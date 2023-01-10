Read full article on original website
Iconic Singer-Songwriter Lisa Marie Presley Passes Away at Hospital in Los AngelesLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder has passed away after LAPD officers used a Taser on himPhilosophy BloggerLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Saturday Across Portions of Southern California, Including Los Angeles and Surrounding ZonesSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Santa Ana convict busted for selling drugs by the SAPD
The SAPD’s Vice Unit initiated a narcotic sales investigation involving a female adult. During the investigation, detectives were lead to an RV associated to the female. With the assistance of SAPD Directed Patrol Officers, they contacted the occupants of the RV, where one of the subjects was found to be on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS).
localocnews.com
Street racer convicted for a fatal hit and run in Irvine
Toni Love Valenzuela, 33, was convicted this week for a hit-and-run with permanent and serious injury for a fatal crash in Irvine. A mistrial was declared as the jurors deadlocked 9-3 on more serious charges that included second-degree murder and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. Attorneys will return to court on Jan. 20 to consider how to proceed with the other charges.
localocnews.com
A pedestrian in Costa Mesa was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle
A pedestrian was seriously injured on Monday night, in Costa Mesa, after being struck by a vehicle, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department. The crash happened at Irvine Avenue and 18th Street, at about 6 p.m. The pedestrian was crossing the street when they were struck by the vehicle.
localocnews.com
La Palma police blotter, December 29, 2022 to January 5, 2023
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. December 29, 2022. Disturbance...
localocnews.com
Cypress police blotter, January 1 to January 7, 2023
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. January 1, 2023. Suspicious Subject –...
localocnews.com
Santa Ana’s home business occupation permit fee lowered to $50
The Santa Ana City Council recently approved reducing the Home Occupation Permit fee from $320 to $50.32 to better serve and make it more affordable for modern, small home-based business needs. Home-based businesses and home occupations operating from residential premises within Santa Ana are required to have a permit to...
localocnews.com
L.A. man who built equipment to steal your credit card info at gas stations sentenced
SAN DIEGO – A Los Angeles resident was sentenced today to 41 months in prison for his role building specialized devices to steal the financial information of unwitting victims at gas pumps throughout Southern California. Robert Fichidzhyan, age 40, admitted in his plea agreement that he built “skimmers”—customized electronic...
localocnews.com
How can the SAPD stop criminals when the department is warring with itself?
When the Santa Ana City Council decided to impose a new contract on the Santa Ana Police Officers Association (SAPOA) a few weeks ago it seemed like a win but as you might imagine the SAPOA President, Gerry Serrano, is now seething and the repercussions could have a major impact on our city.
localocnews.com
The OCTA has been managing and improving the 91 Express Lanes for 20 years
ORANGE – During the last 20 years, more than 277 million trips have been taken on the 91 Express Lanes and, under the innovative leadership of the Orange County Transportation Authority, more than $2 billion has been dedicated in Orange and Riverside counties to improve transportation along the Riverside (SR-91) Freeway.
localocnews.com
Newport Beach Restaurants Help Celebrate 15th Annual Orange County Restaurant Week March 5-11
Newport Beach ended its annual Restaurant Week during the pandemic, but the Orange County Restaurant Week is still going strong and celebrates its 15th anniversary March 5-11. More than two dozen Newport Beach restaurants are participating in OC Restaurant Week, which highlights more than 150 restaurants throughout Orange County that have thoughtfully crafted menus and cocktails designed to showcase Orange County’s diverse dining options.
localocnews.com
Andrew N. Hamilton sworn in as Orange County’s 12th Auditor-Controller
(SANTA ANA, CA) – Andrew N. Hamilton, CPA, was sworn in earlier this month as the 12th Orange County Auditor-Controller, officially taking office at noon January 2, 2023. Mr. Hamilton won the election for the office in June 2022. “I am pleased to begin my term as the independently...
localocnews.com
Looking Ahead in 2023: Mayor Howard Hart Aims to Preserve San Juan Capistrano’s Outdoor Areas
One thing San Juan Capistrano is known for is the abundance of open outdoor space. Mayor Howard Hart wants to keep that going in 2023. Hart recently spoke with The Capistrano Dispatch about what the new year holds in store for the historic town. One of his chief concerns is ensuring the state government does not encroach on the community and build housing in spots where people are used to going for walks or horse rides.
localocnews.com
California Strawberry Festival is Back for 2023 at a New Venue, the Ventura County Fairgrounds
OXNARD, Calif. /California Newswire/ — After a three-year hiatus due to challenges brought on by the pandemic, the 2023 California Strawberry Festival will take place May 20-21, 2023. For the first time ever, the event will be held at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. This isn’t the first time the Festival has outgrown a location, and the Fairgrounds venue was considered when the California Strawberry Festival moved from Channel Islands Harbor to College Park in 1991.
localocnews.com
City Of MV – Accessory Dwelling Units
New webpage provides detailed information about accessory dwelling units. Because of new legislation passed in Sacramento over the last few years, Mission Viejo is starting to experience a consistent uptick in the number of inquiries about and permits for Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs). ADUs are small self-contained units with a...
localocnews.com
Clerk-Recorder to offer extended Valentine’s Day hours
Looking to get married on what is the most romantic day of the year? We are here to help you! This upcoming Valentine’s Day, Orange County Clerk-Recorder Hugh Nguyen will be offering extended hours at his offices in Anaheim, Laguna Hills and at the Old County Courthouse in Santa Ana.
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, January 13, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, January 13, 2023:. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. A slight chance of rain after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%. The weekend...
localocnews.com
CureDuchenne Raises More Than $1.5 Million at Eighth Annual Napa in Newport
Nearly 20 years ago, Paul and Debra Miller received a phone call from their infant son’s doctor, telling them that their son, Hawken, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a devastating muscle disease that affects mainly boys: 15,000 in the U.S. and 300,000 worldwide. Historically, most boys who have it do not survive beyond their late twenties.
localocnews.com
Trias MD in Newport Beach Strengthens Team with Series of Hirings and Promotions
Trias MD of Newport Beach, a musculoskeletal management company focused on delivering superior care and experiences while reducing healthcare costs, has announced a series of hirings and promotions that strengthen and round out its core team. Behind these changes is an ongoing commitment to build out the data/evidence-driven ambulatory surgery...
localocnews.com
County of Orange votes Donald P. Wagner Chairman of the Board
The Orange County Board of Supervisors started the New Year by electing Supervisor Donald P. Wagner as Chairman. Chairman Wagner represents Orange County’s Third District. “I would like to thank our past Chairman, Supervisor Doug Chaffee, for his leadership over the last year, as we worked together to heal our County through very challenging times,” said Chairman Wagner. “I’m honored to assume the role of Chair. My colleagues and I have a shared vision for a strong, safe, and vibrant Orange County. We will be addressing the issues that matter to all of us, in strong partnership with our community, because Orange County’s best days are ahead of us.”
localocnews.com
Lakewood Volunteer Day seeks project sites
One of Lakewood’s enduring traditions is Volunteer Day, where residents of all ages help their neighbors in need and make the community a better place. The Volunteer Day program is looking for project sites for its Saturday, April 15 clean-up and fix-up event. More than 500 volunteers will fan out on that day to locations throughout Lakewood to donate a morning’s work to help their neighbors in need.
