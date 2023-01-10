ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Q97.9

I Have the Best Idea for a New Animal Shelter in Portland, Maine

We all know the infamous saying, “adopt don’t shop!” and I stand by that. Rather than get a pet from a breeder, you should rescue one from a shelter that needs a home. I recently spent time at the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland and fell in love with every single four-legged pal in the building.
PORTLAND, ME
94.9 HOM

To the Guy in the Dunkin Line in Portland, Maine — Sorry, Not Sorry

You looked less than pleased. I mean, you didn't even crack a smile. Actually, you don't even come close. But, like the headline says -- sorry, not sorry, guy. It was probably around 8:30a this morning. And since it's Thursday, we've probably both already dealt with semi-hellacious weeks. We're tired. The weekend is in our sights. We just want to get through the next couple of workdays to have free time to do whatever we want.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Dexter the dog is 'the happiest, wiggliest guy ever'

WESTBROOK, Maine — This week's featured animal from theAnimal Refuge League of Greater Portland is Dexter the dog. The Refuge League says Dexter is 6 years old and came to Maine on a transport from Georgia. The shelter describes him as "the happiest, wiggliest guy ever" and says he even smiles! He was very happy with his squeaky toy while visiting the WMTW studio Wednesday.
WESTBROOK, ME
B98.5

The Most Expensive Restaurant In Maine Is Worth Every Penny

When compared to a lot of places, like Los Angeles, New York, or Las Vegas, dining out in Maine really is quite reasonable. Sure, there are some places where you and your special someone could expect to pay well in excess of $100 for an appetizer and a couple of entrees. But, normally, you can take your significant other out for dinner for far less than that.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Eastern Trail completes final trail easement between Scarborough and South Portland

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The Eastern Trail Alliance announced it has worked out an easement agreement with a landowner for its “Close the Gap” project. “Close the Gap” is a trail development plan to build a new section of trail that will connect the Eastern Trail in Scarborough to South Portland. The closing of this trail “gap” will create an entirely off-road trail from Bug Light Park in South Portland to Thornton Academy in Saco.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
92 Moose

$15,000 Reward for Missing Maine Woman From Cold Case

13 years ago Darien Richardson and her boyfriend Corey Girard were sleeping at there Portland apartment when intruders came in and shot them, according to News Center Maine. This took place on January 8, 2010 at 25 Rackleff St. Portland Police Department is now asking for your help to try to solve this 13-year-old cold case crime.
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

A Taylor Swift Show is Coming to Portland, Maine in February

Arguably, the biggest story to wrap up 2022 had to be the whole drama with Taylor Swift and the absolute dumpster fire buying tickets to her Eras Tour was with Ticketmaster. Since there were multiple pre-sales (between an exclusive Taylor Swift list and Capital One credit card holders), Ticketmaster botched huge.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

New search finds no sign of missing Maine man

BOOTHBAY, Maine — There were new searches Wednesday for a Boothbay man who hasn't been seen in more than a week, but there were still no signs of him. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says Thomas Harris, 60, was last seen on the evening of Monday, Jan. 2, working in his yard outside his home on Butler Road.
BOOTHBAY, ME
WGME

Crash involving train shuts down Allen Ave. in Portland

FALMOUTH (WGME) – Portland police are investigating a crash involving an Amtrak train and a work van Thursday night. The Amtrak Downeaster was traveling through Portland's Morrill's Corner area from Freeport around 6:30 p.m. when it struck the passenger side of a yellow van on Allen Avenue. Fortunately, no...
PORTLAND, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Slick Roads Lead to Crashes on NH, Maine Roads

Two vehicles were involved in a crash on the northbound Maine Turnpike in Wells Thursday afternoon, one of several reported during Thursday's storm. Maine State Police said a collision around 2:30 p.m. near Exit 19 (Route 9) forced one of the vehicles through the guard rail into the southbound lanes. There were no injuries but one lane was closed in each direction for the cleanup.
WELLS, ME
WMTW

'It's happening everywhere': Studying homelessness in Maine's smaller towns

Homelessness is not just a problem in big cities. Smaller towns are also dealing with people living on the streets, in tents and in their cars. It's becoming such a problem in the town of Scarborough that officials are taking action after learning about homeless encampments in the woods behind Marden's, off Payne Road and in the parking lots of big box stores.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
bestattractions.org

Life-changing Things to Do in Ogunquit, Maine

There are a lot of great things to do in Ogunquit, Maine. This beautiful seaside town is in southern Maine, surrounded by the ocean. Visitors will find sandy beaches and grassy dunes. You can also enjoy a cliff walk and the lighthouse that is located nearby. The southern Maine town...
OGUNQUIT, ME

