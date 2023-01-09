Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE STOCK CLOSES ON A HIGH, WHAT THE LAST WEEK HAS BEEN LIKE FOR MORALE AND MORE
The WWE stock today closed at $90.24, so it was up abother 2.42%. It closed yesterday at $87.82. So, if you are a stockholder, you have to be happy,. We've gotten a lot of emails from readers asking what the reaction has been to the return of Vince McMahon and the potential sale like for those working for the company. While we can't say this is 100% across the board, we've heard from quite a few who have been less than thrilled about the idea of McMahon returning, or as one person said, "The T-Rex getting out of the pen."
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE FAUX SAUDI SALE STORY YOYOS THE WWE STOCK, WWE GIVES THE GOLDEN TITLE TO A TRULY BAD MAN AND MORE
After hitting $93.53 early in the day before the incorrect "Sale to the Saudi's 'reports'" were debunked, the WWE stock closed at $89.50, down 74 cents a share. WWE tweeted the following about Philadelphia Eagles All Pro Tackle Lane Johnson, who is a bad, bad man. Titus O'Neil tweeted:. Ron...
Pro Wrestling Insider
COULD THE KHAN FAMILY PURCHASE WWE?
In an article about potential suitors looking to purchase World Wrestling Entertainment, Barrons, The Wall Street Journal's sister publication that covers the financial world, has brought to light that there is reportedly interest from The Khan family:. All Elite Wrestling—the top rival to WWE, led by Tony Khan and family—is...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE NEW CEO OF WWE IS...
Nick Khan will take over as CEO of WWE going forward, no longer sharing the title with Stephanie McMahon.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MAIN EVENT PREVIEW
*Odyssey Jones vs. Akira Tozawa. *Mustafa Ali vs. Von Wagner.
Pro Wrestling Insider
REPORT: STEPHANIE MCMAHON, TRIPLE H 'OPPOSED' TO WWE SALE
Axios.com featured a piece on all the rapidly developing twists and turns within WWE corporate over the last week that originated with Vince McMahon forcing himself back into a major role in the company to potentially faciliate a sale. Interesting to note that in their coverage, it is noted, "Sources...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE STARS ANNOUNCE THEIR ENGAGEMENT
Ricochet and SmackDown ring announcer Samantha Irvin posted the following to Instagram:. When you find that one person. The one person that when you close your eyes you could never visualize life without them… you keep them close to your heart. Now we are closer than ever. @samanthairvinwwe I love you so much.
Pro Wrestling Insider
OMEGA VS. OSPREAY: NEW JAPAN ON AXS TV PREVIEW
*IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega from Wrestle Kingdom 17.
Pro Wrestling Insider
CM PUNK SHOOTS ON AEW'S RATINGS WHILE RESPONDING TO MJF
MJF posted a picture on his instagram celebrating that he won Pro Wrestling Illustrated magazine's Feud of the Year with CM Punk as well as their Most Hated Wrestler of the Year. On the Feud of the Year plaque, he taped over Punk's name and added his own. In the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
VIDEO: NEW JAPAN STRONG EPISODE 94
FREE FULL EPISODE! Brody King, Hiroshi Tanahashi, more! | STRONG Ep94.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW NEWS AND NOTES
Tony Khan is on the latest episode of the Rich Eisen show now on Roku Channel:.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS, emanating from Los Angeles at The Kia Forum:. *Saraya & Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker & AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter. *AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite: Best of Seven Series Match 7 - Ladder Match. *Jon Moxley vs. Hangman...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW FIGHT FOREVER MAKES A CHANGE TO THE GAME COVER, AND YOU CAN PROBABLY GUESS WHAT IT IS
Amazon has updated the cover art for the AEW Fight Forever game, and CM Punk is nowhere to be found. You can see the cover below. You can pre-order the game, which Amazon lists "will be released on December 31, 2023," by clicking here.
Pro Wrestling Insider
SPOILERS ON NAMES SET FOR 30th ANNIVERSARY OF RAW
With the 30th Anniversary of WWE Monday Night Raw coming up in a few weeks in Philadelphia, we've received a few emails asking about legends potentially being brought in for the show. PWInsider.com can confirm that Sean Waltman and Kane are currently scheduled for that date. Ric Flair has noted...
Pro Wrestling Insider
ROH SUPERCARD OF HONOR HEADING TO WRESTLEMANIA WEEKEND IN LOS ANGELES
Ring of Honor will run Los Angeles, CA on Friday 3/31 for the 2023 Supercard of Honor. So, after inheriting the event last year (as it was originally booked by former ROH owners Sinclair Broadcast Group), Tony Khan will continue the annual ROH event on Wrestlemania weekend that dates back to 2004.
Pro Wrestling Insider
POTENTIAL ROYAL RUMBLE RETURN SPOILERS
Since we've been asked about his potential return for some time, PWInsider.com is told that Edge is penciled in to return at the WWE Royal Rumble PPV. He was last seen at the Extreme Rules PPV in October, losing to Finn Balor in an I Quit Match. WWE Hall of...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW CONTENT ADDED TO WATCHROH.COM
More 2007 Ring of Honor events have Been added to WatchROH.com a.k.a. The Honor Club streaming platform:. Fifth Year Festival-Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--February 17, 2007. Jimmy Jacobs, Lacey and Adam Pearce versus BJ Whitmer, Daizee Haze and Colt Cabana (Street Fight) El Generico and Kevin Steen versus The Briscoes. Jimmy Rave versus...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THIS WEEKEND'S WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING LINEUP & PREVIEW CLIP
This weekend's WOW - Women of Wrestling TV will feature:. The Beast returns to the ring for the first time since her leg injury. *Leia Makoa and Tiki Chamorro vs. Penelope Pink and Vickie Lynn McCoy. For more, visit www.WOWE.com. At their side, you can enter their zip code to...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RHODE ISLAND DEBUT PRE-SALE CODE
AEW will debut in Providence, Rhode Island on Friday 4/7 at the The Ryan Center at the University of Rhode Island. There will be a pre-sale tomorrow at 10 AM EST at this link using pre-sale code BTL6R. The pre-sale will run through 10 PM EST with tickets then going...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHY THE MARKET IS EXCITED FOR A POTENTIAL WWE SALE, WHO WON’T BE BUYING IT, BIG GUY-LITTLE GUY AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Why do you think the market is so favorable to a possible WWE sale? I would have thought that the idea of WWE no longer being under a family that has owned it for generations would have people feeling the opposite in that it may be a risk with what a new company may/may not do in terms of handling assets and its intellectual property.
