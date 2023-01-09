When asked how he felt about moving from inside at nickel back to outside as a boundary corner, Darious Williams perked up, smiled and said simply, "that's my position." Williams, 5-foot-9, 187 pounds, began his career as an undrafted player out of UAB in 2018. He signed with the Baltimore Ravens before joining the Los Angeles Rams, where he spent the majority of his career, starting 26 games in four years on the team.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO