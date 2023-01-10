ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Albia Newspapers

Simon Cowell's spontaneous wedding

Simon Cowell wants a spontaneous wedding. The 63-year-old music mogul proposed to Lauren Silverman , 45 - the mother of his son Eric, eight - in Barbados last Christmas - and Simon insisted that when they tie the knot, it will be a spur-of-the-moment event. Speaking to The Sun newspaper's...
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Reveals She Doesn't Believe Kody Truly 'Realizes' Her Worth

Meri Brown appears to be slowly coming to terms with her split from Kody and his apparent lack of appreciation for her over their more than 30 years of marriage.In a sneak peek for the next installment of the Sister Wives: One on One special, the mother-of-one — she shares 27-year-old Leon with the 53-year-old — reveals an epiphany she had about the Brown family patriarch. "I don't think Kody realizes the s**t that I am," she jokes to tell-all host Sukanya Krishnan with a playful flip of her hair. "And if he hasn't realized it so far, you know,...
The Hollywood Gossip

Robyn Brown Bawls and Bellows: I've Been Cheated by All the Sister Wives!

Robyn Brown is not going to suffer in silence any longer. The only legal spouse of Kody Brown has long been considered his favorite spouse as well, with Christine admitting on the Sister Wives Season 17 premiere that this favoritism played a role in her decision to leave the family.
msn.com

Kanye West marries in private ceremony

Kanye West has got married again. The 'All Day' hitmaker - who split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after seven years of marriage - recently exchanged vows with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, though it is not believed the union is legally binding as they haven't filed a marriage certificate, TMZ reports.
E! News

Lindsay Lohan Beams in New Holiday Selfie With Husband Bader Shammas

Watch: Lindsay Lohan on Falling For Christmas SEQUEL Rumors!. Lindsay Lohan keeps gifting us holiday content. While we wish the Mean Girls alum would announce a Falling for Christmas sequel, we'll have to settle for a seasonal selfie of Lohan and her husband, Bader Shammas. The Freaky Friday star, who was dressed in green satin, and her new husband, who donned a cream sweater, sweetly posed in front of a white Christmas tree.
TENNESSEE STATE
E! News

How Sister Wives' Janelle Brown and Meri Brown Celebrated Christmas After Kody Brown Breakups

Watch: Sister Wives Stars Meri & Kody Brown Have SPLIT. Amid changes in the Brown family, the Sister Wives stars each shared a look into their festivities. After TLC teased Kody Brown's split from Janelle Brown and Meri Brown—both a year after his break up from Christine Brown—each star shared glimpses at how they spent their holiday with those closest to them.
TENNESSEE STATE
Audacy

WORLD PREMIERE: Miley Cyrus - 'Flowers'

After a nearly two weeks of teases and a showery sneak peek of the track, “Flowers” is finally here. The first track from Miley’s promised new era and impeding new album, ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ — due out in March. Watch it here.
HollywoodLife

Gabby Windey & Vinny Guadagnino Reunite At ‘DWTS’ Tour Rehearsal After Flirty Comments

Gabby Windey showed off some dance moves with her fellow Dancing With The Stars Season 31 alum Vinny Guadagnino during a rehearsal on Wednesday, January 11. The pair were seen prepping for their appearance with amazing chemistry on dancer Emma Slater’s Instagram Story. Vinny, 35, joined the DWTS tour for a few upcoming dates, and it looked like he and The Bachelorette star, 32, were having a blast as they worked on some routines.
Popculture

Country Artist Marries Fellow Musician in Nashville

Love is in the air for two country crooners. PEOPLE reported that country artist Jennifer Hart married musician Rob Ricotta. While speaking with the publication, the pair opened up about their nuptials, which took place at the Loveless Barn in Nashville, Tennessee. Hart and Ricotta decided to tie the knot...
NASHVILLE, TN
93.1 KISS FM

Woman Claps Back After Being Shamed by Trolls for Wearing Makeup to Gym

A fitness model on TikTok is defending her decision to work out in trendy outfits and makeup after getting trolled by haters who can't stand her glam gym looks. Rosa Esparza, who posts content as @RosaFit on TikTok, shares fitness videos on the social media app while keeping her followers motivated with impressive updates from the gym floor.
93.1 KISS FM

Are Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Lyrics About Liam Hemsworth?

Miley Cyrus' "Flowers" lyrics reveal the pop star has finally found a worthy love: herself. Much like Ariana Grande's "thank u, next," Cyrus' new disco-infused pop-rock breakup track, released in the U.S. Thursday night (Jan. 12), finds the singer leaning into self-love as she lets go of a former flame that fizzled out.
93.1 KISS FM

93.1 KISS FM

93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

