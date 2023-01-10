ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
downbeach.com

Time to break out your ‘Denim and Diamonds’ for the benefit of Margate students

The Margate Education Foundation is holding its annual winter social, this year dubbed, “Denim and Diamonds,” 7-10 p.m. Friday, March 10 at Linwood Country Club. The event is one of the foundation’s major fundraisers for programs that benefit students in the city’s public schools, so “grab your cowboy hat, best denim blues,” bling it up and dance the night away.
MARGATE, FL
CBS Miami

Skyrocketing rent forces Broward bookstore to turn the page, close

FORT LAUDERDALE  -- A local used bookstore that survived the arrival of Barnes & Noble and Amazon has to open a new chapter after being forced to shut down this coming weekend.Volume One Books, located at 8910 Taft Street, managed to stay in business despite the arrival of big box bookstores and online commerce sites that became commonplace in recent years.But what ultimately did the bookstore, owned by Sharon Luippold, in was a $1,700 rent increase that goes into effect later this month."Everybody knows what the economy is like and how the rental things are going," she said. "The new...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

CareerSource Broward Announces the Opening of the Summer Youth Employment Program Application

BROWARD COUNTY, FL. – December 19, 2022 – Applications for CareerSource Broward’s (CSBD) Summer Youth Employment opened on December 19, 2022. The SYEP offers opportunities for youth between the ages of 16 and 18 to earn a wage of $14 per hour for up to 30 hours of work per week between June and August. Those selected to participate will work in a variety of clerical assistant or aide roles with government agencies, libraries, community organizations, for-profits, nonprofits, and more.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Talk Media

Popeyes Opens New Location in Coral Springs

Coral Springs will soon have a second Popeyes for anybody craving chicken with a taste of Louisiana. The new Popeyes Location, located at 10599-10667 W. Atlantic Boulevard, will tentatively open on Jan. 14 and occupy 2,145 square feet of formerly underused parking space in Cypress Run Marketplace and includes a drive-thru. The hours will be from 10:30 a.m. through 1 a.m. Monday through Sunday, according to city staff.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

The Walk On Wednesdays Features Free Live Music in Coral Springs

The free live music series “The Walk on Wednesdays” continues in 2023 with live music entertainment every week. The Walk on Wednesday Live Music Series is back for the Winter/Spring now through May 31, 2023. Meet up at the courtyard between BurgerFi and Incontro Italian Restaurant and Steakhouse across from the large fountain for live music every Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
yellowtennisball.com

Delray Beach Open Announces New Event for 2023: Tacos, Tequila and Tennis

Delray Beach Open Announces New Event for 2023: Tacos, Tequila and Tennis to Benefit Love Serving Autism Non-Profit on Thursday, February 16, 2023. Presented by Dano’s Tequila, Event Offers Samples of More than a Dozen Tacos, Tequila Cocktails and Tickets to the Evening’s Pro Tennis Matches. Delray Beach,...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Talk Media

Experience Luxury at ‘Libations Live’: An Exclusive Co-ed Event Featuring Tastings, Cigars, Cars, and More

Join Hombré and The Center on Friday, January 27, 2023, for an exclusive event, Libations Live. Held on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts, attendees have the opportunity to connect with luxury-inspired brands, products, and services and enjoy a variety of activities, including a showcase of exotic cars, food demonstrations, spirit, and wine tastings, whiskey and cigar tastings, health and wellness demonstrations, and personal development presentations.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Colonial Palms Plaza on US1 purchased for $70.5 million

Miami-based Limestone Asset Management, via a joint venture with Orion Real Estate Group, purchased/closed on Colonial Palms Plaza, located at 13601–13621 S. Dixie Highway, Miami, FL, 33176, for $70.5 million on Dec. 23, 2022. Limestone Asset Management invests in and acquires real estate properties over all asset classes throughout...
MIAMI, FL
southernboating.com

5 Best Waterfront Restaurants – Treasure Coast

Florida’s Treasure Coast, comprising Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River counties, has some of the best waterfront restaurants on the state’s East Coast. Feel the tropical vibe in seaside settings that offer everything from sensational seafood and steaks to classic burgers and creative cocktails. Indoors or outdoors, day or night, if you want an outstanding meal with a spectacular ocean view, here are five of the best waterfront Treasure Coast restaurants to find it.
FLORIDA STATE
Talk Media

Talk Media

Coral Springs, FL
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Views and Reviews for Coral Springs Florida.

 https://coralspringstalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy