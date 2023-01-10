ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

saturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina football: 10 burning questions as the Gamecocks head into the offseason

South Carolina’s 45-38 loss to Notre Dame in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl easily could have been a microcosm of its season. There was the good, the bad, and the ugly. It was the type of game that revealed their strengths, weaknesses and those that need to be disregarded – good special teams, bad run defense and needless penalties for starters in their respective order.
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Spencer Rattler announces decision on 2023 season

Spencer Rattler will be back at South Carolina for the 2023 season. The Gamecocks quarterback, who just wrapped up his 1st year in Columbia after transferring from Oklahoma, posted the news on his Twitter account with the help of actor Leonardo DiCaprio. Sort of. Rattler threw for 3,012 yards in...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Gamecock women head to Kentucky to face Wildcats in renewed rivalry game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The South Carolina women’s basketball team is heading to the Bluegrass State to face the University of Kentucky in a renewed rivalry game. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Kentucky. The Gamecocks are 13-20 against the Wildcats in Lexington all-time, but South Carolina has won the last seven games between the two teams on the Wildcats’ home court.
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Corey Rucker, former South Carolina WR, reportedly lands on new program

Corey Rucker is reportedly leaving South Carolina and returning to Arkansas State, per On3. In December, Rucker announced he was leaving South Carolina after 1 season with the program. For most of the 2022 season, Rucker was dealing with a foot injury and he had foot surgery in November. Rucker appeared in 2 games this season against Charlotte and South Carolina State.
JONESBORO, AR
247Sports

Thompson announces top six schools

South Carolina has landed a spot in 2024 offensive lineman Josiah Thompson's top six schools. Thompson let his top six schools be known in a Tweet on Tuesday afternoon. The Gamecocks were joined by Georgia, Clemson, Tennessee, Miami and Alabama in the four-star offensive lineman's top six. Thompson, who plays...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

Kentucky Fans Furious With John Calipari Tonight

On Tuesday night, the Kentucky Wildcats entered tonight's home game against the South Carolina Gamecocks as a 20-point favorite. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, the Gamecocks didn't get the message. South Carolina came into Lexington and left with a 71-68 upset over the Wildcats. Following the ...
LEXINGTON, KY
WJBF

Aiken H.S. head football coach fired

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has learned that the head football coach at Aiken High School has been terminated. According to Aiken County Public Schools, Olajuwon Paige, was terminated two days ago. Paige began his coaching career at AHS back in 2019. He played for the Fighting Green Hornets program and was named […]
AIKEN, SC
WIS-TV

Richland Two announces early dismissal for high schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tomorrow, Jan. 12, all Richland Two high schools will have a half day. The district made the announcement on its Twitter page. The Tweet states that schools will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

1.9 magnitude earthquake reported in Midlands

First Alert Meteorologist Chrissy Kholer breaks down the science of winter thunderestorms. Governor Henry McMaster speaks after being sworn in for second full term. Former Clemson star quarterback Tahj Boyd is planning his annual gala. System outage grounds flights nationwide. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has...
GREENVILLE, SC
News19 WLTX

That second check from SCANA/SEC&G is real

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Have you recently received a check in the mail from SCE&G/SCANA/Dominion Energy? If so, the check is legit. A spokesperson from Dominion Energy says the check is part of a second distribution of settlement checks mailed out on Dec. 22, 2022. The settlement was reached between...
JENKINSVILLE, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Prisma Health Baptist Hospital cuts ribbon on new onsite retail pharmacy

Columbia, S.C.— Prisma Health Baptist Hospital has opened the healthcare system’s third retail pharmacy site in the Midlands. The new pharmacy is located in the main hospital at Taylor at Marion St., on the first floor, in Columbia SC 29220. The hours of operation are 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m., Monday–Friday (closed for lunch 1:30–2 p.m.), and 1–5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. It is open to the public and there are three 30-minute parking spaces on Taylor St. for quick access.
COLUMBIA, SC

