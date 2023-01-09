Read full article on original website
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bears best trade partner for No. 1 pick already revealing itself
The Bears could get a haul for the No. 1 pick with at least one clear team already sounding like they’d be willing to give anything to trade up. Thanks to a hilarious end to the season for the Texans, the Chicago Bears have the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The world is their proverbial oyster.
What oddsmakers believe the Bears will do with the first overall pick
The Chicago Bears are wielding an unusual amount of power after securing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. There will be plenty of speculation in the coming months centered around what Chicago will do with the pick. General manager Ryan Poles must make a decision on whether to use the pick on a franchise-changing player, or to trade it away to a quarterback-needy team in exchange for a massive haul.
Ranking Detroit Lions' 17 Unrestricted Free Agents
Detroit Lions will again re-sign several of their own free agents.
Look: Blockbuster NFL Trade Rumor Swirling On Tuesday
The 2022 NFL regular season ended two days ago and the Arizona Cardinals have already undergone substantial change. General manager Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury are both no longer with the franchise, but owner Michael Bidwell doesn't plan to stop there. The team will try to trade ...
Justin Herbert’s rumored girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti
Justin Herbert is the star quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers who’s set to make his first playoff appearance in the 2022 season. He was selected as the sixth overall pick of the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Chargers. He immediately set multiple rookie NFL records in his first year en […] The post Justin Herbert’s rumored girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bears should target this team in trade talks for No. 1 pick
The No. 1 overall pick does not get traded very often in the NFL Draft, but there is very good reason to think the Chicago Bears might go that route this April. There is also one very obvious team they should be targeting for a mutual benefit in a potential trade.
Will The Bears Pull A Shocker And Get Sean Payton?
All eyes are on the Chicago Bears as the 2023 NFL Draft is slowly approaching in the coming months. The Bears have the first overall pick in the draft and all eyes will be on them. This pick gives them unlimited power in a draft full of excellent quarterbacks. With...
Chicago Bears swing for the fences with huge front office hire
The Chicago Bears have found a new team president, and his resume and background in football signify a potentially bright future. Finally, after 23 years as team president, Ted Phillips is out for the Chicago Bears, and the franchise has found a successor with an impressive resume. On Thursday, NFL...
Bears GM Ryan Poles talks No.1 pick, possibility of trading QB Justin Fields
Thanks to former head coach Lovie Smith, the Chicago Bears were awarded the first pick of the NFL draft after the Texans beat the Colts. Since that happened on the final day of the regular season, there have been a lot of questions about what Bears general manager Ryan Poles will do with the selection. […]
BREAKING: Roquan Smith Signs MASSIVE Contract Extension With Ravens | Details, Analysis, Ravens News
Roquan Smith contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens leads today’s show. Massive Ravens news and rumors of a new deal for Roquan Smith come from NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, which includes five years and $100 million, with $45 million fully guaranteed and $60 million in total guarantees. With the Roquan Smith news of his contract extension, what does this mean for Lamar Jackson rumo.
2023 NFL mock draft 2.0: Bears don't go QB in first round, but rival Packers do
The offseason is here for over half of the league, which means a whole lot of fans will be turning their attention to the 2023 NFL draft and the leadup to it. There are a handful of quarterbacks that might go in the first round, but a pair of defensive linemen have a great chance to get the festivities started with the first overall pick.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears Get Haul for No. 1 Pick, Rebuild Trenches
Schrock's Bears Mock Draft 1.0: Poles gets haul for No. 1 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus walked out of the media center at Halas Hall following their state of the franchise address Tuesday, the Bears' offseason officially began.
Analyzing NY Jets OC Mike LaFleur’s favorite routes to call
As the New York Jets ponder whether to keep offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, I thought it would be interesting to look back at some of his 2022 play-calling tendencies. In this particular study, I want to focus on the types of routes he dialed up. Which routes did he like to call the most often? Which routes were lower on his priority list?
Broncos’ offense full season snap review
The Broncos finished the season with 23 players on the IR. That’s one short of the “record” according to Spotrac.com. You can’t really talk about this season without bringing up the plague of injuries. Garett Bolles (Leg) Ronald Darby (Knee-acl) Randy Gregory (Knee) Tim Patrick (Knee-acl)
Premium Positions Appeal to Bears in Offseason Plan
Bears GM Ryan Poles is looking at three "premium positions" when he starts the offseason for Year 2 of the rebuild.
