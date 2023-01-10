Read full article on original website
Related
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
Tom Hanks's Middle Son Is Stepping out From Behind the Cameras in 'A Man Called Otto'
From his work in Castaway and Captain Phillips to his more recent roles in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Elvis, and Disney’s Pinocchio, actor Tom Hanks has proven himself to be worthy of all of the flowers. However, the most important title he’s held throughout his decades-long carer is the role of dad.
ComicBook
Jerrod Carmichael Slams Golden Globes' Racism in Opening Monologue for Awards Show
Following many years of intense scrutiny due to allegations of racism and ethical misconduct, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association brought back the Golden Globe awards. The mysterious group was the subject of countless negative press due to their potentially unethical practices and the fact that their membership was, in simple terms, not diverse in the slightest. Despite losing their spot on television last year and seeing them pushed aside by the likes of Netflix, NBC, and more, they're back, but not without the host making sure to remind everyone what happened. Comedian Jerrod Carmichael took the stage at the event and immediately addressed it head on.
ComicBook
Don Cheadle Reveals Why He Almost Walked Out of Filming Funny or Die's Captain Planet Parody
Though best known for his roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Ocean's movies, and more, some are still thinking about that one time Don Cheadle played Captain Planet in a Funny or Die movie. Speaking during one of GQ's trademark "Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters" videos, Cheadle was asked about the parody video, revealing it came about while he was filming another video for Funny or Die that he conceived of while filming one of the Ocean's movies. While waiting to shoot the Captain Planet sketch came up, Cheadle agreed to be in it until he saw a photo of what the animated character looks like.
Sundance Film Festival: Jeremy O. Harris, Marlee Matlin, Destin Daniel Cretton Among Jurors
Sundance has announced the 16 jurors granting awards at this year’s film festival, ranging from playwright Jeremy O. Harris to Oscar winner Marlee Matlin. This year’s Sundance Film Festival will take place from Jan. 19-29 in Utah, marking its first return to Park City since the pandemic. The awards ceremony will take place on Jan. 27, with grants bestowed for feature and short films. Jurors are Harris, Matlin and Eliza Hittman for U.S. dramatic competition; W. Kamau Bell, Ramona Diaz and Carla Gutierrez for U.S. documentary competition; Shozo Ichiyama, Annemarie Jacir and Funa Maduka for world cinema dramatic competition; Karim Amer, Petra Costa and Alexander Nanau for world cinema documentary competition; Madeleine Olnek for the...
ComicBook
Star Trek: Defiant Series First Look Released
IDW Publishing has released the first look at Star Trek: Defiant, the upcoming darker, edgier Star Trek series with an unusual crew. IDW Publishing announced Star Trek: Defiant at New York Comic Con with Christopher Cantwell writing the series and Angel Unzueta providing the artwork. The series spins out of the flagship Star Trek series, with Worf stealing the USS Defiant (the ship from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) after a falling out with Capt. Benjamin Sisko during his mission aboard the USS Theseus. Worf's hand-picked crew for this mission includes B'Elanna Torres, Spock, Ro Laren, and Lore. Torres' involvement is particularly interesting since her husband, Tom Paris, is aboard the Theseus.
ComicBook
Marvel Exec Reveals How Chadwick Boseman's Death Affected Disney's Plans for Black Panther 2
Shortly after news of Chadwick Boseman's death first broke, Marvel Studios executives quickly got together to discuss their next steps. As Black Panther producer Nate Moore recalls, he was exercising when he got the call of Boseman's passing, and was soon joined by other Marvel Studios executives on the call.
ComicBook
The Batman: Matt Reeves Teases "Big Bat-Verse Plan"
The Bat-Verse begins with The Batman, filmmaker Matt Reeves' self-contained cinematic franchise separate from the DC Universe being built out by DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran. With the DC duo charting a 10-year plan starting with a new and younger Superman, Reeves has his own new and younger Dark Knight in Robert Pattinson's Batman. As part of a multi-year overall deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, Reeves oversees the Bat-Verse: the director's term for the spinoff-spawning franchise that will expand with The Batman 2 and multiple live-action television series for HBO Max, including The Penguin and.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Paramount+ Exec Offers Update on Michelle Yeoh's Spinoff Series
Michelle Yeoh had a big night at the Golden Globes on Tuesday, including threatening to beat up the pianist when they tried to play her off the stage, and it turns out her future in Star Trek is still in the works. Yeoh is attached to lead a Star Trek series about the clandestine organization Section 31, reprising her role as Phillipa Georgiou from Star Trek: Discovery. News The first news about the series broke in early 2019, and there were plans to film its pilot immediately after Discovery wrapped its third season. It proved poor timing since Discovery finished filming the season right as the world went into lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. However, even as Yeoh's star continues to rise, Tanya Giles, Paramount Streaming's chief programming officer, tells TVLine at a Television Critics Association press tour that "conversations" are still happening about the series, confirming that it is "still in development."
ComicBook
The White Lotus Star Theo James Explains Why He Isn't Right for James Bond
The White Lotus' Theo James explained why he isn't exactly right for the role of James Bond. He talked to SirusXM's Jess Cagle on the radio while promoting the latest season of the HBO drama. James did not mince words as the idea came up. Despite being a massive fan of Bond, he's looking forward to the creative team really trying to play with the concept in a concrete way. Series producer Barbara Broccoli and her braintrust have been open about trying to freshen up the concept numerous times in recent interviews. So, James should be thrilled that this kind of move is already underway. However, that's not going to stop the fan casting and speculation around who the next 007 will be. Every week brings another famous face that fans are convinced could be the perfect person to fill the role for another decade. Check out what he had to say right here.
NME
Bob Dylan shares original version of ‘Not Dark Yet’ from ‘Fragments’ box set
Bob Dylan has shared the original version of ‘Not Dark Yet’ from the upcoming latest edition of his ongoing bootleg series. ‘Fragments – Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997)’, the 17th release in the exhaustive series, focuses on his 1997 album ‘Time Out Of Mind’ and will be released on January 27 to celebrate the record’s 25th anniversary.
ComicBook
Sarah Michelle Gellar's Wolf Pack Trailer Released by Paramount+
It's a new year, and there are a lot of new shows to look forward to. During San Diego Comic-Con last year, it was announced that Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar had been cast in Wolf Pack, Paramount+'s Teen Wolf spinoff series. Since the announcement, fans have gotten a glimpse of Gellar in the series and Paramount+ recently released a sneak peek. Now, the official trailer for the new show is finally here.
ComicBook
Fantastic Four Fan Art Flexes Adam Driver as Mr. Fantastic for the MCU
Marvel Studios is getting ready to launch their Phase Five slate of projects that will begin with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and all eyes are on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Quantumania will feature Nathaniel Richards aka Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Kang is set to be the main villain of the Multiverse Saga, but he's also a descendant of Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic. We recently got to see a variant of Mr. Fantastic during the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, who was played by John Krasinski (Jack Ryan, A Quiet Place). Krasinski recently revealed that he hasn't been contacted by Marvel to return as the character, and actors like Penn Badgley (You, Gossip Girl), Diego Luna (Andor, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) and Adam Driver (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Marriage Story) are rumored to play the role in the MCU's upcoming Fantastic Four reboot. One artist seems to think that Driver is the perfect choice for the character, and he's even designed a new piece of fan art showing how he could look.
‘Peaky Blinders’ Producer Caryn Mandabach Hires Nicole Finnan as MD, Susan Waddell Stepping Down
“Peaky Blinders” producer Caryn Mandabach Productions (CMP) has appointed Nicole Finnan as its new managing director, reporting into founder and chief executive Caryn Mandabach. Finnan’s role will encompass business strategy and oversight of the development and production teams. Susan Waddell is step down from her role as managing director at CMP but will remain in the business part-time for a smooth transition. Finnan was previously MD at Eleventh Hour Films where she managed the sale of a minority stake of the Company to Sony Pictures Television. She has also held commercial and finance director roles at Ruby Film and Television and Ecosse...
ComicBook
New Dreadstar Comics Coming in 2023
Monkey Wrench Press, a just-launched publisher, has lined up Thanos and Infinity Gauntlet creator Jim Starlin as its first big-name creator. Monkey Wrench's first project is the original graphic novel Dreadstar vs. the Inevitable, continuing Jim Starlin's acclaimed and long-running Dreadstar science-fiction saga. The legendary Starlin is writing and drawing the graphic novel. A Kickstarter campaign for the Dreadstar vs. the Inevitable hardcover will launch this month, but it is basically a pre-order campaign. The complete graphic novel has already been written and drawn. According to a press release, Monkey Wrench plans to partner with established creators as well as new talent to present bold, original content in a range of formats.
ComicBook
Michelle Yeoh Threatens to Beat Up Golden Globes Producers in Winning Speech for Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Golden Globes this year kicked off with a direct acknowledgement by host Jerrod Carmichael about the controversies surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Another quickly forming theme though is performers that would not be silenced by the show's attempts to "play them off" if their acceptance speeches were running long. The Banshees of Inisherin star Colin Farrell started the trend by ignoring the music during his speech, but Everything Everywhere All At Once star Michelle Yeoh took it to the next level by threatening the person who decided to play the music. Yeoh had been awarded her Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award. Watch for yourself below.
ComicBook
Cloverfield "Confirmed" as a Secret Prequel to Escape From New York by Matt Reeves (Exclusive)
One of the most memorable scenes in 2008's Cloverfield is a scene in which the head of the Statue of Liberty is tossed through the streets of New York City by a giant monster, while an iconic element of John Carpenter's 1981 film Escape from New York is how the poster similarly features the head of the statue. Cloverfield director Matt Reeves recently detailed that the poster for the Kurt Russell-starring film served as inspiration for his film, then joked that his film was secretly a prequel to the sci-fi film. Cloverfield will be landing on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray in honor of its 15th anniversary.
Former Sundance Institute Director Caroline Von Kuhn Named Executive Director of Greek Creative Incubator Oxbelly
Former Sundance Institute director Caroline von Kuhn has been appointed executive director of Greek non-profit Oxbelly. Founded by producer and Faliro House founder Christos V. Konstantakopoulos, Oxbelly is known for its screenwriters and directors labs — which run under the artistic direction of Athina Rachel Tsangari — and draws a number of international filmmakers every summer to Greece. Past participating mentors include Maren Ade, Michael Almereyda, Paul Thomas Anderson, Willem Dafoe, Dee Rees and Lulu Wang. Von Kuhn will help Oxbelly expand its operations and break the traditional lab model with its annual gatherings of international creatives. “Oxbelly was started with a vision...
ComicBook
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Adds William H. Macy
Fargo and Shameless star William H. Macy has joined the cast of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes according to a new report. Deadline reveals that the Oscar-nominee has rounded out the cast of the upcoming movie, but who he'll be playing in the film is unclear. Though best known for his roles in dramatic movies like Boogie Nights and Seabiscuit, Macy joining the Apes series marks an interesting path for him as an actor, having previously not really appeared in franchises. Considering the placement of the movie in the timeline of the Apes franchise, it's possible that Macy, along with other cast members, could be playing humans, but it sure seems like this movie will feature a cast composed almost entirely of apes.
ComicBook
Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Includes Secret Wars and the Batman/Spawn Crossover
What an unusual Top Ten we have here! Rarely do we see no holdovers from the previous week, but the second week of 2023 is changing the paradigm already. Some familiar faces and previous Runner-Up books like Spider-Man 2099, Spawn/Batman, and Eminem move back into the Top Ten while some all-new ones appear. A blue Superman has an electric rise toward the top, while speculation for the Beyonder has gone beyond critical mass. Check out all the details on this week's Top Ten!
Comments / 0