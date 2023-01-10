ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creighton Prep student remembered as charismatic, smart and funny

OMAHA — The 15-year-old Omaha boy who drowned earlier this month while on a family vacation is being remembered as charming, charismatic, smart and funny. Will Visty, who was a freshman at Omaha Creighton Prep, died Jan. 5 in Isla Mujeres, Mexico. That evening, his mother Mandy Visty said, Will was swimming with two of his siblings in the shallow pool of the rental home where the family was staying. He had been challenging himself to swim laps without coming up for air, but he ended up passing out.
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo expecting a baby giraffe

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo announced Thursday that its giraffe Zola is pregnant. The baby giraffe is due in early spring, potentially mid-March, Josh Shandera, senior hoofstock keeper at the zoo, said. The zoo said they were able to confirm the pregnancy after about a 15-month gestation.
Rob Schneider Bringing Laughs to Rococo Theatre

Comedian Rob Schneider is coming to Lincoln. On Saturday, April 29, comedy fans have the chance to see Schneider’s stand-up routine at the Rococo Theatre. Tickets go on sale directly from the theatre on Friday, Jan. 13, at 10 AM. Limited VIP tickets are $165, and they include premium seats in the first two rows and a post-show meet-and-greet. Spots on the dance floor and in the orchestra are $65. Seats on the 2nd floor go for $55. and those on the 3rd floor are $45.
Famous hot chicken restaurant to open Omaha location this week

OMAHA, Neb. — A famous hot chicken restaurant will soon be open in Omaha. Dave's Hot Chicken will be opening a midtown location on Friday. The restaurant, which serves "the juiciest and most tender chicken imaginable," is located near N Saddle Creek Road and Wakely Street. The chicken ranges...
Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural

LINCOLN — A $1.5 million boost from Nebraska lawmakers would help give a new home to the iconic Pershing Center mural, whose more than 760,000 tile pieces today sit in a warehouse after removal last year from the old city arena. Fans of the mammoth artwork say they’ve already secured a new spot at Lincoln’s […] The post Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Meet Raleigh and Makayla, shorthair kittens at Capital Humane Society

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — It’s Wednesday, which means it’s time to meet two new pets up for adoption at the Capital Humane Society. Executive Director Matt Madcharo stopped by the Channel 8 studio with two adoptable kittens. Raleigh and Makayla are domestic shorthairs, around 5 months old,...
Nebraska programs mark ten years of mentorship

OMAHA, Neb. — January is national mentorship month, and organizations in the metro and across the state are renewing their call for mentors. The juvenile reentry mentoring project is a course that's offered across the University of Nebraska system. It pairs college students as mentors for high-school-age youth in...
Billboards target Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen for hog farms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A group of physicians out of Washington, D.C., is targeting Nebraska’s new governor with a trio of billboards. The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine is criticizing Gov. Jim Pillen, saying factory farms like his have a negative impact on the environment. The phrase on...
Atlanta man tased at Omaha airport

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police deployed a Taser on a man they said was resisting arrest at Eppley Airfield early Wednesday. Around 4 a.m., airport police were called to the south checkpoint for a secondary identification check after TSA agents found discrepancies in his documentation. James Washington, 32, of Atlanta,...
“Hey Rusty, where’s all the snow?”

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This is a question I get frequently on social media and in person! Well it all has to do with the track of each storm system. Even with similar La Nina conditions each of the last 3 winters including this one, the main track of the snow can vary a lot. Check out how different it has been in recent winters.
