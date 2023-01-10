Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Man who died after avalanche at Mt. Charleston was skiing with friends when incident happened, officials say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified a 32-year-old man who was killed in an avalanche Monday at Mt. Charleston. According to the coroner’s office, the individual was identified as Punan Zhou, 32, of Las Vegas. He died from blunt force trauma and his death was ruled an accident.
Police: Motorcyclist dead after crash on Lake Mead near Mile Marker 10
The Nevada State Police responded to a reported motorcycle collision between Lake Mead and mile marker 10 on January 2, 2023, at around 3:52 p.m.
Fox5 KVVU
One dead after car crash in garage at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in the Terminal 3 long-term parking garage at Harry Reid International on Wednesday night, according to authorities. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area around 9:16 p.m. for a reported vehicle versus fixed object...
Police: Hiker dies after being injured in an avalanche on Mount Charleston
The National Weather Service announced a winter storm warning on Sunday afternoon, due to snow accumulation of 8 to 14 inches that may make travel near the Spring Mountains very difficult.
Fox5 KVVU
Red Rock Search and Rescue looking for additional volunteers in Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Red Rock Search and Rescue (RRSAR) is holding a recruitment drive as it looks to add more volunteers to its team. The rescue group, which is comprised of all volunteers, answer the call when Las Vegas police and other agencies need manpower to search for lost hikers or other missing individuals.
8newsnow.com
Driver crashes, dies after possible ‘medical episode’ in airport parking garage
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 63-year-old man died following a crash in the Terminal 3 long-term parking garage at Harry Reid International Airport Wednesday night. The crash was reported around 9:16 p.m. when the man crashed a Mercedes Benz GLK into traffic control barriers in the garage. According to...
Hiker who died in reported avalanche on Mt. Charleston identified
A hiker died Monday afternoon in a reported avalanche on a trail at Mount Charleston, Las Vegas Metro police said.
Wet, snowy winter beginning to replenish Lake Mead
Southern Nevada has been in the path of repeated rain systems for the last week. But, has the recent rain in our area affected Lake Mead's water levels?
Fox5 KVVU
Police arrest Clark County fire battalion chief for elderly exploitation
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The battalion chief for the Clark County Fire Department has been arrested by Henderson police and faces charges of exploiting an older or vulnerable person and theft from an elderly vulnerable person on Wednesday, according to authorities. Steven Broadwell, 52, was taken into custody and...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate after firefighters find deceased woman in burning apartment
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after fire crews located a deceased woman inside a burning apartment on Monday. According to Las Vegas police, crews from the Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a reported fire in the 3800 block of East Charleston Boulevard at approximately 1:48 p.m. Monday.
jammin1057.com
Dropicana: I-15 At Tropicana Will Be A Total Mess Soon
In the game “SimCity,” knocking down a bridge and re-doing an intersection is as simple as a few clicks. But in real life, it takes a lot more effort and makes a much larger mess. We are about to get a hard lesson with NDOT’s Phase 2 of the I-15 Tropicana Project, lovingly referred to as “Dropicana.”
46-year-old man last seen driving Chevy Colorado on Thursday, police say
Police in Las Vegas are searching for 46-year-old Matthew Kemper, who is missing and considered endangered.
Fox5 KVVU
970 employees to be laid off at central Las Vegas Valley hospital
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Desert Springs Hospital will have 970 fewer employees come March. The big hit comes after the medical center announced Wednesday it would lay off hundreds of employees. “I know a lot of us are mad because we had been asking if the hospital was going...
Fox5 KVVU
Remains of Las Vegas man found, identified after 22 years
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The remains of a Las Vegas man found off the coast of Maine in 2000 have been identified, according to the Maine Chief Medical Examiner’s office. Officials said Philip Kahn was 84 years old when he left Vegas for New York City in July 2000. It is not known how or why he ended up off the coast of Maine near the Grand Manan Banks.
Fox5 KVVU
Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive closed Tuesday afternoon ‘due to excess water on roads’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive is closed Tuesday afternoon. In a post on Twitter, officials say the Scenic Drive was closed “due to excess water on roads.”. “We need this rain, so stay safe & inside,” they added in the post.
bouldercityreview.com
2022 one of deadliest on Nevada roads in decades
Last year ranked as the fifth-deadliest year on Nevada roads in the past three decades. Nevada roads saw 382 fatalities in 2022, only three fewer than the total seen in 2021, according to data released Monday, Jan. 9, by the Nevada Department of Public Safety. The crash-related deaths were the...
jammin1057.com
Lake Mead Water Levels Are Rising
Lake Mead and it’s water levels have risen slightly with an influx of heavy rainfall, but will that be enough to save the rapidly drying up reservoir?. The lake, a reservoir of the Colorado River, formed by the Hoover Dam, provides water to 25 million people in California, Nevada and Arizona, but it has been facing the effects of an ongoing megadrought.
8newsnow.com
Police: 2 men force their way into Henderson home, shoot resident
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police are investigating what they are calling a “targeted incident” at a luxury home in MacDonald Highlands Thursday morning involving two men who forced their way into a residence. A shooting was reported around 3 a.m. at a home in the 400...
18-year-old facing murder charge in Las Vegas 7-Eleven shooting
An 18-year-old is accused of firing a gun several times into a 7-Eleven, killing a person inside, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.
Fox5 KVVU
Henderson police investigate shooting after suspects forced entry into residence
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is investigating a shooting early Thursday morning. According to police, the incident occurred at about 3 a.m. in the area of the 400 block of Tranquil Peak Court. Police said that the preliminary investigation indicates that two Black males “made forced...
