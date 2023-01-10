Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
Wild Shootout Caught on Camera in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
New York's Plan to End Homelessness - Will it Work?Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Hochul's planned Interborough Express is a step in the right direction but leaves Bronx residents in the coldWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
Related
‘Cold-Blooded Murder:’ Hudson Valley Mom Murdered By NYC Man
A young Hudson Valley mother of two was murdered by a New York City man "where she should have felt safest – her home." On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced a New York City man was sentenced for murdering a lower Hudson Valley mother. New...
New York State Officials Find Human Fetus In Hudson Valley
Help is needed after workers in the Hudson Valley made a gruesome discovery in a sewer. An investigation is underway after a discarded 18-week-old human fetus was found in a sewer in the Lower Hudson Valley. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow...
Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 15 Stores in New York and New Jersey
Bed Bath & Beyond announced this week that it would be closing even more stores in the region after lagging sales have led to possible bankruptcy. Investors weren't expecting good news during Bed Bath & Beyond's quarterly report, but Tuesday's filing showed that the company is doing even worse than feared. Profits fell by a third, putting the retail chain in a serious freefall that may end in bankruptcy.
fox5ny.com
New York's new cannabis reality
NEW YORK - There’s now at least one dispensary to buy recreational marijuana legally in New York City, with more on the way. For consumers, it’s welcome progress, but it comes as law enforcement agencies grapple with a surge in smoke shops selling illegal weed, and a patchwork of confusing laws about use and possession.
Man Arrested In Upstate New York After Pumping Gas For 3 Hours
A New Jersey man is accused of stealing a lot of gas in the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York. On Thursday, New York State Police announced more charges in a fuel theft investigation. New York State Police add charges against New Jersey man in a fuel theft investigation. On...
Gotham Gazette
Rental Housing Can't Be Reserved for the Wealthy: New York Must Regulate the Application Process
If Mayor Eric Adams wants to solve New York City's housing crisis, he must challenge some of the city's most powerful players: landlords. The absurd demands that landlords place on renters is one major part of New York City’s housing crisis that simply does not get enough attention. The standards many landlords use to confirm whether prospective tenants qualify for housing need massive reform and are often as much of a concern – and barrier – as rental prices.
HV Wins: $3 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold In New York State
A $3 million winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at a popular store in the Hudson Valley. No one hit the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday which was valued at over $1 billion. Second-Largest Mega Millions Jackpot Set for Friday the 13th In New York State. This means a gigantic...
New York State Abduction: 1 Killed By Cops In Hudson Valley, 1 Critical
Police say they saved the life of a woman who was abducted and stabbed by a man who was killed by police. On Tuesday, New York State Police confirmed an officer-involved shooting in Putnam County, New York. Officer-Involved Shooting In Putnam County, New York. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, the...
High cost of legal cannabis in New Jersey irks customers
New Jersey cannabis officials say indoor cultivation, the small number of dispensaries, and inflation have kept prices stubbornly high. The post High cost of legal cannabis in New Jersey irks customers appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Crews Begin Digging Network of Tunnels Under Hudson Valley Town
Futuristic machines have started digging part of an 8,700-foot-long tunnel right under the feet of some Hudson Valley residents. Governor Hochul is touting a $27 million project that includes some high-tech engineering. This week, crews began work on "innovative microtunneling" that will lay thousands of feet of pipe under the streets and sidewalks of a local community without the need to excavate.
New York State Pinball Championships to Be Held in Hudson Valley
IFPA New York State Pinball Championship set for Middletown, NY. The International Flipper Pinball Association (IFPA) is a competitive pinball organization that ran tournaments from 1992 to 1995 before becoming inactive. It was resurrected in 2006 and is currently run by Josh Sharpe. It ran its first World Pinball Championship under new ownership, IFPA 5, in 2008. The IFPA's objective is to serve as the governing body for pinball as a competitive sport, through the sanctioning and organizing of events at the Local, State, National and International levels.
Beacon Rent Hikes Cause Multiple Small Business Closures
The increases are forcing multiple popular businesses to close their doors for good. It's safe to say everything in the Hudson Valley has gone up in price and things are not what they used to be. Crazy increases in rent, utilities, and even the cost of groceries has really made it hard to live comfortably in the area. Two local businesses have become the victim of dramatic rent increases and it makes you wonder...when will it be enough?
Where Are They Now? Looking Back at New York City TV’s Most Famous Anchors & Reporters
I just HAVE to know where some of the most iconic faces in New York are now. New York's media landscape has been shaped by the anchors and reporters on TV for decades. We LOVE to see some of these faces on TV, but where are they after they leave the TV airwaves in the number one market in the country?
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit New York City
© National Climatic Data Center, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons – License / Original. New Yorkers are well and truly used to getting smashed by a blizzard or two throughout the year. Putting on your long johns and heading out in sub-zero temps for groceries is just a part of the city’s charm, right? Still, that being said, not all blizzards are created equal. Now and again, a real doozy of a blizzard will make its way across the eastern seaboard and hit the City of Dreams with feet of snow and frigid temperatures to match. Today, we are going to look at one of these blizzards. Let’s discover the biggest blizzard to ever hit New York City! Let’s get started.
Retrial For New York Man Convicted Of Killing, Raping Hudson Valley Child
A Hudson Valley man convicted of raping and killing a 12-year-old in the Hudson Valley nearly 30 years ago is getting a new trial. Jury selection for the retrial of a Putnam County man allegedly involved in the murder of a 12-year-old girl in 1994 begins this week. Retrial For...
cssny.org
Good Cause for Alarm: Rents Are Rising for Low-Income Tenants in Unregulated Apartments
2022 was a brutal year for rents in New York. Rents went up nearly universally. While rent stabilized tenants had limits on how much their rents could rise, market-rate tenants had none — in large part because the state Legislature failed to pass Good Cause, a bill that would allow tenants to challenge unconscionably large rent increases in court.[1] For nearly 378,000 New York City market rate tenants with household incomes under $50,000, such rent increases could very well mean eviction and potentially homelessness.
New York Ranks High Among Places For Worst Bedbug Infestations
This is enough to keep you up at night. New York recently moved toward the top of a very dubious list that's grossing quite a few people out. Orkin just released their annual Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List, and it appears New York didn't do so well. We've already ranked high on other vermin-related lists before, such as cities with the worst rat problem.
NYC could drop speed limits below 25 mph under Hochul proposal
The drivers of these cars could be forced to slow down under a proposal put forth by Gov. Hochul on Tuesday. Current state law prohibits the city from setting speed limits below 25 mph, or 15 mph in school zones. [ more › ]
VIDEO: Amid strike, nurses forced to say goodbye to special patient from picket line
Nurses on strike at Mount Sinai left the picket line on Wednesday to say a very special goodbye to a young patient heading home from the NICU.
Sen. Schumer: Call For More West Point Fire Dept. Funding
Recently Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer paid a visit to the United States' top military academy at West Point. However, this trip was not one of pleasure or leisure, Senator Schumer visited West Point with a specific goal in mind. Sen. Schumer's Agenda at West Point. While at West Point...
101.5 WPDH
Poughkeepsie, NY
32K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0