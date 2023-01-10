Read full article on original website
newschannel6now.com
City utilities collections to start close-of-year procedure
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - City of Wichita Falls water customers will not be able to make payments of any kind at the Memorial Auditorium counter starting on Thursday at 5 p.m. In-person payments will be unavailable until the payment system is back online due to a close-of-year procedure. Customers...
newschannel6now.com
City of Electra implements Stage 1 of Drought Contingency Plan
ELECTRA, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Electra has implemented Stage 1 of the city’s Drought Contingency Plan following the City of Wichita Falls initiating Stage 1 of their drought plan. According to City of Electra officials, Stage 1 restrictions include the following:. (a) Goal: Achieve a five percent...
newschannel6now.com
WFISD gives construction update on new high schools
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Construction is moving along as scheduled for Legacy and Memorial, the two new Wichita Falls ISD high schools. WFISD Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee said they have run into a few issues here and there but nothing major that would delay the opening set for fall of 2024.
newschannel6now.com
Preparing for fire weather
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita County and surrounding areas are entering a fire watch because weather conditions are prime for grass fires. A single spark can start a fire, whether that spark is from a chain dragging under a trailer or the discarded end of a cigarette. Along with dry and windy conditions, the recent drought has caused a lot of dead vegetation, the perfect fuel for wildfires.
newschannel6now.com
Hospice of Wichita Falls in need of volunteers for new inpatient center
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hospice of Wichita Falls is looking for volunteers for their new inpatient center. The volunteers will be put through training that will take about two weeks. The first session will begin Jan. 26 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and the second session will start Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. It will take place at Hospice of Wichita Falls in the volunteer wing.
Wichita Falls gas pump car thief back in jail
ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — Less than a year after being paroled, a Wichita Falls man is back in jail on charges of assaulting an officer and evading arrest. Matthew Drullinger was also charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and is being held without bond for violation of parole in Texas and violation […]
newschannel6now.com
Windy conditions return this weekend
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Friday, we will have a temperature of 56° with light and variable winds. Friday night, we will have a low of 32° with clear skies. Saturday, we will have strong winds return to the forecast. We will have south winds at 20 to 25 mph, with wind gusts up to 35 mph. Temps will climb to a high of 62°. Saturday night, we will have a low of 45° with partly cloudy skies.
newschannel6now.com
University Kiwanis 67th Pancake Festival set for Jan. 28
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The University Kiwanis Club will be holding its 67th annual Pancake Festival on Jan. 28, 2023, at the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center. The profits from the event go toward helping the Wichita Falls community. The club could always use some volunteers. “We are down on...
newschannel6now.com
The wind will calm down Thursday evening
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thursday, the wind will remain strong. We will have northwest winds at 20 to 30 mph. Thursday will also be cool with a high of only 54°. Thursday night, we will have a low of 26° with calming winds. Friday, we will have a high temperature of 58° with light and variable winds. Friday night, we will have a low of 32° and mostly clear skies.
newschannel6now.com
WFISD proposes new school start and end times
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Start times for the Wichita Falls ISD schools are under review in an effort to save the district money. The proposed changes are for this fall and come as the district continues to consolidate schools and get ready to open two new high schools. Right now, they are on a two-tier system - meaning middle and high schools start and end at the same time, but elementary schools are on a different start and end time.
kswo.com
LFD forced to shut down Cache as outside fire spreads
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials have shut down Cache rd. near US-62, as multiple fire departments battle an outside fire on the west side of Lawton. Firefighters responded to the call a little before 10 a.m. after a fire broke out at US-62 and NW Deyo Mission Rd. According to...
Local businesses feel the impact of rising egg prices
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One thing you probably find yourself paying more for at the grocery store these days are eggs. “Shortages are everywhere they went from we were paying $15 to $20 dollars for a 15 dozen case up to $40 or $45 dollars for that same case well in these past few months […]
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls ISD high schools to offer online classes
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Juniors and seniors attending Wichita Falls ISD high schools will have the option of taking some of their classes online in the 2023-2024 school year. Under this new program, students will be able to take some of their English, Math and History classes online as...
Family and friends to host benefit for victims of fatal wreck in December
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Three separate families are calling upon the Wichita Falls community after three men were involved in a fatal accident that took the life of one man and critically injured the other two in the vehicle. Thanks to event coordinators a benefit is being held this weekend at Our Place Eatery and Spirits packed […]
Iowa Park woman back in jail for violating probation in cruelty case
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An Iowa Park woman, who has been in and out of jail the past four years on animal cruelty charges and violations of bond and probation requirements, is back in jail and accused of drinking alcohol and possessing one or more dogs. Joy Jackson, 63, is prohibited from possessing any animals, […]
newschannel6now.com
MSU Texas president resigns
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwestern State University President JuliAnn Mazachek is resigning, Texas Tech University System Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D. announced Wednesday. Mazachek will become the next president of Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas, according to a news release. She previously left her position at Washburn University last...
newschannel6now.com
Jacksboro cheer prepares for state competition
JACKSBORO, Texas (KAUZ) - The Jacksboro cheer squad is hoping to go back to back as state champions. “We got younger kids who are just so eager because they haven’t had that full experience of success yet,” said head coach Jaci Pippin. “They just want it so badly.”
Switching Out the Top Ten Chain Restaurants for Wichita Falls Restaurants
I am a big supporter of our local Wichita Falls establishments. However, what do you do when you're craving those chains? Go hit up one of these places instead. I remember a famous diet book exists called 'Eat This, Not That'. Basically if you're craving a certain food, you look it up in the book and it tells you a more healthier option to enjoy. Well, how about if you want to go to a certain chain, but you still want to support a local business. That is where I come in with my random crap of the day. The Eat This, Not That Wichita Falls edition. Top ten chains taken from this list.
Man tased three times, then kicks, bites officers
A 32-year-old Wichita Falls man is accused of kicking two officers and biting a third after he had been tased three times after allegedly threatening a man with a knife.
easttexasradio.com
Walmart Ring In Twelve Counties – Arrests Made
Robert Lee Williams, 27, of Galveston, pleaded guilty to theft over $2,500 Friday in 30th District Court at Wichita Falls. Williams had two dozen warrants from other Texas counties connected to electronics theft from Walmarts across Texas. His agreement was for a two-year term in a state jail. Williams is in Llano Jail for a robbery that occurred in San Angelo. Other Walmarts included counties of Tom Green, Angelina, Tarrant, McClennan, Hill, Galveston, Brazoria, Sumner, Matagorda, Bell, Harris, and Hillsboro. Corporate Walmart security officials say three suspects had been arrested for theft in a Walmart in Lufkin earlier in 2019. A Walmart Global Investigator told police that they linked Williams to numerous Walmart thefts across Texas ranging up to $20,000.
