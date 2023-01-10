WWE RAW REPORT: TAG TEAM TURMOIL, BRONSON AND MIZ ARE NOT FRIENDS, DOM TALKS ABOUT HIS PRISON EXPERIENCE, ALEXA AND HOWDY, AND MORE

Read full article on original website
SPOILERS ON NAMES SET FOR 30th ANNIVERSARY OF RAW
With the 30th Anniversary of WWE Monday Night Raw coming up in a few weeks in Philadelphia, we've received a few emails asking about legends potentially being brought in for the show. PWInsider.com can confirm that Sean Waltman and Kane are currently scheduled for that date. Ric Flair has noted...
WHAT MLW REQUESTED OF WWE FOR LAWSUIT DISCOVERY INCLUDING MATERIAL RELATED TO AEW, ROH, NEW JAPAN, FIVE SPECIFIC TALENTS AND MORE
As noted earlier on PWInsider.com, WWE filed a motion seeking to halt the discovery requested by Major League Wrestling as part of their antitrust lawsuit against the company on 1/5. PWInsider.com has acquired the discovery requests made by MLW in October 2022, which included:. "All documents related to MLW, including,...
WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER 2023 - ALL THE LATEST NEWS
It’s almost time! WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 is only a few days away, and fans are scouring the web for information. And that’s no surprise, as it’s one of the most anticipated WWE events of the year. And this year, it will take place in a country it’s never been hosted in before!
WWE MAIN EVENT REPORT
Your announcers are Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick. Odyssey Jones says his journey back from injury was long and difficult, but this is what made him push through. He says he is coming for Tozawa. Match Number One: Odyssey Jones versus Akira Tozawa. Jones backs Tozawa into the corner but...
LADDER MATCH FOR TRIOS TITLE, ADAM COLE RETURNS & MORE: AEW DYNAMITE IN LOS ANGELES REPORT
It's Wednesday! And that means the Fabulous Forum in LA is rocking for AEW Dynamite!!! We've got a big show tonight. Match 7 in the best of the 7 for the AEW Trios Title is going to be insane. To tell us all about it tonight are Excalibur, Taz and Tony Schiavone.
SUPERCARD OF HONOR UPDATE, MMA STAR IN ATTENDANCE TONIGHT AND MORE AEW NOTES FROM LOS ANGELES
Tony Khan announced after Dynamite went off the air that ROH's Supercard of Honor would feature involvement from AEW and promotions "from around the world." While the crowd was down from last time they were in LA (their debut, which sold out), we are told the live crowd in the Kia Forum filled in and they had a really healthy-sized 10,000+ person crowd at the show. There was a strong walk up today at the box office.
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV REPORT
We open up looking at all the events leading up to Hard To Kill tomorrow. We got right to the digital face off with Josh Mathews presiding over Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander and Bully Ray. They noted Scott D'Amore was indefinitely after being attacked by Bully Ray. Josh said there's no limit to what Ray does and he feels bad for his wife, Scott and Tommy. Bully said he's in Josh's head and Josh is even admitting it. Josh said that's not going to give him the advantage tomorrow. Ray said he already has the advantage. Ray said that Scott struck him and he's not excused for what happened. Ray said that everything he did was to get Josh to challenge him to a Full Metal Mayhem match, the bout Ray invented. He said he can't go with Josh for 60 minutes as he's a wrestling machine so he's gotten Josh to enter his realm instead. Ray promised he's going to be a three-time champion tomorrow and exited the conversation. Josh said we'll see.
OMEGA VS. OSPREAY: NEW JAPAN ON AXS WRESTLEKINGDOM 17 PART ONE REPORT
Welcome to the New Japan on AXS TV report for Week One of Wrestle Kingdom 17!. IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega. Omega had an entrance inspired by the old Playstation 1 Final Fantasy game. Thanks to Steven Wright. Ospreay was at Omega's throat at the press...
NOT BUYING INTO WWE SALE MELTDOWNS, HARPER IN THE WWE HALL, WHAT NEXT FOR COLBY AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Why did everyone think WWE was sold 30 seconds after Stephanie left even though it's a company with billions of dollars in market value and they'd have to go through all sorts of legal processing and why didn't you lose your mind like everyone else on Twitter?
MORE GUESTS SET FOR THE BUMP, NEW WWE FILM WITH REY MYSTERIO HEADING TO NETFLIX AND MORE
Previously announced guests Dexter Lumis and Johnny Gargano will also appear. WWE Shop has a new Nikita Lyons "Ready to Pounce" T-shirt.
KHAN TALKS AEW, MOX HEADING TO IRELAND, NEW MERCH AND MORE
Current Ring of Honor Six Man Tag Team Champion Kaun is on the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast. He discusses how he felt winning the championship, The Gates of Agony, working with Brian Cage and Prince Nana in The Embassy and his history with Shane Taylor Promotions in Ring of Honor. He gives his thoughts on Tony Khan buying ROH, working AEW Dark, his Cameroonian royal heritage, why his family migrated to the US, the origins of his tattoos, and much much more.
MANDY ROSE TALKS BEING LET GO BY WWE, HER SUBSCRIPTION SITE, WHETHER SHE'S OPEN TO RETURNING & MORE: ROSE ON TAMRON HALL REPORT
Former WWE NXT Champion Mandy Rose Saccomanno appeared on today's edition of the syndicated Tamron Hall talk show. Hall noted that Mandy was originally scheduled to wrestle tonight on the USA Network (the originally scheduled bout against Roxanne Perez) but was let go by the company for posting "nude photos" on her subscription fan site.
FORMER NEW JAPAN STAR SIGNS WITH WWE
Karl Fredericks, 32, who exited New Japan Pro Wrestling in August 2022 when his contract expired, has officially signed with WWE for the NXT brand, PWInsider.com has confirmed. Fredericks started this week at the Performance Center in Orlando. The California native broke into the business in 2015 having been originally...
RAVEN RETURNING TO IMPACT WRESTLING

WILLIAM REGAL UPDATE, THE FORMER DANNY BURCH RETURNS TO THE RING AND MORE
William Regal's new position requires him to be at all Raw and Smackdown tapings going forward it appears. He was at a number of the recent TV tapings. He was not at WWE NXT this past Tuesday in Orlando.
WWE STOCK SLIPS AMID FALSE REPORTS, STEPHANIE MCMAHON RESIGNATION
WWE has updated its official Board of Directors page to reflect the exit of Stephanie McMahon and Vince McMahon's return to the throne at this link. WWE's stock has slipped today, coming on the heels of Stephanie's exit and false reports of the company being sold to a company out of Saudi Arabia overnight on social media. it opened at $92.50 but is currently at $89.73.
WHAT WILL OPEN TONIGHT'S IMPACT WRESTLING, HARD TO KILL PPV TOMORROW AND MORE
The face to face digital confrontation between Impact Champion Josh Alexander and Bully Ray will open tonight's Impact Wrestling on AXS TV episode, the go home show before Friday's Hard to Kill PPV in Atlanta. The first match on the broadcast will feature Heath Miller vs. Brian Myers. BTI tonight...
DOLPH ZIGGLER TO HIT THE COMEDY STORE IN LA TOMORROW
LA! Looking for something to do after the big wresting show next week??? GIANT EVENT AT THE COMEDY STORE! Comedians, wrestlers, SURPRISE GUESTS… grab a ticket now! Link in bio.
UPDATED LINEUP FOR HARD TO KILL FALLOUT TV TAPING THIS SATURDAY IN ATLANTA & MORE
The updated lineup for Impact Wrestling's TV Taping this Saturday 1/14 in Atlanta, GA at Center Stage:. *Deonna Purrazzo vs. Ashley D'Amboise. *The Major Players vs. Chris Bey & Ace Austin. *Steve Maclin vs. Dirty Dango. *Tara to appear. Impact Wrestling released the following videos:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you...
1/11 AEW DYNAMITE VIDEOS
Adam Cole Speaks For The First Time Since August | AEW Dynamite, 1/11/23. Who left LA with the World Trios Champions? | AEW Dynamite, 1/11/23. Did Hangman Page Even The Score with Jon Moxley? | AEW Dynamite, 1/11/23. There Will be NO Ironman Match Happening if MJF Has Any Say...
