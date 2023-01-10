Read full article on original website
After being shot in the face inside a Pompano Beach hotel room, a 17-year-old girl passes awayMario DonevskiPompano Beach, FL
Alex Katz Brings Good Company to Fort LauderdaleNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
CITY Furniture’s 27th Annual Kevin Koenig Memorial Covenant House Cup and Vendor Conference Raises $500,000Judith MastersTamarac, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Pompano BeachTed RiversPompano Beach, FL
Miami, FL: Shots fired, 10 people injured at French Montana music video shootA. M. RayMiami Gardens, FL
Chief Bradley McKeone Updates Coral Springs Residents for Jan. 2023
A Message from Coral Springs Police Chief Bradley McKeone. I would like to wish everyone a Happy New Year. I hope that those in our community were able to enjoy the holidays and spend time with family and friends. Last November, we completed the Communications (Dispatch) Expansion Project, which extends...
downbeach.com
Time to break out your ‘Denim and Diamonds’ for the benefit of Margate students
The Margate Education Foundation is holding its annual winter social, this year dubbed, “Denim and Diamonds,” 7-10 p.m. Friday, March 10 at Linwood Country Club. The event is one of the foundation’s major fundraisers for programs that benefit students in the city’s public schools, so “grab your cowboy hat, best denim blues,” bling it up and dance the night away.
Skyrocketing rent forces Broward bookstore to turn the page, close
FORT LAUDERDALE -- A local used bookstore that survived the arrival of Barnes & Noble and Amazon has to open a new chapter after being forced to shut down this coming weekend.Volume One Books, located at 8910 Taft Street, managed to stay in business despite the arrival of big box bookstores and online commerce sites that became commonplace in recent years.But what ultimately did the bookstore, owned by Sharon Luippold, in was a $1,700 rent increase that goes into effect later this month."Everybody knows what the economy is like and how the rental things are going," she said. "The new...
Checkmate! Northwest Regional Library’s Chess Club Set to Open its Doors
Northwest Regional Library has announced the start of a new chess club on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. All ages are welcome to join, though it is recommended for those 13 and older. Librarian Ken Engel will be leading the club, which will meet...
South Florida Fair in West Palm Beach steps up rules for teens, kids
In an effort to curb unruly behavior from fairgoing children and teens, the South Florida Fair is making permanent a policy put in place at the end of last year to make sure those youngsters arrive with more supervision. This year’s fair, which runs Jan. 13-29, will require that all...
Coconut Creek Teen Receives Special Honor for ‘Doing the Right Thing’
A Coconut Creek teen received an impressive award for his acts of kindness towards his fellow high-school students. Cooper Frengut, a sophomore at Xceed Preparatory Academy in Coral Springs, was recently recognized by his teachers and fellow students with the “Do the Right Thing” award at a ceremony held by the Coconut Creek Police Department on December 15.
pointpubs.com
Developer Proposes Apartment Buildings for Christ Church Property, Relocation of Historic Chapel to Centennial Park
Developer Adam Adache, managing partner of Cavache Properties, has plans to purchase the Christ Church campus in Old Pompano and construct a 10-story building and a 6-story building – containing approximately 319 rental apartments combined – on a portion of the 4.96-acre property. The historic George Foster Chapel...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Dr. Marc Matarazzo Returns to Florida and Joins The Center for Bone and Joint Surgery
January 11, 2023 – Dr. Marc Matarazzo, a board-certified and fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon, specializing in sports medicine and related injuries, is pleased to announce he has joined the team at The Center for Bone and Joint Surgery in Jupiter and Port St. Lucie, FL and is now accepting new patients.
thewestsidegazette.com
CareerSource Broward Announces the Opening of the Summer Youth Employment Program Application
BROWARD COUNTY, FL. – December 19, 2022 – Applications for CareerSource Broward’s (CSBD) Summer Youth Employment opened on December 19, 2022. The SYEP offers opportunities for youth between the ages of 16 and 18 to earn a wage of $14 per hour for up to 30 hours of work per week between June and August. Those selected to participate will work in a variety of clerical assistant or aide roles with government agencies, libraries, community organizations, for-profits, nonprofits, and more.
Popeyes Opens New Location in Coral Springs
Coral Springs will soon have a second Popeyes for anybody craving chicken with a taste of Louisiana. The new Popeyes Location, located at 10599-10667 W. Atlantic Boulevard, will tentatively open on Jan. 14 and occupy 2,145 square feet of formerly underused parking space in Cypress Run Marketplace and includes a drive-thru. The hours will be from 10:30 a.m. through 1 a.m. Monday through Sunday, according to city staff.
2 Palm Beach Central HS students killed in Palm Springs shooting
Two students from Palm Beach Central High School in Wellington died Wednesday in a shooting that occurred in a Palm Springs neighborhood, according to the School District of Palm Beach County.
The Walk On Wednesdays Features Free Live Music in Coral Springs
The free live music series “The Walk on Wednesdays” continues in 2023 with live music entertainment every week. The Walk on Wednesday Live Music Series is back for the Winter/Spring now through May 31, 2023. Meet up at the courtyard between BurgerFi and Incontro Italian Restaurant and Steakhouse across from the large fountain for live music every Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Coconut Creek Democratic Club Announces First Meeting of 2023
The Coconut Creek Democratic Club welcomes club members to a meeting to jumpstart its New Year plans. On Tuesday, January 10, at 7:30 p.m., the Coconut Creek Democratic Club will host its first meeting of 2023. The club’s website suggests that foremost on the docket of issues to discuss at...
yellowtennisball.com
Delray Beach Open Announces New Event for 2023: Tacos, Tequila and Tennis
Delray Beach Open Announces New Event for 2023: Tacos, Tequila and Tennis to Benefit Love Serving Autism Non-Profit on Thursday, February 16, 2023. Presented by Dano’s Tequila, Event Offers Samples of More than a Dozen Tacos, Tequila Cocktails and Tickets to the Evening’s Pro Tennis Matches. Delray Beach,...
Coral Springs City Commission Takes Steps to Make Parks Safer with Life-Saving AEDs, Stop-The-Bleed Kits
City leaders are working on ways to make parks safer. The Coral Springs city commission will discuss installing cabinets with Stop the Bleed kits, automated external defibrillators (AEDs), and monitoring services at various parks at their Wednesday meeting. According to city documents, the contract would be roughly $175,500 with The...
Experience Luxury at ‘Libations Live’: An Exclusive Co-ed Event Featuring Tastings, Cigars, Cars, and More
Join Hombré and The Center on Friday, January 27, 2023, for an exclusive event, Libations Live. Held on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts, attendees have the opportunity to connect with luxury-inspired brands, products, and services and enjoy a variety of activities, including a showcase of exotic cars, food demonstrations, spirit, and wine tastings, whiskey and cigar tastings, health and wellness demonstrations, and personal development presentations.
communitynewspapers.com
Colonial Palms Plaza on US1 purchased for $70.5 million
Miami-based Limestone Asset Management, via a joint venture with Orion Real Estate Group, purchased/closed on Colonial Palms Plaza, located at 13601–13621 S. Dixie Highway, Miami, FL, 33176, for $70.5 million on Dec. 23, 2022. Limestone Asset Management invests in and acquires real estate properties over all asset classes throughout...
WPBF News 25
New development in West Palm Beach to offer affordable housing, commercial space
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The development ofNorthwood Square, a new residential and commercial project in West Palm Beach, broke ground Thursday morning. The multi-million dollar project will include three separate buildings, featuring 382 residential units and approximately 60,000 square feet of commercial space for restaurants and stores. Additionally,...
Next Bunny Basics Workshop Teaches Families About These ‘Earresistible’ Pets
For those considering adding a rabbit to the family or who already have one and want to learn more, hop over to your computer and participate in a Bunny Basics workshop with the Humane Society of Broward County. Held via ZOOM on Saturday, January 14, 2023, from 10:30 a.m. –...
southernboating.com
5 Best Waterfront Restaurants – Treasure Coast
Florida’s Treasure Coast, comprising Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River counties, has some of the best waterfront restaurants on the state’s East Coast. Feel the tropical vibe in seaside settings that offer everything from sensational seafood and steaks to classic burgers and creative cocktails. Indoors or outdoors, day or night, if you want an outstanding meal with a spectacular ocean view, here are five of the best waterfront Treasure Coast restaurants to find it.
