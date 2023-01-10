For New Zealand Official Government Immigration Visa Application Online, Citizens Can Apply Visa New Zealand Visa Website

PTFE gaskets, also known as Teflon gaskets, are widely used as sealing and filling materials in petroleum, chemical, pharmaceutical, electric power, steel and other industries for their excellent material properties. And the great empowering values created by Teflon gaskets should not be underestimated. Today, let’s talk about knowledge about PTFE gaskets and PTFE gasket molding equipment.Teflon gasket is a polymer compound made of tetrafluoroethylene by polymerization, which has excellent chemical stability, corrosion resistance, sealing, non-toxicity, high lubrication, non-adhesion, electrical insulation, age resistance, and many other excellent characteristics. Therefore, it has been widely used in various applications.As one of the best corrosion resistant materials, PTFE gasket has solved many problems in the areas of chemical, petroleum and pharmaceutical.

