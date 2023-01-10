ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckhead’s Award-Winning Tomo Japanese Restaurant Changing Owners

By Paige R. Penland
What Now Atlanta
What Now Atlanta
 3 days ago

Tomo Japanese Restaurant in Buckhead is on the wish list of many Atlanta foodies for a reason — the same reason that it makes all the media listicles, such as Best Sushi Restaurant in Buckhead , 50 Best Restaurants in Atlanta , and even the 31 Best Sushi Restaurants in America .

Nobu-trained Chef and Owner Tomohiro “Tomo” Naito started out in a Vinings strip-mall in 2005 , and since 2012 has transformed this sophisticated spot at the Ritz-Carlton Residences into an award-winning sushi restaurant. The secret has been his unfailing commitment to freshness, flavor, and artistry.

That’s not going to change but ownership is.

“Our fish are still flown in daily from Tsukiji Market in Tokyo, Japan,” says new owner Candi Hoang . You can scroll through Tomo’s Facebook and Instagram to appreciate the presentation.

“My partners are Co-Executive Chefs San and Martin, who worked under their mentor, Chef Naito, for many years,” continues Hoang. “They have learned the art and craftsmanship Tomo Japanese Restaurant is known for among all of our guests, near and far. When Mr. Tomo announced his plans to retire, who better than Chefs San and Martin to take over and continue his legacy .

Regular patrons will be happy to know that Tomo Japanese Restaurant will continue to offer complimentary valet parking and a “lengthy list” of sake and Japanese whiskey. Tuna Tuesday is also back, “a tradition here at Tomo, the carving of a whole bluefin tuna.”

Chef San will also let you set your budget (starting at $200 per person) for a unique Omakase experience, and create a personalized menu using “the absolute best and freshest ingredients from around the world.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KSGvL_0k90fWNd00
Photo courtesy of Tomo Japanese Restaurant
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LkMkf_0k90fWNd00
Photo courtesy of Tomo Japanese Restaurant


Comments / 0

 

What Now Atlanta

What Now Atlanta

ABOUT

Atlanta's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowatlanta.com/

