Thursday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Storms will exit our area this evening and winds will turn NW allowing for much colder air to move in by morning. Winds will turn NW at 15-20 mph. Lows will fall into the 40s. On Friday we will see the clouds slow to exit and highs will struggle into the 50s. Winds will be NW at 15 20 mph. Skies should clear Friday night with lows near freezing inland w/mid 30s at the coast. Saturday will be less windy, sunny, and cold with highs in the 50s. Expect for temps to start to warm up on Sunday to near 60 and then upper 60s by Monday under mostly sunny skies.
Warm, humid, and breezy, with rain chances today
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start on radar right now with a few clouds cruising our skies. We’ll pick up a scattered rain chance during the day today with a better chance for a late afternoon or evening storm. Otherwise, it’s...
A chilly start to a mild finish
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start on radar despite a bank of upper-level clouds pushing out east early on this morning. Most will be gone from our skies around or just after sunrise leaving abundant sunshine for the day ahead. Temperatures have...
News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Ladybug
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Ladybug, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet black and white Hound mix is about two years old. She is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 […]
Time Travel Tuesday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As the saying goes a picture is worth a thousand words, and to Local Historian Bill Hudson a postcard can act as the town sharing its own history. Through these photos of the local historic buildings and landscapes of the area, Hudson gives viewers a...
New BigShots Golf location in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new location is opening up for all you golf lovers in the Panhandle!. Legacy Golf Club is about to be the place for big shots and we’re not just talking about great golfers. BigShots Golf is teaming up with Oasis Resorts to announce a new franchise-owned location in Panama City Beach. The new location is expected to be built at 100 Fairway Boulevard and is set to open in 2024.
Sharon Sheffield: Faces & Places of the Panhandle
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - People often say, “I couldn’t do it without my family.” But the statement is more than a cliche for one former Lynn Haven mayor. Sharon Sheffield spent six years in local government, alongside a lifetime of working in the community. Many know her name from the park on Ohio Ave in Lynn Haven. The real treat is getting to know the person behind the name.
Resolution Roundup: Growing in the new year
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The excitement that surrounds each new year is all about growing and the possibilities it holds. This year, the NewsChannel 7 Today team wanted to continue this excitement through a series of Resolution Roundup segments, and what better topic to add to the list than growing their green thumb?
Gulf Coast Men’s Basketball Preparing to Face #1 Chipola on Saturday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Gulf Coast mens team, started off well enough in their conference opener last Saturday. Though, as coach Gaffney will tell you, the Commodores played anything but their best basketball, they were able to scratch out a 71-70 win over visiting Pensacola. That taking the team’s overall record to 12-6, but more importantly 1-0 in the Panhandle standings. That as they prepare to head up to Marianna to take on the top ranked Indians!
Port Panama City Continues to Grow
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Just like the rest of Bay County, Port Panama City is growing. At Thursday’s Panama City Port Authority meeting a big item on the agenda was approved. The board voted to expand the east terminal by adding an additional 27 acres to the ports’...
Big Announcement coming at Legacy Golf Club
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A major announcement is scheduled to take place at Legacy Golf Club Thursday morning. Last year, the course previously known as Holiday Golf underwent a rebranding and name change. Developers are keeping the announcement under wraps for now, but NewsChannel 7 was told it will...
Adopt Bonnie the bunny from the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bonnie is a two-year-old floppy-haired domestic rabbit who is looking for her forever home. Bonnie ended up at Lynn Haven Animal Shelter, but she is ready to be the perfect new snuggly addition to a loving family. She prides herself on being easy to manage...
Girls vs. Gravity event in Marianna
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - To an annual event that will take place, for a third straight year in Marianna, Friday. It’s a multi team weightlifting meet hosted by Coach Joy Hand and the Marianna Bulldogs!. “We have about 14 schools that are going to compete in the Girls Vs....
Here’s a look at big projects planned for PCB
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With more cars on the roads and more people on the sand, Panama City Beach just keeps growing. Mayor Mark Sheldon said they’re doing what they can to expand along with it. The to-do list is long but you have to start somewhere.
Crossing guards start ‘Operation Bundle Up’ after seeing need among students
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The crossing guard division under Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office launched ‘Operation Bundle Up’ this school year to help students in need stay warm and dry. Deputy Tom Henry, School Resource Office for Destin High School, is spearheading the clothing drive. Henry said the project started because a Wright Elementary […]
Get groovy at Covenant Care’s Disco Ball
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Covenant Care is inviting you to The Disco Ball! The charity event formerly known as The Mask Gala, is getting a new look in the form of bell bottoms and platforms with a disco-themed dance party. NewsChannel 7′s very own Jessica Foster will be the event chair again this year.
Introducing a free program for teens in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Quality of Life is introducing a new program for teenagers. QOLture Teen Kickback Club provides a space for kids from all around the area to go and hang out once a month for free. Each month has a different theme. Friday, January 13th is game night. Board games […]
Miracle in the ashes
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As many of you know, my parent’s lost their home in a devastating fire 2 days before Christmas when a fire started on a house under construction next door. My parents escaped the home with only the clothes they were wearing and my dad’s cell phone. Since the fire we have been going through the house looking for anything that survived. Very few pictures survived and almost no furniture. We did find some china and silver from when my mom and dad got married though. One item that my mom lost that really bothered her was a ring that her grandmother had given her mom and then she gave to my mom. The ring dated back to the 1800s. When the fire started it was located on a make-up table by my mom and dad’s bed in the upstairs of the house. That part of the house is now partially on the 1st floor after it collapsed. After climbing to an outside balcony and looking in and using a drone I was able to locate the table where the ring was located when the fire started. I was not confident in the stability of this area so I asked a friend, Patrick Miller, who used to be a firefighter and is now a builder to help me. I knew he had the skills to at least make sure that the area I was searching was somewhat safe or could be made safe enough to search. I was prepared to search for days, weeks, or even months because I had faith that ring was in the house. I just needed to find it!
Chipley issues precautionary boil water notice
The City of Chipley has issued a precautionary boil water notice for customers on the north and south sides of Jackson Avenue beginning at Sinclair Street and running west to West Boulevard as well as customers on Westbourne Avenue from West Boulevard. to Dalton Street and Sinclair Street from Jackson Avenue to Forrest Avenue.
Panama City Symphony Orchestra to perform concert series
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A good problem to have is a sold-out show, and for the Panama City Symphony Orchestra, that is just the case. Unfortunately, their upcoming performance of “West Side Story” conducted by PCSO Music Director Sergey Bogza and performed by the 65-piece symphonic orchestra is sold out. However, the PCSO is set to perform “American Roots on February 18 and “Fairy Tales and Fantasy” on April 22.
