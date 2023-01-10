Read full article on original website
Related
WSAV-TV
In-N-Out announces plans to open first locations east of Texas
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN/NEXSTAR) – In-N-Out Burger is making its first major step toward expanding to the East with plans to open multiple restaurants in Tennessee by 2026. The California-based chain operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Texas — the last of which currently boasts...
WSAV-TV
Ga. gas tax suspension coming to end
After being extended for months, the gas tax suspension in Georgia will be officially coming to an end at midnight. After being extended for months, the gas tax suspension in Georgia will be officially coming to an end at midnight. News 3 Today Celebrations for January 11, 2023. Here's a...
WSAV-TV
Lawmakers invest in solar energy, jobs in Georgia
“The Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act” now into law will invest 2.5 billion dollars and will mean 2500 jobs in the peach state. “The Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act” now into law will invest 2.5 billion dollars and will mean 2500 jobs in the peach state.
WSAV-TV
Healthcare becomes top priority at Georgia capitol
With the recent closing of rural hospitals and Atlanta’s Wellstar Medical Center, lawmakers say funding medical resources will be a top priority. Healthcare becomes top priority at Georgia capitol. With the recent closing of rural hospitals and Atlanta’s Wellstar Medical Center, lawmakers say funding medical resources will be a...
WSAV-TV
Former Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts tapped to fill Sasse’s Senate seat
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen (R) on Thursday tapped former Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts (R) to fill the Senate seat vacated by former Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) earlier this month. The move has been widely expected since October, when Sasse became a finalist to become president of the University of Florida. The two-term senator officially resigned his seat on Sunday, creating the immediate vacancy. He is set to become the university’s president next month.
Comments / 0