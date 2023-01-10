ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.5 WPDH

Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 15 Stores in New York and New Jersey

Bed Bath & Beyond announced this week that it would be closing even more stores in the region after lagging sales have led to possible bankruptcy. Investors weren't expecting good news during Bed Bath & Beyond's quarterly report, but Tuesday's filing showed that the company is doing even worse than feared. Profits fell by a third, putting the retail chain in a serious freefall that may end in bankruptcy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

New York's new cannabis reality

NEW YORK - There’s now at least one dispensary to buy recreational marijuana legally in New York City, with more on the way. For consumers, it’s welcome progress, but it comes as law enforcement agencies grapple with a surge in smoke shops selling illegal weed, and a patchwork of confusing laws about use and possession.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gotham Gazette

Rental Housing Can't Be Reserved for the Wealthy: New York Must Regulate the Application Process

If Mayor Eric Adams wants to solve New York City's housing crisis, he must challenge some of the city's most powerful players: landlords. The absurd demands that landlords place on renters is one major part of New York City’s housing crisis that simply does not get enough attention. The standards many landlords use to confirm whether prospective tenants qualify for housing need massive reform and are often as much of a concern – and barrier – as rental prices.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Crews Begin Digging Network of Tunnels Under Hudson Valley Town

Futuristic machines have started digging part of an 8,700-foot-long tunnel right under the feet of some Hudson Valley residents. Governor Hochul is touting a $27 million project that includes some high-tech engineering. This week, crews began work on "innovative microtunneling" that will lay thousands of feet of pipe under the streets and sidewalks of a local community without the need to excavate.
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York State Pinball Championships to Be Held in Hudson Valley

IFPA New York State Pinball Championship set for Middletown, NY. The International Flipper Pinball Association (IFPA) is a competitive pinball organization that ran tournaments from 1992 to 1995 before becoming inactive. It was resurrected in 2006 and is currently run by Josh Sharpe. It ran its first World Pinball Championship under new ownership, IFPA 5, in 2008. The IFPA's objective is to serve as the governing body for pinball as a competitive sport, through the sanctioning and organizing of events at the Local, State, National and International levels.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
101.5 WPDH

Beacon Rent Hikes Cause Multiple Small Business Closures

The increases are forcing multiple popular businesses to close their doors for good. It's safe to say everything in the Hudson Valley has gone up in price and things are not what they used to be. Crazy increases in rent, utilities, and even the cost of groceries has really made it hard to live comfortably in the area. Two local businesses have become the victim of dramatic rent increases and it makes you wonder...when will it be enough?
BEACON, NY
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit New York City

© National Climatic Data Center, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons – License / Original. New Yorkers are well and truly used to getting smashed by a blizzard or two throughout the year. Putting on your long johns and heading out in sub-zero temps for groceries is just a part of the city’s charm, right? Still, that being said, not all blizzards are created equal. Now and again, a real doozy of a blizzard will make its way across the eastern seaboard and hit the City of Dreams with feet of snow and frigid temperatures to match. Today, we are going to look at one of these blizzards. Let’s discover the biggest blizzard to ever hit New York City! Let’s get started.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cssny.org

Good Cause for Alarm: Rents Are Rising for Low-Income Tenants in Unregulated Apartments

2022 was a brutal year for rents in New York. Rents went up nearly universally. While rent stabilized tenants had limits on how much their rents could rise, market-rate tenants had none — in large part because the state Legislature failed to pass Good Cause, a bill that would allow tenants to challenge unconscionably large rent increases in court.[1] For nearly 378,000 New York City market rate tenants with household incomes under $50,000, such rent increases could very well mean eviction and potentially homelessness.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York Ranks High Among Places For Worst Bedbug Infestations

This is enough to keep you up at night. New York recently moved toward the top of a very dubious list that's grossing quite a few people out. Orkin just released their annual Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List, and it appears New York didn't do so well. We've already ranked high on other vermin-related lists before, such as cities with the worst rat problem.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Sen. Schumer: Call For More West Point Fire Dept. Funding

Recently Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer paid a visit to the United States' top military academy at West Point. However, this trip was not one of pleasure or leisure, Senator Schumer visited West Point with a specific goal in mind. Sen. Schumer's Agenda at West Point. While at West Point...
WEST POINT, NY
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
32K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy