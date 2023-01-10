ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 11

Patrick Steele
3d ago

there is absolutely no reason that crapcot or Abbott should be allowed ANY immunity for the deaths and damages they cause so many innocent Texans

Reply(3)
7
stever
3d ago

Any agency, thru ignorance or neglect should be liable for any decisions or policies they enforce

Reply
11
republicans love to cry
3d ago

They're all buddies, the conservative court will side with corporations

Reply
5
Related
The Independent

Texas executes man with expired drugs, despite court ruling it amounts to “torture”

The state of Texas has allegedly begun using expired execution drugs that can cause unnecessary pain and suffering, starting with the Tuesday killing of Robert Fratta, 65, who was convicted of paying to kill his wife in 1994.Fratta, a former police officer, allegedly gave $1,000 and a Jeep to two men to kill his wife Farah, who was found dead in her garage with two shots to the head, according to Houston Public Media. Fratta then attempted to collect her life insurance policy days later, HPM adds. (The inmate maintained his innocence the Texas Tribune reports, arguing his conviction...
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Arizona appeals court rules doctors cannot be prosecuted under 19th century abortion ban

The Arizona Court of Appeals ruled on Friday that doctors who perform abortions in line with the state’s 15-week abortion ban cannot be prosecuted under a 19th century law that banned nearly all abortions. “… the legislature has created a complex regulatory scheme to achieve its intent to restrict—but not to eliminate—elective abortions,” the court noted in…
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

New Texas property law gives elderly and disabled residents tax break

Elderly and disabled residents of the Lone Star State can enter the new year enjoying a property tax break given by a new law. Senate Bill 12, which went into effect at the start of 2023, will limit the amount of money in property taxes that school districts can impose on residents who are either at least 65 or are disabled. The bill already passed both the House and the Senate during the 2021 legislative session and was penned by Republican State Sen. Paul Bettencourt, according to CBS Austin.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Gov. Abbott is using shipping containers as a wall on the Texas border

In just a few days, Title 42 will end, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is preparing his Operation Lone Star team members for the potential impact. Title 42 is part of U.S. law that deals with public health, social welfare, and civil rights and was used by former President Donald Trump in 2020, in part to expel migrants more quickly and without having to consider them for asylum. The title has been used to force 2 million migrants from the country.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Supreme Court of Texas hears arguments related to ERCOT sovereign immunity

AUSTIN, Texas — The Supreme Court of Texas will decide whether the Electric Reliability Council of Texas is immune from legal repercussions. The court of Texas heard two different but related arguments ahead of a decision on whether the nonprofit that runs the Texas energy grid is part of the state government.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Texas Supreme Court Rules Against Younger

The latest round of the longstanding legal battle between Jeff Younger and his ex-wife Anne Georgulas over custody and the right to make medical decisions for their two young children played out before the Texas Supreme Court in late December. As reported previously by The Dallas Express, the divorced couple...
TEXAS STATE
Larry Lease

Texas Supreme Court Debates ERCOT's Immunity in Cases Arising from 2021 Winter Freeze

The decision of the Texas Supreme Court on whether ERCOT should be immune from lawsuits could have significant implications for the state. CBS DFW reports that If ERCOT is found to be immune, it could be protected from legal action related to the February 2021 freeze, which caused widespread power outages and an estimated $130 billion in damage. On the other hand, if the court decides that ERCOT is not immune, it could open the door for lawsuits seeking compensation for the damage caused by the freeze.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy