ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California faces floods, mudslides as powerful storms wallop the state

By Addy Bink
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SqNyK_0k90dmcn00

(NEXSTAR) – Tens of thousands of Californians remain without power Monday as residents face flooding and mudslides as the latest in a series of powerful storms walloped the state.

Evacuation orders were issued for those living in and around the city of Montecito in Santa Barbara County, Nexstar’s KTLA reports . The area, scarred by recent wildfires, received nearly six inches of rain over 12 hours, according to the National Weather Service.

Dramatic images reveal impact of storms across Bay Area

Parts of El Dorado, Sacramento , and Ventura counties were also placed under mandatory evacuation orders Monday.

In Ventura County, more than a dozen people were rescued from a homeless encampment near the Ventura River after heavy rains soaked the region. None needed to be transported to the hospital, Ventura Fire Department officials told KTLA .

At least 14 deaths have been confirmed in connection to these storms, including a 5-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters in San Luis Obispo County. The search for the boy was called off Monday afternoon because of the current and rising water levels of the nearby Salinas River.

In Sacramento, three people – two of which were in tents – died after trees fell on them, Nexstar’s KTXL reports . A man in the nearby Mendocino County died in a traffic accident while helping with storm cleanup over the weekend.

In addition to widespread rain, Californians face strong winds, mudslides , and even a potential tornado, according to the NWS.

What is a Pineapple Express and how does it impact California?

In Northern California, several districts closed schools while the California Highway Patrol shared video of large boulders skidding down hillsides to block state roads.

Photos from across the state show flooded streets and fields, mudslides, washed-out wharves and roads, and, near San Francisco, surfers .

Northbound lanes of U.S. 101, a key coastal route, were closed , along with several other highways and local roads. A large, muddy slide blocked both lanes of southbound Highway 17, a key but windy route into Santa Cruz from the San Francisco Bay Area. Vehicles were turned back at the summit as crews arrived to clean up.

The National Weather Service warned of a “relentless parade of atmospheric rivers” — long plumes of moisture stretching out into the Pacific that can drop staggering amounts of rain and snow. The precipitation expected over the next couple of days comes after storms last week knocked out power to thousands, flooded streets, and battered the coastline.

President Joe Biden issued an emergency declaration Monday to support storm response and relief efforts in more than a dozen counties, including Sacramento, Santa Cruz and Los Angeles.

California snowpack soars to nearly 200% of normal

The first of the newest, heavier storms prompted the weather service to issue a flood watch for a large portion of Northern and Central California, with 6 to 12 inches (15 to 30 centimeters) of rain expected through Wednesday in the already saturated Sacramento-area foothills.

The storms won’t be enough to officially end California’s drought , but they have helped.

Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, expects a break in the rain after Jan. 18.

“That is my best guess right now, which is good because it will give the rivers in Northern California, and now in Central California, a chance to come down,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

UPDATE: Fire currently under control at Carus Chemical Plant

UPDATE (12:25 p.m.) — The Fire Chief confirmed that the fire is currently under control as crews work to fully extinguish the fire at the Carus Chemical Building. Fire crews initially responded to the scene at approximately 9 a.m. All the plant employees are accounted for at this time. No injuries have been reported at […]
LASALLE, IL
WGN Radio

Rep. Porter, other California Democrats prep for crowded Senate race

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – The California Senate race is nearly two years away and sitting Senator Dianne Feinstein hasn’t announced if she will seek re-election. But other Democrats are already preparing to run. With the midterm elections barely behind us, Congresswoman Katie Porter announced she’s running for senate in 2024 and promises to take on Wall […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGN Radio

Missouri treehouse on Airbnb called “Rental of our dreams”

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — It seems like real treehouses are popping up all over the country (and even the world), as most of them are built for the purpose of becoming vacation rentals. People love these high-up romantic getaways for their unique locations and overall designs, giving visitors a different option when it comes to travel […]
CASSVILLE, MO
WGN Radio

Katie Porter strikes first in battle for Feinstein’s seat

The first domino fell in the battle for Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D-Calif.) seat on Tuesday as Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) announced her bid for the upper chamber, kicking off what could become a crowded field and raucous race.  Porter, a House member known equally for her whiteboard and tough questions at committee hearings as she is for […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGN Radio

Florida Democrat to vote for China select committee

Editor’s note: The select committee will be made up of nine Republicans and seven Democrats. A previous version of the story contained incorrect information. Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz (Fla.) will support a GOP-sponsored resolution to create a House Select Committee on China aimed at investigating U.S. competition with the Chinese Communist Party. Moskowitz, a freshman […]
FLORIDA STATE
WGN Radio

Sinema sees approval sink among Democrats, spike among Independents

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s party switch from Democratic to Independent has hurt her approval rating with the first group and helped it with the second, according to a new Morning Consult survey. The poll, published on Thursday, found that only 30 percent of registered Democratic Arizona voters approve of the job Sinema is doing as […]
ARIZONA STATE
WGN Radio

Illinois House Bill 9 needs one more signature to be made law

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Passed in the Illinois House and Senate, there’s one more stop for House Bill 9. It’s a bill that would amend the Vital Records Act, requiring the state registrar to issue a new birth certificate to someone who would like to change their gender identity. “This bill is going to help […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

Illinois Sheriffs’ Association president says assault weapons ban is ‘unconstitutional’

Sheriff Andrew Hires, President of the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association, joins Lisa Dent to explain why the Protect Illinois Communities Act, which bans the sale and distribution of assault weapons, is unconstitutional, and why sheriffs in some counties will not enforce it. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

Katie Porter launches bid for Feinstein’s Senate seat

Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) announced on Tuesday that she will run for Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D-Calif.) Senate seat in 2024.  Porter has previously acknowledged that she was considering a bid for what is expected to be an open Senate seat in deep-blue California. While Feinstein hasn’t yet announced her retirement, she is widely expected to […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGN Radio

Porter rakes in $1.3M in first 24 hours of Senate bid

Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) raked in more than $1 million in the 24-hour stretch since she launched her bid for Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D-Calif.) seat, her campaign said.  Porter, who became the first candidate to jump into the race when she announced her bid on Monday, raised $1.3 million in the first day of her campaign, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

12K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy