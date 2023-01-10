Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Next Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Update Announced, First Details Revealed
The Pokemon Company celebrated Pokemon Scarlet and Violet this week with a new commemorative video acknowledging the milestone of over 1,000 Pokemon, and as part of the same event, the next update for the newest Pokemon games was announced. This update will be the first one the games have gotten this year, though it'll take a bit longer to release since it's not scheduled to be available until later in February.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Has a Bunch of Mystery Gifts Available Now
Over the last two months, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players have seen a steady stream of Mystery Gifts in the Nintendo Switch game. Right now, there are five codes that can be claimed for in-game gifts, but they aren't anything too exciting. The codes ENJ0YG0URUMET, G0FR1ENDLYSH0P, BEFASH10NLEADER, 1TSUPT0Y0U, and MAKEWA2AMACH1NE all give players a shot at obtaining Star Dust, a Star Piece, or a Comet Shard. Those items don't actually do anything in the game; instead, they can be sold to stores for cash. Anyone that's currently low on funds and in need of Poke Ball money will definitely want to jump on this one, as they're all only available through January 15th!
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Player Discovers Absurdly Overpowered Optic
A Call of Duty: Warzone 2 player has discovered a totally broken, overpowered optic sight that can give you a massive advantage. Call of Duty players are always trying to figure out the "meta". Everyone wants to use the best guns, gear, and so on that will give them the edge in a fight, the type of stuff that is being used by all of the best players and streamers. The problem is, these things are constantly changing as the developers are balancing things and making things less powerful and inadvertently breaking other things. It's a constant game of whack a mole for the developers, but it's a fun way to keep the game feeling fresh for players.
ComicBook
New Xbox Update Could Save Users Money
A new update for Xbox consoles is now rolling out to Xbox Insiders, and eventually all users. The goal is to make consoles like the Xbox Series X and Series S "carbon aware," so that they use more renewable energy. Essentially, the console will attempt to schedule updates at a time when it will use the least amount of fossil fuel. According to Xbox, this will happen by using "regional carbon intensity data" when available. While the positive environmental impact is welcome, Xbox also says that the update could end up saving users money on their electric bills!
ComicBook
Pokemon's New Season Will Reunite Ash With the Squirtle Squad
The new year is here, and that means Ash Ketchum is about to do something we've never seen. After all, Pokemon promised fans the trainer's journey would come to an end in 2023, and its new anime is seeing the trainer out. With decades of screentime at his side, Ash has a lot to do as he makes his final bow to fans. And now, a new update has confirmed one of his tasks will be to reunite with the infamous Squirtle Squad.
ComicBook
Gears of War Remastered Collection Rumored to Still Be in the Works
A remastered collection of many of Xbox's previous Gears of War titles is said to still be in development. Over the past year, we've heard a number of different reports about such a Gears of War bundle existing, but these rumors never ended up resulting in an actual announcement from Xbox. And while fans were starting to lose hope about this collection ever coming about, it sounds like it's still in the cards.
ComicBook
Naruto Marks the New Year By Letting Sasuke Fight a Literal Dinosaur: Watch
It looks like it finally happened, Naruto fans. Over the decades, the shonen franchise has done some wild things, and we can name some of Naruto's most outlandish events. From its Drunken Fist Style to Robot Naruto, the IP has gone out on a limb before, and Boruto just joined the club. After all, the anime's take on Sasuke's Story has begun, and it just let the Uchiha heir fight a literal dinosaur.
ComicBook
Wonder Woman Game Adds God of War Ragnarok Veteran
WB Games' upcoming Wonder Woman video game has added a veteran developer that recently worked on God of War Ragnarok. In case you may have forgotten, at the end of 2021, WB Games and Monolith Productions announced that Wonder Woman was in the works. The title was shown off solely via a CGI teaser trailer, though, which means we still don't know a lot about how it will play. And while this silence surrounding the project will likely come to an end later this year, we now know that Monolith continues to assemble a strong development staff.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Leak Hints at Return of Fan-Favorite Modes
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 may be bringing back modes like Gunfight soon. Call of Duty is defined by its multiplayer and has been able to survive for as long as it has because it finds new ways to shake up the formula. Yes, Call of Duty also has a super cinematic campaign, robust co-op modes, and a battle royale, but the multiplayer is largely the foundation of the series and has been since its earliest days. While Team Deathmatch, Domination, and other basic modes are the bedrock of the multiplayer, there are still modes that need to be added to keep things fresh. Things like Kill Confirmed and Control have been added over the years and become permanent franchise staples, for instance.
ComicBook
New PS5 System Update Released, Brings Additional Controller Support
A new update for the PlayStation 5 console has today been released by Sony, and this time around, the patch actually does something of note. Although Sony pushes out new PS5 updates on a pretty routine basis, more often than not, said updates tend to just "improve system performance" and not much else. And while today's new patch for the PS5 still does this same thing, Sony has also laid the groundwork for a new controller that is slated to roll out in just a few short weeks.
ComicBook
New LEGO Flower Sets Arrive In Time For Valentine's Day 2023
LEGO Icons flower sets have been hugely popular, especially around Valentine's Day. That's probably because they're more fun – and far more durable – than actual flowers. Indeed, if you manage to kill these plants then you might be living in an extremely unsafe enviroment. That said, two new additions have joined the lineup and are available on Amazon and via the LEGO Shop now with a release date set for February 1st.
ComicBook
Epic Games Store Surprise Gives Away 3 Free Games at Once
Epic Games routinely gives away one or two free games a week through the Epic Games Store, but this week, it's done one better for players. The Epic Games Store is currently giving away three free games at once, and one of those is a game that just released within the past couple of months. The games in question are Divine Knockout, First Class Trouble, and Gamedec – Definitive Edition, and you can claim them all for free now so long as you have an Epic Games Store account.
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers Adding First 1,000,000 B.C. Costume This Week
Jason Aaron's Avengers comic run has put a heavy focus on the Avengers of 1,000,000 B.C. Led by Odin, the team consists of older incarnations of several Marvel heroes, including the Black Panther, Iron Fist, Phoenix, and the Starbrand. That last one is notable, as a skin based on the design is set to arrive in the Marvel's Avengers video game on January 12th! In the comics, the first wielder of the Starbrand was a being named Vnn, but in Marvel's Avengers, it will serve as a new costume for the Hulk.
ComicBook
Starfield Event Announced by Xbox
Xbox users looking forward to Starfield got some good and bad news this week: Starfield news is coming, but it's not going not be part of Xbox's next event. The company announced this week its plans to put on a showcase focused on Xbox and Bethesda games and quickly clarified that Starfield, a game that fans have been looking forward to for a long time now, will not be part of that event. The good news is that its absence will be made up for by a showcase dedicated solely to that game which is to come at a later date.
