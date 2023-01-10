ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Traverse County, MI

Family Uninjured but Loses Their Home in Grawn House Fire

By Emma Hug
 3 days ago
A Grand Traverse County home is destroyed after a fire that started without anyone home.

Green Lake Township Fire Department received a call at 9:35 Monday morning from neighbors.

They reported a house on fire on the Duck Lake Peninsula in Grawn.

Green Lake, Almira, Buckley, and Long Lake Fire Departments all responded to the scene. Chief Case with Green Lake Fire says it took about an hour to put the fire out.

The family was not home during the fire, so no one was hurt, but they are now without a home.

Green Lake Fire will continue to investigate the cause.

Traverse City, MI
