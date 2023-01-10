Only 2 teams in the BCS-CFP Era that have won back to back titles. UA and UGA . If you go back to the CFA Era that would be Miami and Nebraska. It is not easy to go back to back. Coach Bryant did it 2 times.
Have yall noticed that they are tired of Coach Saban beating them? They are wanting him in the booth. LOL Nick isn't through coaching people. He has business to take care of. Order has to be restored at the top.
he's even better as a coach. ya'll keep pouring sugar on his ability as an analyst, but he's not going anywhere soon. deal with it. Roll Tide
Comments / 42