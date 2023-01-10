ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Ducks' Justin Kirkland hospitalized after crash, has full mobility

ESPN
ESPN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gCczu_0k90d6pe00

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Anaheim forward Justin Kirkland was hospitalized overnight after getting into a car accident on his way to the Ducks ' game against the Boston Bruins on Sunday night.

The Ducks announced Monday that Kirkland remains under evaluation, but has full mobility and is communicating with his family and with visiting teammates. They expect Kirkland to be released from the hospital within the next two days.

"We are thankful for the quick care and treatment Justin received from first responders and medical staff at UCI Health," Anaheim general manager Pat Verbeek said. "Justin is in great spirits, and we hope he will be released shortly."

The 26-year-old forward made his NHL debut Dec. 20 with the Ducks, who signed him as a free agent last summer. He was a third-round pick by Nashville in the 2014 draft, and he spent most of the past six seasons in the AHL with affiliates for the Predators and the Calgary Flames .

Kirkland has played in seven games this season for the last-place Ducks, going scoreless with a minus-3 rating.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Montgomery, Brind’Amour, DeBoer, Cassidy to coach All-Stars

They were chosen because each of their teams is atop the division at the midway point of the season. The league announced the All-Star coaches less than a week after revealing the first 32 players picked for the Feb. 3-4 event in Sunrise, Florida. Jim Montgomery’s Bruins are atop the...
CBS Boston

Montgomery named Atlantic Division coach for All-Star Game

BOSTON -- Jim Montgomery has the Bruins firing on all cylinders in his first season in Boston, guiding the team to an NHL-best 68 points through 40 games. In a few weeks, we'll see what he can do with a team full of All Stars.With the Bruins sporting the best record in the league at 32-4-4, Montgomery was named the head coach for the Atlantic Division team at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game on Wednesday. He'll be matching wits with Carolina's Rod Brind'Amour (Metropolitan Division), Dallas' Peter DeBoer (Central), and former Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy (Pacific), who has the...
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

ESPN

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy