The WWE stock today closed at $90.24, so it was up abother 2.42%. It closed yesterday at $87.82. So, if you are a stockholder, you have to be happy,. We've gotten a lot of emails from readers asking what the reaction has been to the return of Vince McMahon and the potential sale like for those working for the company. While we can't say this is 100% across the board, we've heard from quite a few who have been less than thrilled about the idea of McMahon returning, or as one person said, "The T-Rex getting out of the pen."

3 DAYS AGO