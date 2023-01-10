For Canada Official Government Immigration Visa Application Online, Belgium Citizens Take Advantage of Canada Visa Online

Today, the Air Line Pilots Association, Int’l (ALPA) celebrates the heroic actions taken by the crew aboard US Airways Flight 1549 and vows to use its influence to ensure that at least two fully qualified, highly trained, and well-rested pilots are on the flight deck to serve as an airliner’s strongest safety asset. On January 15, 2009, Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger and F/O Jeffrey Skiles, working together under extraordinary circumstances, saved the lives of the 155 passengers and crew as the world watched.

