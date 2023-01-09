Motley is set to move forward on a newly developed energy and environment plan. Monday, Region Five Development Commission (R5DC) Deputy Director B.J. Allen spoke to the city council about the initiative. She has been working with a planning team consisting of Council Members Pat O’Regan and Nikki Bjerga, Police Chief Jason Borash, Public Works Director Bruce Brotherton and Clerk/Treasurer Darci Odden to develop the plan. “There was no cost...

