WITN
Feasibility study underway for Washington-Greenville greenway
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A study will soon be underway to look at the feasibility of a greenway between two Eastern Carolina cities. An arm of the state Department of Transportation is looking into the possibility of building a greenway connecting Greenville with Washington. The Mid-East Rural Planning Organization is...
WITN
North Carolina breaks employment record for the second year in a row
WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper says a total of 28,690 new jobs came to North Carolina within this past year topping the record in 2021 by more than 4,000. The new jobs were created in the state through 182 business recruitments, expansions, or rural development projects. According...
WITN
Onslow County airport impact on economy reaches new heights
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation biannual economic report revealed how much Albert Ellis Airport impacted state and local economies. The DOT says the Onslow County airport contributed $707,470,000 to the economy, and $228 million of that was from payroll alone. NC State University Institute...
Jet fuel tax exemption could expire without action from NC General Assembly this year
CHARLOTTE — The price of a gallon of gasoline is often a topic of discussion for many, but a rule affecting the price of jet fuel in North Carolina could have a big impact if it expires without action from the state General Assembly this year. Since 2016, there’s...
generalaviationnews.com
Aviation’s impact in North Carolina tops $72 billion
North Carolina’s 72 publicly owned airports contribute more than $72 billion to the state’s economy each year — 11% of the state’s gross domestic product or total economic output — and support nearly 333,000 jobs, according to a report released in January 2023 by the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation.
After surgery and holidays, Cooper returning to public stage
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has been recovering from recent outpatient knee surgery, which was performed during what is commonly a low ebb for public events for the chief executive. Cooper underwent a partial knee replacement surgery during the holidays, said Jordan Monaghan, a spokesperson for the governor. The governor’s office […]
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in North Carolina
North Carolina is a gorgeous state full of lush greenery and multiple waterways. There is no end to the outdoor adventure possibilities. A favorite pastime in the state is to spend time on the water. And it is no wonder. North Carolina has many beautiful lakes that are perfectly suited for recreation. However, they are not all natural lakes. The state has several stunning man-made lakes as well.
Foreclosures spike 123% in NC, 149% in Raleigh as pandemic moratoriums end
RALEIGH – Foreclosures are increasing in North Carolina, including in the Triangle, and the state ranks 18th highest among all U.S. states for its foreclosure rate, according to new data from ATTOM Data Solutions. But while two North Carolina metropolitan statistical areas rank among the 10 places in the...
wraltechwire.com
Mass layoffs, plant closures in NC hit lowest levels in 25 years despite slowing economy
RALEIGH – Unless there is a late arriving notice, 2022 ended up as the best year for North Carolina workers since at least 1997, despite recent headlines about recession, layoffs, and job cuts. That’s because North Carolina’s unemployment rate remains historically low, and workers in the state are on...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Duke Energy carbon plan sells ratepayers short
On December 30, 2022, the North Carolina Utilities Commission issued its long-awaited order in the Duke Energy Carbon Plan proceeding. By unreasonably limiting Duke’s near-term procurement of clean, low-cost solar resources, the Commission’s order will increase costs for ratepayers and delay reductions in Duke’s carbon emissions. Under...
theonefeather.com
Tribe to seek North Carolina law changes on state income tax, cannabis issues
CHEROKEE, N.C. – With the passage of two pieces of legislation during its regular session on Thursday, Jan. 12, Tribal Council has authorized EBCI (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) officials to work with North Carolina lawmakers regarding cannabis issues and the state income taxation of EBCI tribal members. Council...
COVID-19 in NC: 70% more virus found in sewage; hospital admissions keep climbing
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of COVID-19 particles in North Carolina’s sewage spiked by nearly 70 percent to its highest point since last January. Hospital admissions across the state for COVID also reached their highest peak in nearly a year for the second consecutive week, according to the weekly update Wednesday from the state […]
4 North Carolina Cities Among The Most Miserable Cities In America
24/7 Wall St looked at nearly 400 cities around the country to determine which are the "most miserable."
This was the most popular type of scam across NC in 2022, BBB says
The BBB on Thursday released its list of the 10 most frequent scams in 2022.
This North Carolina County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker analyzed data to determine which county has the shortest life expectancy in North Carolina.
WBTV
First Alert: Tornado Watch issued for multiple N.C. counties including Mecklenburg
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The WBTV First Alert Weather Team, Charlotte’s most accurate, is continuing to track heavy rain and thunderstorms moving through the area. Today is a First Alert Weather Day as strong to severe storms move through the area in time for the evening commute. A Tornado...
kiss951.com
This North Carolina Restaurant Is The East Coast’s Best Seafood Dive
When I think of a Seafood Dive I picture a hole-in-the-wall spot that you have second thoughts about even stepping inside, but it ends up being one of the best meals you’ve ever tasted. That’s why I was so excited when I came across this list from Ideal Living about the best seafood dive restaurants. I was even more impressed to learn that there is a North Carolina restaurant listed as one of the East Coast’s Best Seafood Dive restaurants. But I have to say after researching each of these restaurants, the term “dive” may be used graciously. The North Carolina spot, which is in Atlantic Beach, looks fantastic. But it also seems a little more high-class than your typical dive spot.
North Carolina regional transit authority seeks feedback on rail feasibility report
GoTriangle, the Durham, N.C. region’s transit authority, announced on Jan. 4 that it was looking for input from the public on its Greater Triangle Commuter Rail Feasibility study. The agency launched a public feedback campaign that allows input through online surveys, community meetings, and public forums in the Durham, Cary, Raleigh, and Clayton, N.C., areas […] The post North Carolina regional transit authority seeks feedback on rail feasibility report appeared first on Transportation Today.
WYFF4.com
SC, NC. Georgia school districts announce schedule changes due to weather
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Here you will find the latest on school-related changes due toweather:. (We will continue to add to this if we learn about more) "District 7 Family, The National Weather Service has predicted high winds and severe thunderstorms for later this afternoon and evening. This severe weather may impact the safety of bus and other transportation, therefore all school and athletic events in District 7 are cancelled after 5:30 pm today. Teams will practice until 5:30, and activities such as Kids/Boys and Girls Club will continue until 5:30. If you have a question about a specific event or activity at your school, please contact the school directly. Enjoy the rest of your day and please stay safe!"
country1037fm.com
US News Top Family Vacations Include North Carolina Beach Destination
It’s about that time, to start planning your summer trips. Not sure where you want to head this year? Well, the folks at US News and World Report ranked the top 20 best family vacations in the US and the list includes somewhere in North Carolina. With the help of reader votes and expert opinions, U.S. News compiled this list of travel destinations that offer reasonable rates and activities the whole family can enjoy. These places are all great options to choose from when looking for a getaway. I’ve been lucky enough to go to half of the destinations they included. And most of these trips were when I was a kid myself. So I can vouch that they are kid approved.
