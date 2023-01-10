Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
TCU Horned Frogs Ready to Take on Defending National Champs in Epic ShowdownLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
BREAKING: Georgia Tight End Hits the Portal After National Title
The offseason is officially underway for Georgia football. The Bulldogs have concluded the year and now focus on roster construction for the 2023 season. Dawgs Daily has fans covered with all the latest portal entries and NFL Draft declarations. The portal window is from December 5 until January ...
Kirby Smart gets honest about Georgia players transferring
Although Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is celebrating his second consecutive national championship, he’s going to have to deal with the transfer portal just like every other college football coach in America. According to Smart himself, several Georgia players plan to transfer after the season but decided to stay because they wanted to win another Read more... The post Kirby Smart gets honest about Georgia players transferring appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kirby Smart drops Stetson Bennett hint about next Georgia quarterback
Kirby Smart, Stetson Bennett and the Georgia football program did it for a second straight time, destroying the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 in the National Championship game on Monday night to win their second consecutive title. Bennett left his mark on the game, scoring six total touchdowns in the rout,...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
UGA’s Stetson Bennett to work restaurant shift after winning National Championship
ATHENS, Ga — For the second consecutive year, the Georgia Bulldogs won the National Title, and for the second straight year, quarterback Stetson Bennett will work a shift at Raising Canes in Athens. Bennett will be joined by Raising Cane’s Founder and CEO Todd Graves, to celebrate the Bulldogs’...
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Breaking: Elite Quarterback Recruit Requests Release From NLI
One of the top quarterback recruits in the 2023 cycle will not be honoring his commitment. Jaden Rashada, one of the top quarterbacks in his class, committed to and signed his letter of intent to play for the Florida Gators. However, Rashada has had a change of heart. He has requested ...
Another Georgia TE enters transfer portal
Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brett Seither has entered the transfer portal. Seither joins Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert in the transfer portal. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end played special teams and hauled in three catches for 42 yards and a touchdown in Georgia’s 2021 college football season. Seither, who won a pair of national titles during his time at Georgia, is likely looking for a larger role at his new home.
Twitter reacts to Stetson Bennett's curtain call with Georgia football
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was a key part of the Bulldogs’ dominant national championship victory over the TCU Horned Frogs. Bennett finished the national championship with six total touchdowns and 343 total yards. Bennett and Georgia are back-to-back national champions. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound quarterback from Blackshear, Georgia, walked on...
Popculture
University of Georgia Player Davis Rokose Arrested for Domestic Violence
Content Warning: Domestic violence. Davis Rokose, a baseball player from the University of Georgia, was arrested last week for felony aggravated assault, according to UGASports.com. The incident happened on New Year's Day, and Rokose was released on a $5,700 bond the following day. UGASports.com said Rokose is no longer listed on the roster following his arrest.
Jontavis Curry's state championship-winning run named high school football National Play of the Year
Competing with 17 other national plays of the week, Jontavis Curry's state championship-winning touchdown run has been voted National Play of the Year. The Thomson (Georgia) running back sealed the Bulldogs' first state championship since 2002 with an 86-yard ankle-breaking touchdown on third and ...
22 Georgia hoopers nominated for McDonald's All American Games
On Wednesday, the 2023 McDonald’s All American Games list of nominees was revealed and 22 high school basketball players from Georgia made the list.
Comments / 0