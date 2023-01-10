ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Police looking for suspect in stabbing on Green Bay’s east side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are looking for a suspect in a stabbing on the east side of Green Bay. Officers say a 17-year-old Green Bay boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries. On Jan. 10, at about 8 p.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of Radisson Street. They found...
GREEN BAY, WI
wwisradio.com

Green Bay Mom Facing Charges After Leaving Young Children Home Alone to go to a Tavern

(Green Bay, WI) — A Green Bay mom is looking at charges after police say she left her kids alone to go to the bar. Green Bay Police say they found Christina Badalamenti’s non-verbal six-year-old son wandering around a parking garage. They took him in, and took him home. That’s when police say they found his four-year-old sister alone in the house. Officers were able to track Badalamenti down, she initially told police she left the kids with a babysitter. Prosecutors on Monday filed two felony counts of neglect, and a misdemeanor count of resisting.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Phoenix WBB wins 10th straight with 60-32 road win at PFW

FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- The Green Bay women’s basketball team put on a dominant performance from the opening whistle Thursday night at Purdue Fort Wayne. The Phoenix held the Mastodons to 19.4 percent shooting from the field and took the game by a final score of 60-32. GB has won 10 straight games, matching their longest win streak from last season.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Welcome to the Neighborhood: Jimmy Simm’s

(WFRV) – There is a new spot to grab a bite to eat in Green Bay. Mother-son duo Diane and James Crowley joined us with a look at the menu of their new restaurant, Jimmy Simm’s. Jimmy Simm’s is located at 2850 Humboldt Road in Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay man charged with homicide in deadly December shooting

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 23-year-old man from Green Bay was charged with homicide for a shooting on Smith Street back in December. According to the Green Bay Police Department, 23-year-old Jesse Dahl was charged with homicide after a December shooting that killed a 42-year-old in Green Bay. Dahl reportedly had non-life-threatening injuries from the December 20 shooting.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Monday Night Fire Sweeps Through Green Bay Duplex

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Two apartments have been deemed uninhabitable after a fire Monday night on Green Bay’s east side. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department said it was called for around 9 p.m. Monday for a fire in a two-unit residence on Day Street. The department...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fire on Green Bay’s east side leaves eight without a home

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department is currently working on overhaul operations after fighting a fire in the City of Green Bay. According to Batallion Chief Mike Vanden Avond, firefighters were called to the 1200 block of Day Street for a report of smoke and flames showing from a residence.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Police looking for suspects in shooting at Green Bay apartment

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are searching for suspects in shots fired at an apartment building early Monday. At about 1:45 a.m., officers were called to investigate “gunfire that had struck and entered” an apartment in the 500 block of S. Fisk Street. A 20-year-old...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Nitschke Bridge in Green Bay will be closed for six hours on Friday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Public Works Department is announcing the temporary closure of the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge for preventive maintenance activities. The bridge will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, January 13. In addition, Dousman Street will be closed west of the Fox River at Broadway. Main Street will be closed east of the Fox River at Washington Street.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

GREEN BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Wild Things: Giant Muskie Hooked on Green Bay

Door County’s roller coaster of a winter continued this week as Mother Nature teased ice anglers with a few cold nights, followed by another mild spell. The 10-day forecast isn’t much better, with highs often above freezing and lows mainly in the 20s. That’s not what’s needed to lock in what so far is as much open water on Green Bay as ice.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Teen Accused in Fatal Green Bay Crash Wants Case Moved to Juvenile Court

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A 15-year-old girl charged in a high-speed fatal traffic crash was ordered Thursday to stand trial. Now, the defense is seeking to have Sienna Pecore’s case moved to juvenile court before her arraignment is held. Pecore is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, hit-and-run...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Brown County keeps database for non-verbal persons

Brown County keeps database for non-verbal persons
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Fond du Lac launches Narcan leave-behind program

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac is the latest community in Wisconsin to start a program to combat opioid overdoses. Fond du Lac County and Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue announced Tuesday they’re starting a Narcan leave-behind program within the city. The program is aimed at making Narcan more accessible -- a nasal spray which, if administered quickly, helps counter the effects of a drug overdose until a person can receive emergency medical care.
FOND DU LAC, WI

