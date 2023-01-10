Read full article on original website
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireballRoger MarshLexington, SC
South Carolina Philharmonic Presents Sensory Friendly Family Concert at Koger Center for the ArtsPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
FCSC Hosting Three Trainings for Families with Disabilities in JanuaryPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor ViolationsMadocColumbia, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina football: 10 burning questions as the Gamecocks head into the offseason
South Carolina’s 45-38 loss to Notre Dame in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl easily could have been a microcosm of its season. There was the good, the bad, and the ugly. It was the type of game that revealed their strengths, weaknesses and those that need to be disregarded – good special teams, bad run defense and needless penalties for starters in their respective order.
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina football team to be recognized at upcoming Gamecocks basketball game
After another winning season, the South Carolina football team will be recognized at an upcoming Gamecocks basketball game. The football team will be on hand for the basketball game on Jan. 21 vs. Auburn, with head coach Shame Beamer addressing the crowd, according to the program website. No. 19 South...
USC Gamecock
Freshman recruits, incoming transfers refurbish Gamecock football roster ahead of 2023 season
Just six weeks after its 31-30 triumph over Clemson, South Carolina's football team has seen a number of its players decide to enter the transfer portal or declare for the upcoming NFL draft. However, reinforcements are on the way. The 2023 team will feature incoming transfer players from all over...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Spencer Rattler announces decision on 2023 season
Spencer Rattler will be back at South Carolina for the 2023 season. The Gamecocks quarterback, who just wrapped up his 1st year in Columbia after transferring from Oklahoma, posted the news on his Twitter account with the help of actor Leonardo DiCaprio. Sort of. Rattler threw for 3,012 yards in...
WIS-TV
Gamecock women head to Kentucky to face Wildcats in renewed rivalry game
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The South Carolina women’s basketball team is heading to the Bluegrass State to face the University of Kentucky in a renewed rivalry game. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Kentucky. The Gamecocks are 13-20 against the Wildcats in Lexington all-time, but South Carolina has won the last seven games between the two teams on the Wildcats’ home court.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Corey Rucker, former South Carolina WR, reportedly lands on new program
Corey Rucker is reportedly leaving South Carolina and returning to Arkansas State, per On3. In December, Rucker announced he was leaving South Carolina after 1 season with the program. For most of the 2022 season, Rucker was dealing with a foot injury and he had foot surgery in November. Rucker appeared in 2 games this season against Charlotte and South Carolina State.
Thompson announces top six schools
South Carolina has landed a spot in 2024 offensive lineman Josiah Thompson's top six schools. Thompson let his top six schools be known in a Tweet on Tuesday afternoon. The Gamecocks were joined by Georgia, Clemson, Tennessee, Miami and Alabama in the four-star offensive lineman's top six. Thompson, who plays...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky fan ejected from Wildcats game vs. South Carolina game for 'Please Go To Texas' sign aimed toward John Calipari
Kentucky’s game against South Carolina has taken a bit of a turn. The Wildcats trailed the Gamecocks, 42-32, at halftime. Kentucky is looking to avoid its 1st loss at Rupp Arena this season. Meanwhile, South Carolina is coming off of a blowout loss to Tennessee on Saturday that saw it score 42 points all game.
John Calipari calls out haters after devastating loss at Rupp Arena vs South Carolina
The Kentucky Wildcats absorbed yet another painful blow to their season, as they suffered a 71-68 loss at Rupp Arena at the hands of the South Carolina Gamecocks Tuesday night. It was the second loss in a row for Kentucky basketball, which lost to the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, 78-52, last Saturday.
Kentucky Fans Furious With John Calipari Tonight
On Tuesday night, the Kentucky Wildcats entered tonight's home game against the South Carolina Gamecocks as a 20-point favorite. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, the Gamecocks didn't get the message. South Carolina came into Lexington and left with a 71-68 upset over the Wildcats. Following the ...
Everything John Calipari Said After Shocking 71-68 South Carolina Loss
Below is everything that Kentucky head coach John Calipari said following the Wildcats' disheartening 71-68 defeat to the South Carolina Gamecocks: More on the defeat HERE. JOHN CALIPARI: Offensively we looked better. But, you know -- and in the end a loose ball we don't get. We do a great job of ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rupp Arena sees sparse crowd as Kentucky hosts South Carolina amid ongoing struggles
The Rupp Arena crowd left plenty to be desired on Tuesday night as Kentucky hosted South Carolina. The Wildcats also got off to a rough start, as they trailed 9-2, and later 18-6. Kentucky is in the midst of a tough season as it’s coming off a loss to Alabama...
Aiken H.S. head football coach fired
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has learned that the head football coach at Aiken High School has been terminated. According to Aiken County Public Schools, Olajuwon Paige, was terminated two days ago. Paige began his coaching career at AHS back in 2019. He played for the Fighting Green Hornets program and was named […]
This South Carolina County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker analyzed data to determine which county has the shortest life expectancy in South Carolina.
WIS-TV
Richland Two announces early dismissal for high schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tomorrow, Jan. 12, all Richland Two high schools will have a half day. The district made the announcement on its Twitter page. The Tweet states that schools will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here...
FOX Carolina
1.9 magnitude earthquake reported in Midlands
First Alert Meteorologist Chrissy Kholer breaks down the science of winter thunderestorms. Governor Henry McMaster speaks after being sworn in for second full term. Former Clemson star quarterback Tahj Boyd is planning his annual gala. System outage grounds flights nationwide. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has...
wach.com
USC School of Social Work removes term 'field work' because it may offend 'descendants of slavery'
LOS ANGELES (TND) — The University of Southern California Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social Work announced Monday it will expel the term “field work” from its curriculum and practices in an attempt to be more inclusive. The school will be replacing the common phrase with the term...
That second check from SCANA/SEC&G is real
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Have you recently received a check in the mail from SCE&G/SCANA/Dominion Energy? If so, the check is legit. A spokesperson from Dominion Energy says the check is part of a second distribution of settlement checks mailed out on Dec. 22, 2022. The settlement was reached between...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Prisma Health Baptist Hospital cuts ribbon on new onsite retail pharmacy
Columbia, S.C.— Prisma Health Baptist Hospital has opened the healthcare system’s third retail pharmacy site in the Midlands. The new pharmacy is located in the main hospital at Taylor at Marion St., on the first floor, in Columbia SC 29220. The hours of operation are 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m., Monday–Friday (closed for lunch 1:30–2 p.m.), and 1–5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. It is open to the public and there are three 30-minute parking spaces on Taylor St. for quick access.
South Carolina City Among The 10 Most Miserable Cities In America
24/7 Wall St looked at nearly 400 cities around the country to determine which are the "most miserable."
