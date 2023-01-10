ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Tim Thueson
3d ago

have governor remove her then if she will not resign. If it was a teacher that person would be brought to ESPB for unprofessional behavior.

Mike Rustan
3d ago

She continues to show how absolutely entitled she is. I just can't imagine the he audacity of that woman, my God who does she think she is? There must be some provision in the bylaws of the school board to remove her, going forward I can't imagine that she could be anything closely resembling effective, nobody's going to want to work with her and rightfully soul, this woman has got to go, I wonder what the disc jockey 'Bromo' from a local radio station thinks of her now, it was disgusting the way he was pandering to her about everybody makes mistakes and blah blah blah blah blah blah, frankly his misguided support likely empowered her somewhat to take the position she's taking now. I would challenge him to revisit his position on this venue and do the right thing but I'd bet the rent check that he won't

boohoo
3d ago

OMG 😂Come on people of ND if a drag queen or excuse me a man in woman's clothing with makeup on can read to our children then I think we all are capable of giving forgiveness for stupidity. Grips Clinton had an affair in white house that's worse than this is we are to measure public officials in public. And yes the country gave Clinton kudos cause he scored in the white house and he was allowed to finish his term. come on overall she's a great person and professionally a brilliant doctor. Forgiveness people does wonders....

