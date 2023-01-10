Read full article on original website
Why hasn’t recent rain helped Lake Mead much?
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Southern Nevada has been in the path of repeated rain systems for the last week. But has the recent rain affected Lake Mead’s water levels?. The good news is that it has helped, but only a little. According to Bureau of Reclamation Public Affairs Specialist Doug Hendrix, as of Wednesday, Jan. 11, “Lake Mead (was) about 28% full, with the elevation today at about 1,045.04. Overall, we currently stand at about 0.3 ft higher than originally projected in December.”
Migrant smuggling activity ramps up in New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – U.S. Border Patrol agents watching Southern New Mexico roads stopped 10 suspicious vehicles and apprehended nearly 30 unauthorized migrants in a 24-hour period this week. The apprehensions and arrests of several drivers who are U.S. citizens took place on New Mexico State Highway...
US renames 5 places that used racist slur for a Native woman
The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Thursday that it has given new names to five places that previously included a racist term for a Native American woman. The renamed sites are in California, North Dakota, Tennessee and Texas, completing a yearlong process to remove the historically offensive word “squaw” from geographic names across the country.
Missouri treehouse on Airbnb called “Rental of our dreams”
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — It seems like real treehouses are popping up all over the country (and even the world), as most of them are built for the purpose of becoming vacation rentals. People love these high-up romantic getaways for their unique locations and overall designs, giving visitors a different option when it comes to travel and lodging. But there’s one treehouse that is said to be in a league of its own: “The Getaway Treehouse.”
In-N-Out announces plans to open first locations east of Texas
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN/NEXSTAR) – In-N-Out Burger is making its first major step toward expanding to the East with plans to open multiple restaurants in Tennessee by 2026. The California-based chain operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Texas — the last of which currently boasts...
City of St. Charles looking to replace water well due to contamination
A new well water site in St. Charles was being considered, and residents wanted to know who would pay for it.
Graphic messages reveal past of Virginia law enforcement officer accused in cross-country killings
ABINGDON, Va. (WRIC) — Newly obtained messages between accused cross-country killer Austin Edwards and a young girl have revealed disturbing details about the Virginia law enforcement officer’s past. The 28-year-old was named as the lone suspect in a triple homicide investigation in Riverside, Calif. Authorities said that he...
Why more states are banning TikTok on goverment devices
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin and North Carolina have joined at least 22 other states in banning the popular social media app TikTok on state-owned devices, including Mississippi, Indiana, Louisiana and South Dakota. Congress also recently banned TikTok from most U.S. government-issued devices over bipartisan concerns about security. TikTok...
Missouri attorney general’s social media lawsuit rallies anti-vaccine activists
Days after the death of baseball legend Hank Aaron in January 2021, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. went on social media to seemingly suggest — without evidence — that his passing could be connected to the COVID-19 vaccine. Kennedy, the nephew of the former president, has been a major...
Fatal crash closes westbound I-70 in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES, Mo. — A fatal crash has closed westbound I-70 near Lake St. Louis in St. Charles County. It is not yet clear when the highway will reopen, and there are traffic backups in the area. The Missouri Department of Conservation expects to open some lanes to help with rush-hour traffic. They are diverting […]
Missouri Department of Conservation opens St. Louis City office
The Missouri Department of Conservation has recently opened a public outreach office in St. Louis City.
Police investigating a home invasion in O’Fallon, Mo
The police have just informed us about a home invasion in O'Fallon, Missouri.
Woman sentenced for striking SLU student with car in 2019
A St. Louis County woman who had been found guilty of running from police and striking a pedestrian with her car appeared in St. Louis Circuit Court on Thursday to be sentenced.
Former Texas cop to be executed for hiring 2 people to kill wife
HOUSTON (AP) — A former suburban Houston police officer was set to be executed Tuesday for hiring two people to kill his estranged wife nearly 30 years ago. Robert Fratta, 65, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection for the November 1994 fatal shooting of his wife, Farah, amid a contentious divorce and custody fight for their three children.
Actor Ezra Miller pleads guilty in Vermont trespassing case
STAMFORD, Vt. (WTEN) — Embattled actor Ezra Miller, best known for portraying the Flash in multiple DC Extended Universe films, recently pleaded guilty in Vermont to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful trespass in a Bennington County Superior Court filing. As part of a plea deal, Miller agreed to a...
Here is the list of 170 guns now banned in Illinois; more expected ‘as needed’
(WTVO) — The list of banned guns in Illinois under the new “assault weapons” law currently sits at 170, with more expected to be added, “as needed”. Gun owners who own guns on the list may keep them under the new law but must register them with the Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024. Anyone who fails to register their guns could be charged with a Class 2 felony.
Contact 2: CPSC warns consumers about recalled infant sleepers
They involve 4.7 million Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play Sleepers and 694,000 Kids2 Rocking Sleepers.
Illinois House Bill 9 needs one more signature to be made law
It's a bill that would amend the Vital Records Act, requiring the state registrar to issue a new birth certificate to someone who would like to change their gender identity.
Committee appointed to consider recount request in close Missouri House race
Democrats picked up three seats in the Missouri House during the 2022 elections. Two months later, they are hopeful they may be able to capture another. On Wednesday, House Speaker Dean Plocher appointed a seven-member committee to review a challenge to the election of state Rep. Adam Schwadron, R-St. Charles, by his Democratic opponent, Cindy Berne, in the 105th House District.
Some Illinois sheriffs refuse to enforce assault weapons ban
One day after passing an assault weapons ban in Illinois, dozens of law enforcement agencies say they will not enforce the new law, saying it's unconstitutional.
