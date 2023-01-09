ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
atozsports.com

What oddsmakers believe the Bears will do with the first overall pick

The Chicago Bears are wielding an unusual amount of power after securing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. There will be plenty of speculation in the coming months centered around what Chicago will do with the pick. General manager Ryan Poles must make a decision on whether to use the pick on a franchise-changing player, or to trade it away to a quarterback-needy team in exchange for a massive haul.
CHICAGO, IL
Athlon Sports

Look: Blockbuster NFL Trade Rumor Swirling On Tuesday

The 2022 NFL regular season ended two days ago and the Arizona Cardinals have already undergone substantial change. General manager Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury are both no longer with the franchise, but owner Michael Bidwell doesn't plan to stop there. The team will try to trade ...
ClutchPoints

Justin Herbert’s rumored girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti

Justin Herbert is the star quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers who’s set to make his first playoff appearance in the 2022 season. He was selected as the sixth overall pick of the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Chargers. He immediately set multiple rookie NFL records in his first year en […] The post Justin Herbert’s rumored girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GEORGIA STATE
Yardbarker

Bears should target this team in trade talks for No. 1 pick

The No. 1 overall pick does not get traded very often in the NFL Draft, but there is very good reason to think the Chicago Bears might go that route this April. There is also one very obvious team they should be targeting for a mutual benefit in a potential trade.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Will The Bears Pull A Shocker And Get Sean Payton?

All eyes are on the Chicago Bears as the 2023 NFL Draft is slowly approaching in the coming months. The Bears have the first overall pick in the draft and all eyes will be on them. This pick gives them unlimited power in a draft full of excellent quarterbacks. With...
CHICAGO, IL
chatsports.com

BREAKING: Roquan Smith Signs MASSIVE Contract Extension With Ravens | Details, Analysis, Ravens News

Roquan Smith contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens leads today’s show. Massive Ravens news and rumors of a new deal for Roquan Smith come from NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, which includes five years and $100 million, with $45 million fully guaranteed and $60 million in total guarantees. With the Roquan Smith news of his contract extension, what does this mean for Lamar Jackson rumo.
BALTIMORE, MD
chatsports.com

Analyzing NY Jets OC Mike LaFleur’s favorite routes to call

As the New York Jets ponder whether to keep offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, I thought it would be interesting to look back at some of his 2022 play-calling tendencies. In this particular study, I want to focus on the types of routes he dialed up. Which routes did he like to call the most often? Which routes were lower on his priority list?
NEW YORK STATE
chatsports.com

Broncos’ offense full season snap review

The Broncos finished the season with 23 players on the IR. That’s one short of the “record” according to Spotrac.com. You can’t really talk about this season without bringing up the plague of injuries. Garett Bolles (Leg) Ronald Darby (Knee-acl) Randy Gregory (Knee) Tim Patrick (Knee-acl)
DENVER, CO

