Fairfield, CT

greenwichsentinel.com

Greenwich resident crowned World Poker Tournament Champion

Greenwich’s Stephen Song won the World Poker Tournament Prime Championship Monday, December 19 for $712,650 beating 5,429 players. It seems there might be some good luck charm element attached to each of his parents. His mother, Anna from Greenwich witnessed Stephen’s win on her first time watching her son play live. “Its been incredible. I couldn’t script it better. My dad was able to witness me winning my first WSOP bracelet and that was his first time watching me play” Song said. My mom gets to see me win the WPT Championship and that’s the first time she’s able to see me play. Its just unreal”
GREENWICH, CT
footballscoop.com

Central Connecticut State brings back former assistant as head coach

Central Connecticut State is bringing back Adam Lechtenberg as head coach, the program announced Wednesday. Lectenberg helped the Blue Devils win the 2010 Northeast Conference title as offensive coordinator from 2010-11. "We extend an enthusiastic, warm 'welcome back' to Mr. Lechtenberg and his family as they return to Central Connecticut...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
i95 ROCK

Mets Broadcaster from Ridgefield Named Best in the Industry

I didn't even know that Mets royalty lived in Ridgefield, but that is the case. According to NSMA, Gary Cohen is the play-by-play announcer for the New York Mets and he's so well respected, he's been named the Sportscaster of the Year. The distinction comes from the National Sports Media Association (NSMA).
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Milford brewery leading the charge for nonalcoholic beer

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - After all those holiday gatherings and parties, many look to start the new year by cutting back. For plenty that means a “dry January” with no alcohol. A growing craft brewery right here in Connecticut is leading the charge. Back in the spring, Athletic...
MILFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Haven Hot Chicken Opening 3rd Location in Norwalk, CT

Norwalk, Connecticut – Haven Hot Chicken, which brings Nashville Hot Chicken and “Not Chicken” to the area as one of the first fully dedicated Nashville Hot Chicken concepts in New England, announced that its third location, at 596 Westport Avenue, Norwalk, will be opening on Saturday, January 28. This 2,500-square-foot location will feature the brand’s signature menu of crispy, crunchy, juicy, spicy, delicious chicken and vegetarian options ranging from Country (not spicy) to Haven (extremely spicy), along with their beloved fries, sides and seasonal limited-time offerings.
NORWALK, CT
ctbites.com

Preview: Greer Fredericks is Coming Back to Norwalk to Open "Greer Southern Table"

At the tail end of December, I woke up to a text message from Greer Fredericks saying she’s coming back to Norwalk to open a southern themed restaurant. That style of cuisine in a sit-down restaurant setting is something I’ve thought this area has had a need for ever since Fredericks closed Peaches Southern Pub & Juke Joint in March 2020.
NORWALK, CT
New Haven Independent

Smokers Rejoice At Cannabiz Kickoff

As Tony Negron stood in line to become New Haven’s first customer of fully legal recreational weed, the 40-year-old recalled sharing a first joint with his boys at 12 years old and then eating boxed mac n’ cheese. How did he plan to celebrate his more grown-up purchase...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Trumbull resident wins $2M in Powerball

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) — Winner, winner! A Trumbull resident won a $2 million Powerball prize on Tuesday, according to the official Connecticut Lottery website. The winning ticket was secured at the Cumberland Farms in Fairfield, the website states. And for the lucky winner’s privacy, their name was not announced online. For those of us still […]
TRUMBULL, CT
New Haven Independent

Derby Senior Center Leader Leaving For Ansonia

DERBY — The executive director of the Derby Senior Center is leaving her job to become the director at the new Ansonia Senior Center. The announcement that Christine Sonsini is leaving Derby for Ansonia happened Tuesday night at the Ansonia Board of Aldermen meeting. ​“Sonsini brings with her a...
DERBY, CT
WTNH

Women, queer-owned inclusive thrift shop brings stylish magic to New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An all-inclusive thrift shop is heading to downtown New Haven, promoting plus-size clothes and an alternative aesthetic with a safe space for all — and it’s run by witches. Witch Bitch Thrift, the women and queer-owned business, will open their storefront in New Haven on Friday. The highly-anticipated opening follows […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
News 12

Fairfield Warde HS students warned not to share video of assault

The principal of Fairfield Warde High School issued a warning to students Thursday after a video surfaced of a girl being beaten at school last week. Students were told during an assembly that anyone involved in this kind of behavior faces suspension or expulsion, along with potential charges from police.

