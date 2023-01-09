Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
Stakeholders divided in how to spend Texas' record $32.7 billion surplus
AUSTIN, Texas — Following the Texas Comptroller's announcement of an unprecedented $32.7 billion in budget surplus, advocates are already laying early claims on how to spend it. Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts Glenn Hegar made the announcement of a record $188.2 billion in revenue on Monday, warning lawmakers not...
3 abortions were performed in Texas in August — all for medical reasons
Just three abortions were reported in Texas in the month of August, state data shows, a 99.9% decrease from June's total in the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Tiny Texas Towns According to the Population, Just How Tiny Are They?
While I think all Texans like to believe that everything is bigger in Texas, I not only believe it, I quote it on a daily basis from when I go to the drive-thru and order my sweet tea and they asked me "what size?" I always say "everything is bigger in Texas so give me the biggest you got!"
Casinos could get the approval to operate in Texas. Woud you like to see this happen?
Last year Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, filed Senate Joint Resolution 17, a constitutional amendment to be considered during the 88th Texas legislative session, which, if approved, would allow Texans to vote on the legalization of gambling next November.
KSAT 12
The fringe ideology of “constitutional sheriffs” is attracting believers within Texas law enforcement
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Texas Tribune’s reporting for this story was supported by the Pulitzer Center. Last summer, the sheriff of Coryell County in Central Texas took to an...
Gov. Newsom is spreading "disinformation" about Texas. The facts show this isn't true
California Gov. Newsom has stated previously that Texas has high taxes than California. It's a point often made by critics of Texas. However, according to former California legislator and Texas Public Policy Foundation’s Chief National Initiatives Officer, Chuck DeVore, “nothing could be further from the truth.”
Analysis: Texas would see windfall if state legalized gaming
(The Center Square) – If the Texas legislature legalized sports betting and casino gambling, it could be a boon to state coffers, according to new projections from the gaming industry. A bill filed Texas state Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, would make casino gaming and sports wagering legal in the state's largest cities, and tax the revenue it generates. “Based on past legislation, most of that [tax] money will go into...
Texas Republicans Look to Usurp Power of Local Prosecutors Who Don’t Pursue Their Voter Fraud Agenda
Under new legislation proposed in Texas, the state’s Republican attorney general could send prosecutors from neighboring counties to investigate suspected cases of voter fraud in the state’s large Democratic counties. The bill is one of at least nine filed in Texas since the November midterm elections that would...
KVUE
Here are some strange Texas laws still on the books today
Over the years legislators have passed some pretty odd laws. Here's a look at a few of them still on the books today.
These 10 Texas Towns Have The Dirtiest Sounding Names
When it comes to living in Texas, there's plenty of diversity. The people, the food - it all makes living in the Lone Star State special to me. Something else extremely unique is all the different names we have for towns. Sure, you've probably already heard about Paris, Dublin, London, and Moscow all being Texas towns, but it gets more devilish than that.
Beto takes on a new role teaching at an out of state university
Since Beto O'Rourke lost the Texas gubernatorial race to Greg Abbott last November, there has been a lot of speculation as to what he will do next. Beto had spent most of the previous five years campaigning and it was unclear whether he would remain in politics.
Is Texas Gov. Abbott a hypocrite for this post on Twitter?
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been blasted on social media for posts that people are saying are hypocritical. Gov. Abbott has posted a series of tweets promoting National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.
easttexasradio.com
Comptroller Sending Out $1.07 Billion
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced he would send cities, counties, transit systems, and special purpose districts $1.07 billion in local sales tax allocations for January, 7.6 percent more than in January 2022. Texas bases these allocations on sales made in November by businesses reporting monthly tax. Counties compared to 2022...
These Are The Ten Poorest Cities In Texas
Texas is a land of opportunity and prosperity, but it hasn't been immune from inflation and other economic factors that have made budgets tighter and left many families struggling. HERE ARE THE TOP TEN POOREST CITIES IN TEXAS. According to population, employment, and poverty statistics gathered by The Worker's Rights,...
Average Texas Smoker Spends $2.6 Million In Their Lifetime
A new study has pinpointed the various lifetime and yearly costs that are associated with smoking in Texas. The study from financial website WalletHub — who conducted the research in an effort to encourage people in the U.S. to quit smoking — says that the total cost of smoking over a lifetime for the average Texan was an astronomical $2,642,461, which was the 22nd highest average in the U.S.
If You Move to Texas, You Must Learn This Immediately! It’s Fun!
It’s been common knowledge for years; more and more people are moving to the great state of Texas. It’s beautiful here, there is a lot going on in Texas, and compared to lots of other places in the country it’s relatively inexpensive to live in Texas. But there are a few things that you need to learn or learn about when you move to Texas, but you’ll love all of them.
KSAT 12
Texas senators draw lots to determine how long their terms will be
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. It was the luck of the draw for Texas senators on Wednesday as they drew lots to decide which half of them would get two-year terms and which would get four-year terms.
KSAT 12
Texas House speaker addresses prospects of anti-LGBTQ bills, gun legislation and casinos
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan said Thursday a select committee he formed in 2021 will address a number of social issues that conservatives are pushing this legislative session.
saobserver.com
TEXAS EDUCATION FUNDING FAILING
Texas Education is Failing Our Students with Bare Bones Funding. This week our Texas Legislation will begin by going over the 1,200 bills filed by the House and 300 by our Texas Senators. Not all of these bills are about education, but there are a few and possibly more to come because our politicians have until March 10th to file new bills. The more significant issue is that our Texas Governor and Lt. Governor have $30 billion in extra state surplus; now the question is, what will they use this money for when it comes to education? So far, they have talked about cutting tax cuts for homeowners and possibly giving current and retired teachers a pay raise. They feel that the pandemic is behind us and have stopped looking at improving the internet services. The idea of helping our schools, children, and the entire educational system is the last issue on their agenda.
Texas gang database facing potential reform
Texas’ gang database is supposed to help law enforcement agencies exchange information about criminal gangs their members, but, Ward said, swaths of non-criminals are being erroneously swept into it. That could change, if a recently filed bill makes it into law.
