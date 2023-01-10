Woman killed in Lincoln County shooting; deputies search for person of interest

DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman was shot and killed in Lincoln County Monday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident happened around 3:25 p.m. on the 6300 block of Sherwood Lane near Catawba Burris Road.

Deputies are investigating this as a homicide and are searching for a person of interest.

Details are extremely limited; contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office with any information.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.