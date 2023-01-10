Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Pro-Trump commentator Diamond wasn't sick and 'just collapsed' when she died, her friend Mike Lindell says
Pro-Trump social media personality Lynette "Diamond" Hardaway of the right-wing political commentary sister duo Diamond and Silk wasn't sick before she died this week and "just collapsed" suddenly "out of the blue," her friend MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said on Wednesday. "It's very tragic because it's one of the saddest...
News4Jax.com
Polish officials say WWII trove of Jewish objects rare find
LODZ – The discovery in central Poland of hundreds of objects that were most likely hidden by their Jewish owners during World War II provided a rare and precious find, officials said Wednesday. Around 400 items, including silver-plated menorahs, hanukkiahs, tableware and daily use items were uncovered in the...
Comments / 0