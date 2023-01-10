South Carolina’s 45-38 loss to Notre Dame in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl easily could have been a microcosm of its season. There was the good, the bad, and the ugly. It was the type of game that revealed their strengths, weaknesses and those that need to be disregarded – good special teams, bad run defense and needless penalties for starters in their respective order.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 3 HOURS AGO