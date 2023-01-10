Read full article on original website
Know Your Worth
2d ago
Football World Reacts To Clemson's Offensive Coordinator Decision
Mere hours after dismissing Brandon Streeter as their offensive coordinator, the Clemson Tigers have a new one. He just so happens to be one of the best in college football. According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Clemson are set to hire TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley to fill the role. Riley ...
Clemson Fans Praising Dabo Swinney's Latest Hire
Clemson is reportedly making a major coaching change. The Tigers fired offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter on Thursday, and they have a decorated replacement in sight. According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Clemson is expected to hire TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley. Fans praised head ...
Look: Football World Reacts To Georgia's Massive Departure
Just a few days ago, the Georgia Bulldogs won their second-straight College Football Playoff national title. It was a dominant effort over an overmatched TCU team that saw its title dreams disappear quickly. The end result was a 65-7 thrashing and a potential dynasty emerging. Unfortunately, not ...
Clemson 'Targeting' Top Coach For Offensive Coordinator Role
Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers are reportedly targeting a big name for their recently-opened offensive coordinator role. According to college football insider Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, the ACC powerhouse is looking to poach TCU OC and reigning Broyles Award winner Garrett ...
Look: Footage From Stetson Bennett's Cane's Shift Goes Viral
Usually when a quarterback wins a national championship they celebrate with a party or a well-deserved vacation. For Georgia's Stetson Bennett, the celebration was a little bit different. Bennett, fresh off his MVP win over the TCU Horned Frogs, apparently partnered with the fast food chain Raising ...
Football World Reacts To Clemson's Significant Firing
Clemson will have a new offensive coordinator next season. The program has parted ways with Brandon Streeter, per multiple reports. Streeter has been part of Clemson's coaching staff since 2015. He was the team's quarterbacks coach and recruiting coordinator before being promoted to offensive ...
Former Georgia 5-Star Recruit Transferring After National Title
Georgia defensive back Jaheim Singletary, a former five-star recruit, will reportedly be looking for a new home. Singletary is planning to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal in the coming days, according to On3Sports' Jake Rowe. The Jacksonville (Fla.) native was one of three five-star defensive backs ...
Breaking: Clemson Reportedly Fires Offensive Coordinator
When the Clemson football team steps on the field for the 2023 season, there will be a significant change amongst the coaching staff. According to multiple reports, the team has moved on from offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter. After just one season in full command of the Tigers' offense, ...
Paul Finebaum Names His Pick For Country's 'Next Georgia'
Georgia sits atop the college football hierarchy after capturing its second straight national title. The Bulldogs became the first team since Alabama in 2012 to repeat as champions when steamrolling TCU on Monday night. However, Kirby Smart's team faced one significant challenge on their road to a ...
Georgia Bulldogs fans line up for rare chance at photo with championship trophy
ATHENS, Ga — There was a long line of customers at the Kroger on Alps Road in Athens Wednesday, but they weren’t there for great sales on groceries. College football’s National Championship Trophy was on display. It’s a beauty, and for the second year in a row, it’s the property of the Georgia Bulldogs.
Look: PETA Is Not Happy With College Football Mascot
PETA is not happy with a famous college football mascot. The animal rights organization doesn't want the University of Georgia to continue using a live Bulldog mascot. This comes in the wake of the school winning its second straight national title in football. "As the back-to-back national ...
Football World Shocked By Georgia Player's Postgame Quote
One Georgia football player sent a message to all of the haters on Monday night. Linebacker Nolan Smith, who played his final game as a Bulldog on Monday night, made sure to let everyone know that he didn't appreciate some pundits predicting the team to go 7-5 this season. "They thought we were ...
CBS Sports
College football rankings: Georgia finishes unanimous No. 1, Ohio State at No. 2 in postseason CBS Sports 131
The upper echelon of the final college football rankings of the season is often the easiest to decide, and that rings true again this season. After a historic 58-point blowout win the College Football Playoff National Championship, the Georgia Bulldogs are an easy, unanimous pick for No. 1 in the final CBS Sports 131, our comprehensive ranking of every FBS team.
Look: Aaron Murray Names Greatest Georgia Player Of All-Time
Georgia is fresh off back-to-back championships after it blew out TCU on Monday night. It was a game that was over by halftime as the Bulldogs were up 38-7. They ended up scoring 65 and not allowing any more points in the blowout win. Quarterback Stetson Bennett was a big part of that game after he ...
Five Coaches Voted TCU Outside Top Five in Final Poll
The Horned Frogs suffered the biggest loss in college football bowl history against Georgia on Monday.
AccessAtlanta
Shaq to eat horned frog after losing UGA vs. TCU bet
While most of us are wishing we could relive Monday’s game all over again, Shaq is probably wishing he didn’t go against the now, back-to-back national champions, the Georgia Bulldogs, and make a bet to eat a horned frog if UGA came out on top. While some may...
Look: Shaq Paid Up On Bet To Eat Frog After TCU Loss
Shaquille O'Neal was a man of his word on Thursday night during TNT's "Inside The NBA. Shaq made a bet with Ernie Johnson that TCU would beat Georgia in the 2023 National Championship Game but lost badly. Georgia blew TCU out on Monday night, 65-7 in a game that was over by halftime. To ...
Look: Audio Of Kirby Smart's Pregame Speech Has Leaked
Georgia made sure Monday night's National Championship Game against TCU wouldn't be close. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 38-7 lead going into halftime and didn't hold back as they went on to win 65-7. They've now won two straight championships as they finished this season with a perfect 15-0 record. ...
Paul Finebaum Names His No. 1 'Momentum' Program Right Now
Georgia is the two-time defending national champion, but Paul Finebaum thinks another SEC team is building momentum heading into the offseason. Finebaum appeared on WJOX's "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning" today and explained why he feels Auburn, under new head coach Hugh Freeze, is his ...
TCU Player's Postgame Quote About Georgia Is Going Viral
Georgia dominated TCU in Monday night's 62-7 National Championship victory. The Horned Frogs had no answers for a Bulldogs offense that averaged 8.2 yards per play. TCU, meanwhile, coughed up three turnovers with just 188 total yards. While Kirby Smart's squad stood tall at SoFi Stadium, TCU ...
