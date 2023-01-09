Texas Education is Failing Our Students with Bare Bones Funding. This week our Texas Legislation will begin by going over the 1,200 bills filed by the House and 300 by our Texas Senators. Not all of these bills are about education, but there are a few and possibly more to come because our politicians have until March 10th to file new bills. The more significant issue is that our Texas Governor and Lt. Governor have $30 billion in extra state surplus; now the question is, what will they use this money for when it comes to education? So far, they have talked about cutting tax cuts for homeowners and possibly giving current and retired teachers a pay raise. They feel that the pandemic is behind us and have stopped looking at improving the internet services. The idea of helping our schools, children, and the entire educational system is the last issue on their agenda.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO