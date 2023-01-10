ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Charleston, NV

One dead after car crash in garage at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in the Terminal 3 long-term parking garage at Harry Reid International on Wednesday night, according to authorities. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area around 9:16 p.m. for a reported vehicle versus fixed object...
Dropicana: I-15 At Tropicana Will Be A Total Mess Soon

In the game “SimCity,” knocking down a bridge and re-doing an intersection is as simple as a few clicks. But in real life, it takes a lot more effort and makes a much larger mess. We are about to get a hard lesson with NDOT’s Phase 2 of the I-15 Tropicana Project, lovingly referred to as “Dropicana.”
Remains of Las Vegas man found, identified after 22 years

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The remains of a Las Vegas man found off the coast of Maine in 2000 have been identified, according to the Maine Chief Medical Examiner’s office. Officials said Philip Kahn was 84 years old when he left Vegas for New York City in July 2000. It is not known how or why he ended up off the coast of Maine near the Grand Manan Banks.
2022 one of deadliest on Nevada roads in decades

Last year ranked as the fifth-deadliest year on Nevada roads in the past three decades. Nevada roads saw 382 fatalities in 2022, only three fewer than the total seen in 2021, according to data released Monday, Jan. 9, by the Nevada Department of Public Safety. The crash-related deaths were the...
Lake Mead Water Levels Are Rising

Lake Mead and it’s water levels have risen slightly with an influx of heavy rainfall, but will that be enough to save the rapidly drying up reservoir?. The lake, a reservoir of the Colorado River, formed by the Hoover Dam, provides water to 25 million people in California, Nevada and Arizona, but it has been facing the effects of an ongoing megadrought.
Police: 2 men force their way into Henderson home, shoot resident

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police are investigating what they are calling a “targeted incident” at a luxury home in MacDonald Highlands Thursday morning involving two men who forced their way into a residence. A shooting was reported around 3 a.m. at a home in the 400...
