Residents near Arroyo Grande Creek ordered to evacuate as floodwaters top levee

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

To get breaking news alerts, click here

Residents living near the Arroyo Grande Creek Channel were told to evacuate the area immediately late Monday afternoon.

The Arroyo Grande Creek Channel is full and starting to fill beyond the south levee, according to a news release from San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services.

Flooding caused by a fierce winter storm is expected in the low-lying areas near the channel, and residents south of the channel are urged to seek higher ground immediately, the release said.

All residents for one mile south of the Arroyo Grande Creek Channel and west of Highway 1 were ordered to evacuate.

Evacuees are to travel to the SLO Naz Church at 3396 Johnson Ave. in San Luis Obispo, according to SLO County spokesperson Jeanette Trompeter.

It’s the second substantial evacuation ordered on Monday. Several streets in Paso Robles were ordered to evacuate as the Salinas River continued to rise.

SLO County driver dies after getting caught in floodwaters on closed road, CHP says