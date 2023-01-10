Read full article on original website
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from groundRoger MarshNevada State
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Marvel Actor Jeremy Renner Snow Cat plow Accident: How Serious is the Injury and How are His Leg and Health NowOlu'remiReno, NV
Snowplow accident victim Jeremy Renner is out of surgery after sustaining chest damage and orthopedic injuriesMalek SherifReno, NV
nevadabusiness.com
New Skincare Spa Offers Services Designed to Aid With Nevada’s Dry Climate
CARSON CITY, Nev. – Nevada is known for its dry, arid climate, 300 days of sunshine a year and limitless outdoor activities, which can wreak havoc on your skin. Elaine Spencer, owner of the newly opened Le Visage Spa for Skincare located in the Carson Mall, said skin, being the largest organ in the human body, needs to be nurtured, especially in this climate.
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno to close offices on MLK Day
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno will be closing its offices this coming Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The city will be commemorating the holiday by holding a memorial service on Jan. 15 at 5:00 p.m. in the McKinley Arts and Culture Center located at 925 Riverside Dr. in Reno.
KOLO TV Reno
‘The Sheep Show’ returns to Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “The Sheep Show” is back and organizers, the Wild Sheep Foundation, is expecting a record turnout this year at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center. This year is the first time in two years that all events will be held 100% in person. The show gives...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Women’s Fund celebrates its 40th anniversary, scholarship applications are open
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Women’s Fund (NVF) is celebrating its 40th anniversary by awarding $400,000 in scholarships to women pursuing an education in Nevada. Since 1983, the Nevada Women’s Fund has awarded $4.9 million in scholarships to northern Nevada women. Many who are re-entry women and single mothers who have not had the opportunity to complete their educations due to family issues and/or financial constraints.
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno to hear public comment on proposed Firecreek Crossing casino
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno will be hearing public comment on the proposed Firecreek Crossing Resort and Casino. Comments can be made Thursday night at 6:00 p.m. via this Zoom link. The nearly 20 acre project site is located on the northwest corner of the intersection of...
KOLO TV Reno
Families and kids of all ages invited to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada’s MLK Day of Service
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a National Day of Service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities,” according to AmeriCorps. Volunteering at the Food Bank of Northern Nevada (FBNN) is one way the whole family can do a community service project together.
KOLO TV Reno
Open for Business: The Hangout is Reno’s newest restaurant and sports bar
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Swift Sportsdome is Reno’s Premiere Indoor Sports Facility that offers two state of the art indoor turf fields and various children and adult sports leagues across 15 different sports. Now it’s home to a new sports bar called The Hangout that’s great for athletes already on the premises or for the local foodie looking for a delicious place to sit down and eat.
nevadabusiness.com
Reno Public Market Grand Opening
RENO, Nev. (January 9, 2023) — Reno Public Market, home to one of the largest food halls on the West Coast, is opening its doors on January 20, with Grand Opening activities planned throughout the weekend. Reno Public Market’s Grand Opening Weekend activities include performances from local musicians, family-friendly activities, and eats from 17 food hall vendors.
KOLO TV Reno
How to care for plants during the winter season
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Over at Moana Nursery, during these winter months, inventory is kept lower to help ensure the best care for the plants they do have on hand. “As far as caring for plants, it’s just about being prepared for what this, Nevada- Northern Nevada climate gives us,” said John Bruyn, Plant Doctor at Moana Nursery.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Best noodle joints at Lake Tahoe
Lake Tahoe is known for its 300 days of sunshine per year, but in the wintertime an epic Sierra storm or two can come in and blanket the basin making it chilly pretty fast. That’s when a nice bowl of hot, hearty Asian noodles come into play. After a...
mynews4.com
Lucky Nevadan wins $1.2 million at Grand Sierra Resort in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A lucky Nevadan won big at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno Monday night. The resident hit the $1.2 million jackpot while playing Aristocrat's Buffalo Diamond with a wager of $4. “We are so thrilled to see one of our local guests win this life-changing...
2news.com
City of Reno Reminds of Residents to Remove Snow, Ice from Sidewalks
As we prepare for more snow and cold temperatures this weekend and into early next week, the City of Reno is reminding home and business owners of their responsibility to remove snow and ice from the sidewalk in front of their property. The say not only is it the law,...
KOLO TV Reno
Mamas for a Cause
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mamas for a Cause is a nonprofit made up of local moms looking to make a difference in the community. MARK YOUR CALENDARS FOR THE 4TH ANNUAL FUNDRAISING DINNER AND AUCTION ON FEBRUARY 11TH, 2023!. We are excited to announce that we have officially selected The...
2news.com
Microsoft Buys Land for New Datacenter in Silver Springs
The parcel is off Highway 50 near the airport. It's a move the Northern Nevada Development Authority says could benefit the region as a whole. It's a move the Northern Nevada Development Authority says could benefit the region as a whole.
KOLO TV Reno
Get your tickets for Reno Little Theater’s “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery”
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A mystery is afoot at the Reno Little Theater and only the great Sherlock Holmes can solve it. From comedic genius Ken Ludwig (Lend Me a Tenor, Moon Over Buffalo) comes a “murderously funny” retelling of Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic The Hound of the Baskervilles. RLT director, Chad Sweet, leads the cast and crew in their presentation of “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery.”
Sierra Sun
Stormy weather at Truckee-Tahoe leads to school closures, travel, ski resort impacts
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The strong storm system moving into Lake Tahoe on Tuesday is leading to travel impacts, school closures and possible lift delays at some ski resorts. Lake Tahoe and Tahoe Truckee unified school districts have canceled classes for the day, Incline Village schools will have a virtual learning day while Douglas County schools at the lake are still on.
KOLO TV Reno
Re-Know Minute: Council member Miguel Martinez
Sponsored: Ward 3 Reno City Councilmember Miguel Martinez is proud to work with residents of the Biggest Little City. Issues that are important for him include equal access to education, a strong sense of community, and accessibility for all constituents.
Nevadans at Work: Tahoe-area plow driver keeps “Highway to the Sky” open year-round
At an elevation of almost 9,000 feet, Mt. Rose corridor is the highest mountain pass in the Sierra Nevada that is open year round. As the winding, two-lane road connecting Reno and Lake Tahoe is pummeled by a series of snow storms fueled by an atmospheric river, it’s Chris Howland’s job to keep the road open. The post Nevadans at Work: Tahoe-area plow driver keeps “Highway to the Sky” open year-round appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
KOLO TV Reno
Area snowpacks some of the strongest on record, data shows
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The recent snow and rainstorms that have hit the Reno area since Christmas have caused one of the strongest starts to winter accumulation on record. The USDA says snowpacks across Nevada and the eastern Sierra are 136%-258% of their median, with the endless storms causing those percentages to increase daily.
Lodging
LRE & Companies Plans Fernley Promenade Mixed-Use Development
SAN RAFAEL, California—LRE & Companies has unveiled plans for Fernley Promenade, a 13-acre mixed-use development project comprising industrial, retail, and hotel, in Fernley, Nevada. “We’ve developed, opened, and operated hundreds of restaurants throughout Northern California and Western Nevada over two decades,” said Akki Patel, CEO of LRE & Companies....
