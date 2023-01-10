ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localocnews.com

Santa Ana convict busted for selling drugs by the SAPD

The SAPD’s Vice Unit initiated a narcotic sales investigation involving a female adult. During the investigation, detectives were lead to an RV associated to the female. With the assistance of SAPD Directed Patrol Officers, they contacted the occupants of the RV, where one of the subjects was found to be on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS).
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Street racer convicted for a fatal hit and run in Irvine

Toni Love Valenzuela, 33, was convicted this week for a hit-and-run with permanent and serious injury for a fatal crash in Irvine. A mistrial was declared as the jurors deadlocked 9-3 on more serious charges that included second-degree murder and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. Attorneys will return to court on Jan. 20 to consider how to proceed with the other charges.
IRVINE, CA
localocnews.com

La Palma police blotter, December 29, 2022 to January 5, 2023

The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. December 29, 2022. Disturbance...
LA PALMA, CA
localocnews.com

Cypress police blotter, January 1 to January 7, 2023

The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. January 1, 2023. Suspicious Subject –...
CYPRESS, CA
localocnews.com

Santa Ana’s home business occupation permit fee lowered to $50

The Santa Ana City Council recently approved reducing the Home Occupation Permit fee from $320 to $50.32 to better serve and make it more affordable for modern, small home-based business needs. Home-based businesses and home occupations operating from residential premises within Santa Ana are required to have a permit to...
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

The OCTA has been managing and improving the 91 Express Lanes for 20 years

ORANGE – During the last 20 years, more than 277 million trips have been taken on the 91 Express Lanes and, under the innovative leadership of the Orange County Transportation Authority, more than $2 billion has been dedicated in Orange and Riverside counties to improve transportation along the Riverside (SR-91) Freeway.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Newport Beach Restaurants Help Celebrate 15th Annual Orange County Restaurant Week March 5-11

Newport Beach ended its annual Restaurant Week during the pandemic, but the Orange County Restaurant Week is still going strong and celebrates its 15th anniversary March 5-11. More than two dozen Newport Beach restaurants are participating in OC Restaurant Week, which highlights more than 150 restaurants throughout Orange County that have thoughtfully crafted menus and cocktails designed to showcase Orange County’s diverse dining options.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Looking Ahead in 2023: Mayor Howard Hart Aims to Preserve San Juan Capistrano’s Outdoor Areas

One thing San Juan Capistrano is known for is the abundance of open outdoor space. Mayor Howard Hart wants to keep that going in 2023. Hart recently spoke with The Capistrano Dispatch about what the new year holds in store for the historic town. One of his chief concerns is ensuring the state government does not encroach on the community and build housing in spots where people are used to going for walks or horse rides.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

California Strawberry Festival is Back for 2023 at a New Venue, the Ventura County Fairgrounds

OXNARD, Calif. /California Newswire/ — After a three-year hiatus due to challenges brought on by the pandemic, the 2023 California Strawberry Festival will take place May 20-21, 2023. For the first time ever, the event will be held at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. This isn’t the first time the Festival has outgrown a location, and the Fairgrounds venue was considered when the California Strawberry Festival moved from Channel Islands Harbor to College Park in 1991.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

City Of MV – Accessory Dwelling Units

New webpage provides detailed information about accessory dwelling units. Because of new legislation passed in Sacramento over the last few years, Mission Viejo is starting to experience a consistent uptick in the number of inquiries about and permits for Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs). ADUs are small self-contained units with a...
MISSION VIEJO, CA
localocnews.com

Clerk-Recorder to offer extended Valentine’s Day hours

Looking to get married on what is the most romantic day of the year? We are here to help you! This upcoming Valentine’s Day, Orange County Clerk-Recorder Hugh Nguyen will be offering extended hours at his offices in Anaheim, Laguna Hills and at the Old County Courthouse in Santa Ana.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, January 13, 2023

Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, January 13, 2023:. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. A slight chance of rain after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%. The weekend...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

CureDuchenne Raises More Than $1.5 Million at Eighth Annual Napa in Newport

Nearly 20 years ago, Paul and Debra Miller received a phone call from their infant son’s doctor, telling them that their son, Hawken, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a devastating muscle disease that affects mainly boys: 15,000 in the U.S. and 300,000 worldwide. Historically, most boys who have it do not survive beyond their late twenties.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Trias MD in Newport Beach Strengthens Team with Series of Hirings and Promotions

Trias MD of Newport Beach, a musculoskeletal management company focused on delivering superior care and experiences while reducing healthcare costs, has announced a series of hirings and promotions that strengthen and round out its core team. Behind these changes is an ongoing commitment to build out the data/evidence-driven ambulatory surgery...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

County of Orange votes Donald P. Wagner Chairman of the Board

The Orange County Board of Supervisors started the New Year by electing Supervisor Donald P. Wagner as Chairman. Chairman Wagner represents Orange County’s Third District. “I would like to thank our past Chairman, Supervisor Doug Chaffee, for his leadership over the last year, as we worked together to heal our County through very challenging times,” said Chairman Wagner. “I’m honored to assume the role of Chair. My colleagues and I have a shared vision for a strong, safe, and vibrant Orange County. We will be addressing the issues that matter to all of us, in strong partnership with our community, because Orange County’s best days are ahead of us.”
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Lakewood Volunteer Day seeks project sites

One of Lakewood’s enduring traditions is Volunteer Day, where residents of all ages help their neighbors in need and make the community a better place. The Volunteer Day program is looking for project sites for its Saturday, April 15 clean-up and fix-up event. More than 500 volunteers will fan out on that day to locations throughout Lakewood to donate a morning’s work to help their neighbors in need.
LAKEWOOD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy