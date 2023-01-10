The decision of the Texas Supreme Court on whether ERCOT should be immune from lawsuits could have significant implications for the state. CBS DFW reports that If ERCOT is found to be immune, it could be protected from legal action related to the February 2021 freeze, which caused widespread power outages and an estimated $130 billion in damage. On the other hand, if the court decides that ERCOT is not immune, it could open the door for lawsuits seeking compensation for the damage caused by the freeze.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO