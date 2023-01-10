ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

WITN

Feasibility study underway for Washington-Greenville greenway

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A study will soon be underway to look at the feasibility of a greenway between two Eastern Carolina cities. An arm of the state Department of Transportation is looking into the possibility of building a greenway connecting Greenville with Washington. The Mid-East Rural Planning Organization is...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Onslow County airport impact on economy reaches new heights

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation biannual economic report revealed how much Albert Ellis Airport impacted state and local economies. The DOT says the Onslow County airport contributed $707,470,000 to the economy, and $228 million of that was from payroll alone. NC State University Institute...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
generalaviationnews.com

Aviation’s impact in North Carolina tops $72 billion

North Carolina’s 72 publicly owned airports contribute more than $72 billion to the state’s economy each year — 11% of the state’s gross domestic product or total economic output — and support nearly 333,000 jobs, according to a report released in January 2023 by the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WNCT

After surgery and holidays, Cooper returning to public stage

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has been recovering from recent outpatient knee surgery, which was performed during what is commonly a low ebb for public events for the chief executive. Cooper underwent a partial knee replacement surgery during the holidays, said Jordan Monaghan, a spokesperson for the governor. The governor’s office […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in North Carolina

North Carolina is a gorgeous state full of lush greenery and multiple waterways. There is no end to the outdoor adventure possibilities. A favorite pastime in the state is to spend time on the water. And it is no wonder. North Carolina has many beautiful lakes that are perfectly suited for recreation. However, they are not all natural lakes. The state has several stunning man-made lakes as well.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Duke Energy carbon plan sells ratepayers short

On December 30, 2022, the North Carolina Utilities Commission issued its long-awaited order in the Duke Energy Carbon Plan proceeding. By unreasonably limiting Duke’s near-term procurement of clean, low-cost solar resources, the Commission’s order will increase costs for ratepayers and delay reductions in Duke’s carbon emissions. Under...
kiss951.com

This North Carolina Restaurant Is The East Coast’s Best Seafood Dive

When I think of a Seafood Dive I picture a hole-in-the-wall spot that you have second thoughts about even stepping inside, but it ends up being one of the best meals you’ve ever tasted. That’s why I was so excited when I came across this list from Ideal Living about the best seafood dive restaurants. I was even more impressed to learn that there is a North Carolina restaurant listed as one of the East Coast’s Best Seafood Dive restaurants. But I have to say after researching each of these restaurants, the term “dive” may be used graciously. The North Carolina spot, which is in Atlantic Beach, looks fantastic. But it also seems a little more high-class than your typical dive spot.
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
Transportation Today News

North Carolina regional transit authority seeks feedback on rail feasibility report

GoTriangle, the Durham, N.C. region’s transit authority, announced on Jan. 4 that it was looking for input from the public on its Greater Triangle Commuter Rail Feasibility study. The agency launched a public feedback campaign that allows input through online surveys, community meetings, and public forums in the Durham, Cary, Raleigh, and Clayton, N.C., areas […] The post North Carolina regional transit authority seeks feedback on rail feasibility report appeared first on Transportation Today.
DURHAM, NC
WYFF4.com

SC, NC. Georgia school districts announce schedule changes due to weather

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Here you will find the latest on school-related changes due toweather:. (We will continue to add to this if we learn about more) "District 7 Family, The National Weather Service has predicted high winds and severe thunderstorms for later this afternoon and evening. This severe weather may impact the safety of bus and other transportation, therefore all school and athletic events in District 7 are cancelled after 5:30 pm today. Teams will practice until 5:30, and activities such as Kids/Boys and Girls Club will continue until 5:30. If you have a question about a specific event or activity at your school, please contact the school directly. Enjoy the rest of your day and please stay safe!"
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
country1037fm.com

US News Top Family Vacations Include North Carolina Beach Destination

It’s about that time, to start planning your summer trips. Not sure where you want to head this year? Well, the folks at US News and World Report ranked the top 20 best family vacations in the US and the list includes somewhere in North Carolina. With the help of reader votes and expert opinions, U.S. News compiled this list of travel destinations that offer reasonable rates and activities the whole family can enjoy. These places are all great options to choose from when looking for a getaway. I’ve been lucky enough to go to half of the destinations they included. And most of these trips were when I was a kid myself. So I can vouch that they are kid approved.
ARIZONA STATE

