ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Austin

Stakeholders divided in how to spend Texas' record $32.7 billion surplus

AUSTIN, Texas — Following the Texas Comptroller's announcement of an unprecedented $32.7 billion in budget surplus, advocates are already laying early claims on how to spend it. Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts Glenn Hegar made the announcement of a record $188.2 billion in revenue on Monday, warning lawmakers not...
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Analysis: Texas would see windfall if state legalized gaming

(The Center Square) – If the Texas legislature legalized sports betting and casino gambling, it could be a boon to state coffers, according to new projections from the gaming industry. A bill filed Texas state Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, would make casino gaming and sports wagering legal in the state's largest cities, and tax the revenue it generates. “Based on past legislation, most of that [tax] money will go into...
TEXAS STATE
News/Talk 1470 KYYW

These 10 Texas Towns Have The Dirtiest Sounding Names

When it comes to living in Texas, there's plenty of diversity. The people, the food - it all makes living in the Lone Star State special to me. Something else extremely unique is all the different names we have for towns. Sure, you've probably already heard about Paris, Dublin, London, and Moscow all being Texas towns, but it gets more devilish than that.
TEXAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

Comptroller Sending Out $1.07 Billion

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced he would send cities, counties, transit systems, and special purpose districts $1.07 billion in local sales tax allocations for January, 7.6 percent more than in January 2022. Texas bases these allocations on sales made in November by businesses reporting monthly tax. Counties compared to 2022...
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

These Are The Ten Poorest Cities In Texas

Texas is a land of opportunity and prosperity, but it hasn't been immune from inflation and other economic factors that have made budgets tighter and left many families struggling. HERE ARE THE TOP TEN POOREST CITIES IN TEXAS. According to population, employment, and poverty statistics gathered by The Worker's Rights,...
TEXAS STATE
Local Profile

Average Texas Smoker Spends $2.6 Million In Their Lifetime

A new study has pinpointed the various lifetime and yearly costs that are associated with smoking in Texas. The study from financial website WalletHub — who conducted the research in an effort to encourage people in the U.S. to quit smoking — says that the total cost of smoking over a lifetime for the average Texan was an astronomical $2,642,461, which was the 22nd highest average in the U.S.
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

If You Move to Texas, You Must Learn This Immediately! It’s Fun!

It’s been common knowledge for years; more and more people are moving to the great state of Texas. It’s beautiful here, there is a lot going on in Texas, and compared to lots of other places in the country it’s relatively inexpensive to live in Texas. But there are a few things that you need to learn or learn about when you move to Texas, but you’ll love all of them.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Texas senators draw lots to determine how long their terms will be

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. It was the luck of the draw for Texas senators on Wednesday as they drew lots to decide which half of them would get two-year terms and which would get four-year terms.
TEXAS STATE
saobserver.com

TEXAS EDUCATION FUNDING FAILING

Texas Education is Failing Our Students with Bare Bones Funding. This week our Texas Legislation will begin by going over the 1,200 bills filed by the House and 300 by our Texas Senators. Not all of these bills are about education, but there are a few and possibly more to come because our politicians have until March 10th to file new bills. The more significant issue is that our Texas Governor and Lt. Governor have $30 billion in extra state surplus; now the question is, what will they use this money for when it comes to education? So far, they have talked about cutting tax cuts for homeowners and possibly giving current and retired teachers a pay raise. They feel that the pandemic is behind us and have stopped looking at improving the internet services. The idea of helping our schools, children, and the entire educational system is the last issue on their agenda.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Texas gang database facing potential reform

Texas’ gang database is supposed to help law enforcement agencies exchange information about criminal gangs their members, but, Ward said, swaths of non-criminals are being erroneously swept into it. That could change, if a recently filed bill makes it into law.
TEXAS STATE
NewsTalk 940 AM

NewsTalk 940 AM

Amarillo, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
441K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 940 AM - News. Money. Sports. Home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://newstalk940.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy