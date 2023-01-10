Read full article on original website
After years of surpluses, California headed toward a deficit
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — From a budget perspective, the first four years of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s time in office has been a fairy tale: A seemingly endless flow of money that paid to enact some of the country’s most progressive policies while acting as a bulwark against a tide of conservative rulings on abortion and guns from the U.S. Supreme Court.
In-N-Out Burger expanding east of Texas, 1st stop Tennessee
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — In-N-Out Burger announced Tuesday that it plans to open a corporate office in Tennessee and restaurants in and around Nashville by 2026, marking the company’s first expansion east of Texas. Gov. Bill Lee joined In-N-Out Burger Owner and President Lynsi Snyder along with other...
W.R. Grace offers $18.5M to settle Montana asbestos claims
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The owner of a former vermiculite mine in northwestern Montana that spread harmful asbestos in and around the town of Libby has offered $18.5 million to settle the last of the state’s claims for environmental damages, Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Tuesday. The proposed settlement...
Ill. semiautomatic gun ban ready for Pritzker’s signature
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois is on the verge of banning the sale or possession of semiautomatic weapons after the House on Tuesday approved prohibiting the firearms — action driven largely by the killing of seven people at a 4th of July parade last year in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park.
Alaska governor pitches plan to capitalize on carbon markets
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Gov. Mike Dunleavy outlined proposed legislation Thursday for Alaska to capitalize on carbon markets, seeking to diversify state revenues long heavily reliant on proceeds from oil. Dunleavy plans to introduce his so-called a carbon management bill package during the legislative session that begins next week.
