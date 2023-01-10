Read full article on original website
Related
wglt.org
Connect Transit gives back capital money to municipalities and could go fare-free
The head of Bloomington-Normal's bus system said his organization will forgo nearly $1.4 million in funding from the City of Bloomington and Town of Normal next budget year. Those are dollars for capital projects that David Braun said Connect Transit doesn't need right now. The City of Bloomington gives Connect...
wglt.org
EDC: Cell phone data show more people are driving 60 to 90 miles to work in Bloomington-Normal
More people are commuting greater distances to work in Bloomington-Normal every day, with some traveling 60 to 90 miles to work here – and about a quarter of Rivian’s workers driving an hour to work each day. That’s according to an analysis of cell phone location data and tracking from Rivian itself.
Central Illinois Proud
Winter Progress Report: Where’s the Snow?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – We’re nearing the halfway point of meteorological winter (December through February) and many snow lovers are asking, “where’s the snow?”. In this article we’ll take a look at what we’ve seen so far this winter and what could evolve down the road.
25newsnow.com
Peoria Fire Dept. begins using new technology
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Fire Department familiarized themselves with their new drones during a dive training exercise Wednesday morning at Whitehurst Lake in Pekin. Not only can the drones detect hot spots inside burning buildings, but they can also be used in search and recovery efforts in the water if there’s been a drowning.
25newsnow.com
Peoria Public Schools Foundation raising money to help local families
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Public Schools Foundation held their 8th annual Breakfast Fundraiser, to help cover costs outside of the budget. The ‘365 Breakfast’ was a curbside pickup at Hy-Vee in Sheridan Village, as well as Woodruff Career and Technical Center. Those who stopped by were encouraged to donate one dollar per day for a whole year. The organization hoped the breakfast would help raise $50,000 to help positively impact schools in the River City.
25newsnow.com
Tazewell County becomes first in state to digitize all board minutes
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - Tazewell County is the first in Illinois to digitize all of the board minutes since it became a county, nearly 200 years worth. In addition to increasing the availability of these documents to the public, making them available online will add security against any disaster that may involve the physical records. A backup drive of the digital records will also be held within a disaster-proof case by the county IT department.
25newsnow.com
New Secretary of State visits driver center in McLean County
PEORIA (25 News Now) -The new year begins with a change at the DMV for the first time in two dozen years. Jesse White has retired and his replacement, Alexi Giannoulias visited the driver facility in Bloomington Thursday. He talked about trying to reduce wait times with measures like digital...
wglt.org
Bloomington man sentenced for machine gun device
A federal judge in Peoria has sentenced a 22-year-old Bloomington man to just under three years in prison for having a "switch" that turned a Glock pistol into a fully automatic weapon. Hospital staff in Bloomington found the conversion device after Javares Hudson went to the emergency room when he...
25newsnow.com
Iconic Twin Cities roller rink to close
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Skate ‘N’ Place, a roller-skating rink on Bloomington’s south side, will close for good after 50 years in business. The property in the 1700 block of South Morris Avenue is being sold, “but sadly no one came forward to keep in a rink,” the business said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
25newsnow.com
Pulled over for burned-out bulb? Bloomington Police announces partnership for free bulb repair
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Police Department is unveiling a program that will give vouchers to those pulled over for a burned-out headlight, taillight or turn signal. The department says the program, called Lights on!, has been partially funded through microgrants via Lights On! with the other half...
Central Illinois Proud
TRAFFIC ALERT: Construction closes lane on Glen Oak Avenue
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF HealthCare has issued a traffic alert near OSF Saint Francis Tuesday. According to a press release, part of NE Glen Oak Avenue will be reduced to one lane until 3:30 p.m. The closure is also expected to resume at 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Drivers...
Three Illinois Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
25newsnow.com
Price of eggs impacts local bakeries
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - The CDC says more than 57 million birds have died from Avian Flu. The effect is now being felt in the grocery store when buying eggs. Not only does it affect someone’s grocery bill, but it’s also impacting local bakeries as the price of eggs has more than doubled in the last year.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria City Council says yes to weed dispensary and Harrison School demolition
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Peoria City Council held its joint City Council/Town Board Meeting on Tuesday night. The council voted whether to adopt Ordinance 23-010 amending a special use in a Class C-2 District to allow an adult-use cannabis dispensary for the property located at 1210 W. Glen Ave.
edglentoday.com
New State Law Gives All Workers Five Days of Paid Time Off for Illness or Any Reason
SPRINGFIELD – Women Employed, which has been creating fundamental, systemic change for working women for nearly 50 years, today applauded the passage of SB208, the Paid Leave for All Workers Act, which provides up to 40 hours, or five days, of paid time off for all Illinois workers for any reason, including for an employee’s illness, to care for a sick family member, or for medical appointments. Women Employed led a broad-based coalition of advocates fighting for a statewide law providing paid time off for all workers.
wlds.com
Car Goes Into a Home on Hazlett Road West of Springfield
Emergency crews responded to a building strike at a residence on the northwest side of Springfield last night. WICS Newschannel 20 reports that shortly after 10:30 a vehicle was driven into an occupied home in the 2000 block of Hazlett Road about a mile west of Springfield, in between the city and Bradfordton just off Old Jacksonville Road.
Crime Stoppers looking to solve Springfield battery, robbery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in their attempt to assist Springfield Police in solving an aggravated battery and robbery that happened last week. The crime happened near 11th Street and South Grand Avenue around 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 7. Officials said the victim was approached by […]
Town Called “WORST Place In Illinois” and Residents are Pissed it’s Not Chicago
Edit: This is not the opinion of any DJ or Townsquare Media employee. Simply an opinion report from a YouTuber. There are plenty of stats and figures that may point to the northeastern part of Illinois when one is talking about crime and bad areas to be in. It's easy...
The Most Extreme Temps and Snowfall Amounts in Illinois History, Will Squall You
Let's get an EXTREME HISTORY LESSON...or something. Taking a look at the most EXTREME temperatures and snowfall totals in Illinois, will SQUALL YOU! NCEI. The National Centers For Environmental Information supplies you with a history lesson that is hot, and down right chilling at the same time. Midwest weather is something special, find a transplant and they question everything.
25newsnow.com
Injured East Peoria officer is back on the job
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - After his squad car was struck by a suspected drunk driver back in 2021, a local police offer has beaten the odds on his road to recovery. East Peoria Officer Karson Klyber returned to duty last week, after a year-long rehab battle. His fellow officers are calling it nothing short of a ‘miracle.’
Comments / 1