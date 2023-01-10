Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
No Snow, No Fun: How Lack of Snow is Impacting Outdoor Activities in Maine
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Looking for a haunted good time?Michelle NorthropPortland, ME
Suspect accused in Times Square knife attack on NYEMalek SherifWells, ME
I Have the Best Idea for a New Animal Shelter in Portland, Maine
We all know the infamous saying, “adopt don’t shop!” and I stand by that. Rather than get a pet from a breeder, you should rescue one from a shelter that needs a home. I recently spent time at the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland and fell in love with every single four-legged pal in the building.
To the Guy in the Dunkin Line in Portland, Maine — Sorry, Not Sorry
You looked less than pleased. I mean, you didn't even crack a smile. Actually, you don't even come close. But, like the headline says -- sorry, not sorry, guy. It was probably around 8:30a this morning. And since it's Thursday, we've probably both already dealt with semi-hellacious weeks. We're tired. The weekend is in our sights. We just want to get through the next couple of workdays to have free time to do whatever we want.
There's a snow drought in Maine, and it's getting worse. Here's what that means.
MAINE, USA — Mid-January is upon us, and the snow drought just keeps getting worse for Maine. A quick glance at the current snow depth map shows only the western mountains and northern Maine have significant snow on the ground. But that's where you'd expect the most snow to...
Dexter the dog is 'the happiest, wiggliest guy ever'
WESTBROOK, Maine — This week's featured animal from theAnimal Refuge League of Greater Portland is Dexter the dog. The Refuge League says Dexter is 6 years old and came to Maine on a transport from Georgia. The shelter describes him as "the happiest, wiggliest guy ever" and says he even smiles! He was very happy with his squeaky toy while visiting the WMTW studio Wednesday.
The Most Expensive Restaurant In Maine Is Worth Every Penny
When compared to a lot of places, like Los Angeles, New York, or Las Vegas, dining out in Maine really is quite reasonable. Sure, there are some places where you and your special someone could expect to pay well in excess of $100 for an appetizer and a couple of entrees. But, normally, you can take your significant other out for dinner for far less than that.
This New Hampshire Store With Old School Candy, Specialty Sodas Is Worth the Road Trip
I don't know if it is a tradition from when I visited North Conway as a kid, but still, to this day I cannot take a drive to North Conway without stopping at this store. Heck, I will sometimes even take a drive there just to go to this store.
Maine’s Famous, Mr. Drew is Looking To Expand Exotic Animal Rescue Center
The man we all know and love is looking to expand his exotic animal empire! Mr. Drew has exploded onto the scene with his love of exotic animals and reptiles. He has educated so many members of the community and invited thousands of Maine children and families to learn his passion for the exotic animals he has rescued and rehabilitated.
Closed 7-11 on Brighton Avenue in Portland Becoming a Neighborhood Pub
There's a weird intersection in a section of Portland known as Libbytown. It's got the Cat Doctor, Punky's, Vientiane Thai food, and a now abandoned 7-Eleven all at this odd intersection. Sure a couple of things have occupied this space, but nothing that stuck. It's actually a really unique area....
No Snow, No Fun: How Lack of Snow is Impacting Outdoor Activities in Maine
The recent warm weather in Maine is having a significant impact on outdoor activities that typically thrive in the colder months. With little snow or ice, traditional winter pastimes such as snowmobiling, ice fishing, and smelting are struggling to get off the ground.
Eastern Trail completes final trail easement between Scarborough and South Portland
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The Eastern Trail Alliance announced it has worked out an easement agreement with a landowner for its “Close the Gap” project. “Close the Gap” is a trail development plan to build a new section of trail that will connect the Eastern Trail in Scarborough to South Portland. The closing of this trail “gap” will create an entirely off-road trail from Bug Light Park in South Portland to Thornton Academy in Saco.
$15,000 Reward for Missing Maine Woman From Cold Case
13 years ago Darien Richardson and her boyfriend Corey Girard were sleeping at there Portland apartment when intruders came in and shot them, according to News Center Maine. This took place on January 8, 2010 at 25 Rackleff St. Portland Police Department is now asking for your help to try to solve this 13-year-old cold case crime.
Dogs rescued from alleged fighting ring soon to be up for adoption in Maine
Dogs rescued from an alleged fighting ring in South Carolina will soon be looking for their forever homes in Maine. In September of 2022, 275 dogs were found living outside in pens or chained to barrels, according to the Animal Welfare Society. Officials noted the dogs did not have any...
A Taylor Swift Show is Coming to Portland, Maine in February
Arguably, the biggest story to wrap up 2022 had to be the whole drama with Taylor Swift and the absolute dumpster fire buying tickets to her Eras Tour was with Ticketmaster. Since there were multiple pre-sales (between an exclusive Taylor Swift list and Capital One credit card holders), Ticketmaster botched huge.
New search finds no sign of missing Maine man
BOOTHBAY, Maine — There were new searches Wednesday for a Boothbay man who hasn't been seen in more than a week, but there were still no signs of him. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says Thomas Harris, 60, was last seen on the evening of Monday, Jan. 2, working in his yard outside his home on Butler Road.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Crash involving train shuts down Allen Ave. in Portland
FALMOUTH (WGME) – Portland police are investigating a crash involving an Amtrak train and a work van Thursday night. The Amtrak Downeaster was traveling through Portland's Morrill's Corner area from Freeport around 6:30 p.m. when it struck the passenger side of a yellow van on Allen Avenue. Fortunately, no...
Slick Roads Lead to Crashes on NH, Maine Roads
Two vehicles were involved in a crash on the northbound Maine Turnpike in Wells Thursday afternoon, one of several reported during Thursday's storm. Maine State Police said a collision around 2:30 p.m. near Exit 19 (Route 9) forced one of the vehicles through the guard rail into the southbound lanes. There were no injuries but one lane was closed in each direction for the cleanup.
Teatotaller in Somersworth, NH, Transforming Into Recovery-Friendly Restaurant
Teatotaller serves up good vibes in the form of boba tea and drag shows in Somersworth, New Hampshire, and has been referred to by many as a queer oasis. It is so beloved that they actually opened a second location in Concord a few months back. Emmet and the Teatotaller...
'It's happening everywhere': Studying homelessness in Maine's smaller towns
Homelessness is not just a problem in big cities. Smaller towns are also dealing with people living on the streets, in tents and in their cars. It's becoming such a problem in the town of Scarborough that officials are taking action after learning about homeless encampments in the woods behind Marden's, off Payne Road and in the parking lots of big box stores.
Life-changing Things to Do in Ogunquit, Maine
There are a lot of great things to do in Ogunquit, Maine. This beautiful seaside town is in southern Maine, surrounded by the ocean. Visitors will find sandy beaches and grassy dunes. You can also enjoy a cliff walk and the lighthouse that is located nearby. The southern Maine town...
