The White Lotus' Theo James explained why he isn't exactly right for the role of James Bond. He talked to SirusXM's Jess Cagle on the radio while promoting the latest season of the HBO drama. James did not mince words as the idea came up. Despite being a massive fan of Bond, he's looking forward to the creative team really trying to play with the concept in a concrete way. Series producer Barbara Broccoli and her braintrust have been open about trying to freshen up the concept numerous times in recent interviews. So, James should be thrilled that this kind of move is already underway. However, that's not going to stop the fan casting and speculation around who the next 007 will be. Every week brings another famous face that fans are convinced could be the perfect person to fill the role for another decade. Check out what he had to say right here.

