Bloomington, IL

Central Illinois Proud

Winter Progress Report: Where’s the Snow?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – We’re nearing the halfway point of meteorological winter (December through February) and many snow lovers are asking, “where’s the snow?”. In this article we’ll take a look at what we’ve seen so far this winter and what could evolve down the road.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria Fire Dept. begins using new technology

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Fire Department familiarized themselves with their new drones during a dive training exercise Wednesday morning at Whitehurst Lake in Pekin. Not only can the drones detect hot spots inside burning buildings, but they can also be used in search and recovery efforts in the water if there’s been a drowning.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria Public Schools Foundation raising money to help local families

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Public Schools Foundation held their 8th annual Breakfast Fundraiser, to help cover costs outside of the budget. The ‘365 Breakfast’ was a curbside pickup at Hy-Vee in Sheridan Village, as well as Woodruff Career and Technical Center. Those who stopped by were encouraged to donate one dollar per day for a whole year. The organization hoped the breakfast would help raise $50,000 to help positively impact schools in the River City.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Tazewell County becomes first in state to digitize all board minutes

TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - Tazewell County is the first in Illinois to digitize all of the board minutes since it became a county, nearly 200 years worth. In addition to increasing the availability of these documents to the public, making them available online will add security against any disaster that may involve the physical records. A backup drive of the digital records will also be held within a disaster-proof case by the county IT department.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

New Secretary of State visits driver center in McLean County

PEORIA (25 News Now) -The new year begins with a change at the DMV for the first time in two dozen years. Jesse White has retired and his replacement, Alexi Giannoulias visited the driver facility in Bloomington Thursday. He talked about trying to reduce wait times with measures like digital...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
wglt.org

Bloomington man sentenced for machine gun device

A federal judge in Peoria has sentenced a 22-year-old Bloomington man to just under three years in prison for having a "switch" that turned a Glock pistol into a fully automatic weapon. Hospital staff in Bloomington found the conversion device after Javares Hudson went to the emergency room when he...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Iconic Twin Cities roller rink to close

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Skate ‘N’ Place, a roller-skating rink on Bloomington’s south side, will close for good after 50 years in business. The property in the 1700 block of South Morris Avenue is being sold, “but sadly no one came forward to keep in a rink,” the business said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

TRAFFIC ALERT: Construction closes lane on Glen Oak Avenue

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF HealthCare has issued a traffic alert near OSF Saint Francis Tuesday. According to a press release, part of NE Glen Oak Avenue will be reduced to one lane until 3:30 p.m. The closure is also expected to resume at 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Drivers...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Price of eggs impacts local bakeries

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - The CDC says more than 57 million birds have died from Avian Flu. The effect is now being felt in the grocery store when buying eggs. Not only does it affect someone’s grocery bill, but it’s also impacting local bakeries as the price of eggs has more than doubled in the last year.
PEORIA, IL
edglentoday.com

New State Law Gives All Workers Five Days of Paid Time Off for Illness or Any Reason

SPRINGFIELD – Women Employed, which has been creating fundamental, systemic change for working women for nearly 50 years, today applauded the passage of SB208, the Paid Leave for All Workers Act, which provides up to 40 hours, or five days, of paid time off for all Illinois workers for any reason, including for an employee’s illness, to care for a sick family member, or for medical appointments. Women Employed led a broad-based coalition of advocates fighting for a statewide law providing paid time off for all workers.
ILLINOIS STATE
wlds.com

Car Goes Into a Home on Hazlett Road West of Springfield

Emergency crews responded to a building strike at a residence on the northwest side of Springfield last night. WICS Newschannel 20 reports that shortly after 10:30 a vehicle was driven into an occupied home in the 2000 block of Hazlett Road about a mile west of Springfield, in between the city and Bradfordton just off Old Jacksonville Road.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking to solve Springfield battery, robbery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in their attempt to assist Springfield Police in solving an aggravated battery and robbery that happened last week. The crime happened near 11th Street and South Grand Avenue around 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 7. Officials said the victim was approached by […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Q985

The Most Extreme Temps and Snowfall Amounts in Illinois History, Will Squall You

Let's get an EXTREME HISTORY LESSON...or something. Taking a look at the most EXTREME temperatures and snowfall totals in Illinois, will SQUALL YOU! NCEI. The National Centers For Environmental Information supplies you with a history lesson that is hot, and down right chilling at the same time. Midwest weather is something special, find a transplant and they question everything.
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

Injured East Peoria officer is back on the job

EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - After his squad car was struck by a suspected drunk driver back in 2021, a local police offer has beaten the odds on his road to recovery. East Peoria Officer Karson Klyber returned to duty last week, after a year-long rehab battle. His fellow officers are calling it nothing short of a ‘miracle.’
EAST PEORIA, IL

