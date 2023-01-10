Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
Jeff Beck: Legendary Guitarist Passes Away of Bacterial Meningitis at Age 78Suzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
Major discount supermarket chain opening new location in New York next weekKristen WaltersDeer Park, NY
Farewell to Banana Republic: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Three StatesTy D.Stamford, CT
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Eyewitness News
Geno Auriemma returns for UConn women’s basketball game against St. John’s
STORRS, CT (WFSB) - UConn women’s basketball head coach Geno Auriemma will rejoin the Huskies for their matchup against St. John’s Wednesday night. Auriemma missed three games due to illness, UConn said. Associate head coach Chris Dailey has been taking over coaching duties in Auriemma’s absence. UConn...
greenwichsentinel.com
Greenwich resident crowned World Poker Tournament Champion
Greenwich’s Stephen Song won the World Poker Tournament Prime Championship Monday, December 19 for $712,650 beating 5,429 players. It seems there might be some good luck charm element attached to each of his parents. His mother, Anna from Greenwich witnessed Stephen’s win on her first time watching her son play live. “Its been incredible. I couldn’t script it better. My dad was able to witness me winning my first WSOP bracelet and that was his first time watching me play” Song said. My mom gets to see me win the WPT Championship and that’s the first time she’s able to see me play. Its just unreal”
Local hockey referee returns to the ice nearly a year after serious injury
(WTNH) – Covering high school sports, Sports Team 8 gets to meet a lot of great people including players, coaches, parents, fans and referees. Hockey referee Marty Tangredi has been officiating games for 30 years, but he hasn’t been on the ice this season after suffering a major injury in a game on Valentine’s Day […]
footballscoop.com
Central Connecticut State brings back former assistant as head coach
Central Connecticut State is bringing back Adam Lechtenberg as head coach, the program announced Wednesday. Lectenberg helped the Blue Devils win the 2010 Northeast Conference title as offensive coordinator from 2010-11. "We extend an enthusiastic, warm 'welcome back' to Mr. Lechtenberg and his family as they return to Central Connecticut...
Mets Broadcaster from Ridgefield Named Best in the Industry
I didn't even know that Mets royalty lived in Ridgefield, but that is the case. According to NSMA, Gary Cohen is the play-by-play announcer for the New York Mets and he's so well respected, he's been named the Sportscaster of the Year. The distinction comes from the National Sports Media Association (NSMA).
Downtown Hartford Traffic Nightmare Expected Due To Mulitple Events
A UConn basketball doubleheader, a pep rally, and a volleyball tournament are all scheduled to take place in downtown Hartford over the weekend, causing police to issue a traffic advisory. The events are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 with a pep rally on Pratt Street, said...
Eyewitness News
Milford brewery leading the charge for nonalcoholic beer
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - After all those holiday gatherings and parties, many look to start the new year by cutting back. For plenty that means a “dry January” with no alcohol. A growing craft brewery right here in Connecticut is leading the charge. Back in the spring, Athletic...
hamlethub.com
Haven Hot Chicken Opening 3rd Location in Norwalk, CT
Norwalk, Connecticut – Haven Hot Chicken, which brings Nashville Hot Chicken and “Not Chicken” to the area as one of the first fully dedicated Nashville Hot Chicken concepts in New England, announced that its third location, at 596 Westport Avenue, Norwalk, will be opening on Saturday, January 28. This 2,500-square-foot location will feature the brand’s signature menu of crispy, crunchy, juicy, spicy, delicious chicken and vegetarian options ranging from Country (not spicy) to Haven (extremely spicy), along with their beloved fries, sides and seasonal limited-time offerings.
ctbites.com
Preview: Greer Fredericks is Coming Back to Norwalk to Open "Greer Southern Table"
At the tail end of December, I woke up to a text message from Greer Fredericks saying she’s coming back to Norwalk to open a southern themed restaurant. That style of cuisine in a sit-down restaurant setting is something I’ve thought this area has had a need for ever since Fredericks closed Peaches Southern Pub & Juke Joint in March 2020.
Smokers Rejoice At Cannabiz Kickoff
As Tony Negron stood in line to become New Haven’s first customer of fully legal recreational weed, the 40-year-old recalled sharing a first joint with his boys at 12 years old and then eating boxed mac n’ cheese. How did he plan to celebrate his more grown-up purchase...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close 3 Connecticut stores amid bankruptcy concerns
HAMDEN, Conn. — Bed Bath & Beyond announced it will close three stores in Connecticut as its fiscal third-quarter sales fell by a third. The company, which has already been cutting costs, said Tuesday it will slash an additional $80 million to $100 million across the company, including an unspecified number of layoffs.
Trumbull resident wins $2M in Powerball
TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) — Winner, winner! A Trumbull resident won a $2 million Powerball prize on Tuesday, according to the official Connecticut Lottery website. The winning ticket was secured at the Cumberland Farms in Fairfield, the website states. And for the lucky winner’s privacy, their name was not announced online. For those of us still […]
New Haven Independent
Derby Senior Center Leader Leaving For Ansonia
DERBY — The executive director of the Derby Senior Center is leaving her job to become the director at the new Ansonia Senior Center. The announcement that Christine Sonsini is leaving Derby for Ansonia happened Tuesday night at the Ansonia Board of Aldermen meeting. “Sonsini brings with her a...
Women, queer-owned inclusive thrift shop brings stylish magic to New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An all-inclusive thrift shop is heading to downtown New Haven, promoting plus-size clothes and an alternative aesthetic with a safe space for all — and it’s run by witches. Witch Bitch Thrift, the women and queer-owned business, will open their storefront in New Haven on Friday. The highly-anticipated opening follows […]
News 12
Fairfield Warde HS students warned not to share video of assault
The principal of Fairfield Warde High School issued a warning to students Thursday after a video surfaced of a girl being beaten at school last week. Students were told during an assembly that anyone involved in this kind of behavior faces suspension or expulsion, along with potential charges from police.
‘Big Change’ Announced for the 2023 Meriden Daffodil Festival
You're already looking forward to the 2023 fairs and festivals around Connecticut, and it's only January 11th, admit it. I have some bad news for mid-state Connecticut residents, you'll have to wait a little longer for the Meriden Daffodil Festival in 2023. I've seen announcements over the past week about...
The New York Times says a New England destination is among the ′52 places to go in 2023′
It is "a home to tinkerers and rebels, and a treasure trove of contemporary art and architecture," wrote The New York Times. A walkable and bikable coastal city in Connecticut is one of the best places to go in 2023, according to The New York Times. New Haven, Conn., made...
Watch: CT Family Discovers Bear Hibernating Under Deck
A Connecticut resident was in for a huge surprise when investigating why his dog was afraid to go outside.Hartford County resident Vincent Dashukewich, of Plainville, told WTNH he found a black bear hibernating under his deck after he took his dog out for a walk and the dog started growling.His sis…
You Can Experience a Floating Tiki Boat Cruise Right in the Waters of Connecticut
As I compose this article in the middle of January 2023, I can't help thinking about summertime weather which is still six months away. As of January 8th, Connecticut hasn't even experienced its first big-time snowfall, but we all know it's just a matter of time. I've discovered two companies...
Police expand search beyond Connecticut for missing Stamford man
The 63-year-old was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 29 when he left his son's house in Bridgeport headed home to Stamford.
