid City Police Department is enlisting help from General Beadle Elementary. Students are being asked to channel their creativity to...
hubcityradio.com

Secretary Kellie Wasko testify in front of Senate Judiciary Committee

PIERRE, S.D.(KJJQ)- The Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Corrections says the state needs new facilities. Governor Noem has proposed some $400 million in expenditures for new prisons in Sioux Falls and Rapid City. Kellie Wasko spoke to the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday morning. She says new facilities are...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
K2 Radio

Wyoming Highway Patrol Shares Heartwarming Photo

The Wyoming Highway Patrol just shared a photo to Facebook that is sure to put a smile on some of your faces. "Recently, Trooper McMaster was conducting a welfare check that led him to the Cowboy Church near Beulah, Wyoming. When he arrived, he found Trey, a young boy who...
BEULAH, WY
newscenter1.tv

How is Rapid City helping people in crisis?

RAPID CITY, S.D.– After a meeting on Tuesday, The Legal and Finance Committee for Rapid City voted to authorize an increase to the budget for Journey On and Volunteers of America to help continue their work in caring for residents going through crises and helping them get out of their situation.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

RCPD: Missing man last heard from November 30

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. According to the Rapid City Police Department, 61-year-old Gary Baker of Rapid City was reported missing on January 5. The last known contact with Baker was on November 30.
RAPID CITY, SD
pv-magazine-usa.com

The largest solar project in South Dakota begins construction

South Dakota is about to take its first step into the utility-scale solar space as National Grid Renewables announced it has broken ground on its 128 MW Wild Springs solar project. The Pennington County project is located in the Southwest Power Pool and will sell its production to utility Basin Electric Power Cooperative via a 114 MW power purchase agreement.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD

