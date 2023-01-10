ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

nevadabusiness.com

New Skincare Spa Offers Services Designed to Aid With Nevada’s Dry Climate

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Nevada is known for its dry, arid climate, 300 days of sunshine a year and limitless outdoor activities, which can wreak havoc on your skin. Elaine Spencer, owner of the newly opened Le Visage Spa for Skincare located in the Carson Mall, said skin, being the largest organ in the human body, needs to be nurtured, especially in this climate.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

City of Reno to close offices on MLK Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno will be closing its offices this coming Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The city will be commemorating the holiday by holding a memorial service on Jan. 15 at 5:00 p.m. in the McKinley Arts and Culture Center located at 925 Riverside Dr. in Reno.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

‘The Sheep Show’ returns to Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “The Sheep Show” is back and organizers, the Wild Sheep Foundation, is expecting a record turnout this year at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center. This year is the first time in two years that all events will be held 100% in person. The show gives...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Women’s Fund celebrates its 40th anniversary, scholarship applications are open

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Women’s Fund (NVF) is celebrating its 40th anniversary by awarding $400,000 in scholarships to women pursuing an education in Nevada. Since 1983, the Nevada Women’s Fund has awarded $4.9 million in scholarships to northern Nevada women. Many who are re-entry women and single mothers who have not had the opportunity to complete their educations due to family issues and/or financial constraints.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Open for Business: The Hangout is Reno’s newest restaurant and sports bar

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Swift Sportsdome is Reno’s Premiere Indoor Sports Facility that offers two state of the art indoor turf fields and various children and adult sports leagues across 15 different sports. Now it’s home to a new sports bar called The Hangout that’s great for athletes already on the premises or for the local foodie looking for a delicious place to sit down and eat.
RENO, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Reno Public Market Grand Opening

RENO, Nev. (January 9, 2023) — Reno Public Market, home to one of the largest food halls on the West Coast, is opening its doors on January 20, with Grand Opening activities planned throughout the weekend. Reno Public Market’s Grand Opening Weekend activities include performances from local musicians, family-friendly activities, and eats from 17 food hall vendors.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

How to care for plants during the winter season

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Over at Moana Nursery, during these winter months, inventory is kept lower to help ensure the best care for the plants they do have on hand. “As far as caring for plants, it’s just about being prepared for what this, Nevada- Northern Nevada climate gives us,” said John Bruyn, Plant Doctor at Moana Nursery.
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Best noodle joints at Lake Tahoe

Lake Tahoe is known for its 300 days of sunshine per year, but in the wintertime an epic Sierra storm or two can come in and blanket the basin making it chilly pretty fast. That’s when a nice bowl of hot, hearty Asian noodles come into play. After a...
TRUCKEE, CA
mynews4.com

Lucky Nevadan wins $1.2 million at Grand Sierra Resort in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A lucky Nevadan won big at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno Monday night. The resident hit the $1.2 million jackpot while playing Aristocrat's Buffalo Diamond with a wager of $4. “We are so thrilled to see one of our local guests win this life-changing...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Mamas for a Cause

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mamas for a Cause is a nonprofit made up of local moms looking to make a difference in the community. MARK YOUR CALENDARS FOR THE 4TH ANNUAL FUNDRAISING DINNER AND AUCTION ON FEBRUARY 11TH, 2023!. We are excited to announce that we have officially selected The...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Get your tickets for Reno Little Theater’s “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A mystery is afoot at the Reno Little Theater and only the great Sherlock Holmes can solve it. From comedic genius Ken Ludwig (Lend Me a Tenor, Moon Over Buffalo) comes a “murderously funny” retelling of Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic The Hound of the Baskervilles. RLT director, Chad Sweet, leads the cast and crew in their presentation of “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery.”
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

Stormy weather at Truckee-Tahoe leads to school closures, travel, ski resort impacts

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The strong storm system moving into Lake Tahoe on Tuesday is leading to travel impacts, school closures and possible lift delays at some ski resorts. Lake Tahoe and Tahoe Truckee unified school districts have canceled classes for the day, Incline Village schools will have a virtual learning day while Douglas County schools at the lake are still on.
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Re-Know Minute: Council member Miguel Martinez

Sponsored: Ward 3 Reno City Councilmember Miguel Martinez is proud to work with residents of the Biggest Little City. Issues that are important for him include equal access to education, a strong sense of community, and accessibility for all constituents.
RENO, NV
The Nevada Independent

Nevadans at Work: Tahoe-area plow driver keeps “Highway to the Sky” open year-round

At an elevation of almost 9,000 feet, Mt. Rose corridor is the highest mountain pass in the Sierra Nevada that is open year round. As the winding, two-lane road connecting Reno and Lake Tahoe is pummeled by a series of snow storms fueled by an atmospheric river, it’s Chris Howland’s job to keep the road open. The post Nevadans at Work: Tahoe-area plow driver keeps “Highway to the Sky” open year-round appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Area snowpacks some of the strongest on record, data shows

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The recent snow and rainstorms that have hit the Reno area since Christmas have caused one of the strongest starts to winter accumulation on record. The USDA says snowpacks across Nevada and the eastern Sierra are 136%-258% of their median, with the endless storms causing those percentages to increase daily.
RENO, NV
Lodging

LRE & Companies Plans Fernley Promenade Mixed-Use Development

SAN RAFAEL, California—LRE & Companies has unveiled plans for Fernley Promenade, a 13-acre mixed-use development project comprising industrial, retail, and hotel, in Fernley, Nevada. “We’ve developed, opened, and operated hundreds of restaurants throughout Northern California and Western Nevada over two decades,” said Akki Patel, CEO of LRE & Companies....
FERNLEY, NV

