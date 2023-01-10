Read full article on original website
Council Concludes City Manager Search, Expected to Vote on Appointment Next Week
The San Clemente City Council is expected to approve the potential appointment of a new city manager during its upcoming meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17, concluding months of searching for someone to take the reins of the city, local officials confirmed with San Clemente Times. In an email sent to...
How can the SAPD stop criminals when the department is warring with itself?
When the Santa Ana City Council decided to impose a new contract on the Santa Ana Police Officers Association (SAPOA) a few weeks ago it seemed like a win but as you might imagine the SAPOA President, Gerry Serrano, is now seething and the repercussions could have a major impact on our city.
County of Orange votes Donald P. Wagner Chairman of the Board
The Orange County Board of Supervisors started the New Year by electing Supervisor Donald P. Wagner as Chairman. Chairman Wagner represents Orange County’s Third District. “I would like to thank our past Chairman, Supervisor Doug Chaffee, for his leadership over the last year, as we worked together to heal our County through very challenging times,” said Chairman Wagner. “I’m honored to assume the role of Chair. My colleagues and I have a shared vision for a strong, safe, and vibrant Orange County. We will be addressing the issues that matter to all of us, in strong partnership with our community, because Orange County’s best days are ahead of us.”
Andrew N. Hamilton sworn in as Orange County’s 12th Auditor-Controller
(SANTA ANA, CA) – Andrew N. Hamilton, CPA, was sworn in earlier this month as the 12th Orange County Auditor-Controller, officially taking office at noon January 2, 2023. Mr. Hamilton won the election for the office in June 2022. “I am pleased to begin my term as the independently...
City Of MV – Nominations For WOR
The City is accepting nominations for its annual Wall of Recognition program – created to recognize people who have contributed extraordinary, lasting and significant service to the community. The nominee must be a Mission Viejo resident, and his or her service to the community must have been performed in...
Supervisor Do selected as Vice Chair of the O.C. Board of Supervisors
Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do has been selected to serve as the Vice Chairman of the Orange County Board of Supervisors for 2023. “I would like to commend Chairman Doug Chaffee for his outstanding leadership over the past year,” said Supervisor Andrew Do. “I am confident that this Board will continue to work together collaboratively under our new Chairman Don Wagner — as we work to make Orange County a great place to live.”
Looking Ahead in 2023: Mayor Howard Hart Aims to Preserve San Juan Capistrano’s Outdoor Areas
One thing San Juan Capistrano is known for is the abundance of open outdoor space. Mayor Howard Hart wants to keep that going in 2023. Hart recently spoke with The Capistrano Dispatch about what the new year holds in store for the historic town. One of his chief concerns is ensuring the state government does not encroach on the community and build housing in spots where people are used to going for walks or horse rides.
Santa Ana convict busted for selling drugs by the SAPD
The SAPD’s Vice Unit initiated a narcotic sales investigation involving a female adult. During the investigation, detectives were lead to an RV associated to the female. With the assistance of SAPD Directed Patrol Officers, they contacted the occupants of the RV, where one of the subjects was found to be on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS).
Democratic Party of Orange County members elect Chair Ada Briceño and Party officers unanimously
Democratic Party of Orange County announces its leadership team to helm Orange County Democrats through the 2024 Presidential campaign cycle. The team includes Ada Briceño as Chair, the first immigrant to lead the Party. She has been a Labor leader for 32-years and a women’s rights leader. Chair Briceño ran for her third term unchallenged and was elected unanimously.
Santa Ana’s home business occupation permit fee lowered to $50
The Santa Ana City Council recently approved reducing the Home Occupation Permit fee from $320 to $50.32 to better serve and make it more affordable for modern, small home-based business needs. Home-based businesses and home occupations operating from residential premises within Santa Ana are required to have a permit to...
Lakewood Volunteer Day seeks project sites
One of Lakewood’s enduring traditions is Volunteer Day, where residents of all ages help their neighbors in need and make the community a better place. The Volunteer Day program is looking for project sites for its Saturday, April 15 clean-up and fix-up event. More than 500 volunteers will fan out on that day to locations throughout Lakewood to donate a morning’s work to help their neighbors in need.
City National Bank fined over $31M for lending discrimination allegations
The Justice Department announced today an agreement to resolve allegations that City National Bank (City National) engaged in a pattern or practice of lending discrimination by “redlining” in Los Angeles County. City National is the largest bank headquartered in Los Angeles and among the 50 largest banks in...
Scott Baugh announces campaign for Congress in 2024
Orange County businessman Scott Baugh will run for Congress in California’s 47th District in 2024. Baugh, fresh off one of the toughest and closest races in the country, has a campaign and fundraising organization in place and an enthusiastic volunteer base ready to work hard to win the seat.
OCHS to hear about the history of Mission Viejo on Thursday, January 12, 2023
At the Orange County Historical Society January meeting, former Mission Viejo Mayor and Mission Viejo Heritage Committee member Robert Breton will share the history of the master-planned community he calls home. Brenton will focus on the early rancho days, the formation of the Mission Viejo Company, its purchase of the...
Trias MD in Newport Beach Strengthens Team with Series of Hirings and Promotions
Trias MD of Newport Beach, a musculoskeletal management company focused on delivering superior care and experiences while reducing healthcare costs, has announced a series of hirings and promotions that strengthen and round out its core team. Behind these changes is an ongoing commitment to build out the data/evidence-driven ambulatory surgery...
Cypress police blotter, January 1 to January 7, 2023
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. January 1, 2023. Suspicious Subject –...
La Palma police blotter, December 29, 2022 to January 5, 2023
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. December 29, 2022. Disturbance...
Illumination Foundation named 2023 Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards grant recipient
Illumination Foundation, a nonprofit organization with the mission to disrupt the cycle of homelessness, has been named the recipient of a $125,000 grant through the annual Chick-fil-A ® True Inspiration Awards® program. This grant will help further Illumination Foundation’s efforts in providing housing and healthcare services to those experiencing homelessness in the community.
The OCTA has been managing and improving the 91 Express Lanes for 20 years
ORANGE – During the last 20 years, more than 277 million trips have been taken on the 91 Express Lanes and, under the innovative leadership of the Orange County Transportation Authority, more than $2 billion has been dedicated in Orange and Riverside counties to improve transportation along the Riverside (SR-91) Freeway.
A pedestrian in Costa Mesa was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle
A pedestrian was seriously injured on Monday night, in Costa Mesa, after being struck by a vehicle, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department. The crash happened at Irvine Avenue and 18th Street, at about 6 p.m. The pedestrian was crossing the street when they were struck by the vehicle.
