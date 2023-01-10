Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KELOLAND TV
Taking a look at the next round of moisture
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are two areas where KELOLAND receives most of its moisture from. This would be the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Ocean. As everyone knows, right now California is getting slammed by rain. There is a fine line between helpful amounts of rain and dangerous flood-causing rain.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls grew in 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls released a report that shows a continued trend of rapid growth and development for the city. The City also saw growth in its population, adding an estimated 6,284 residents in 2022 for a new estimated population total of 208,884, according to the City of Sioux Falls press release. Population growth in 2022 was slightly lower than in 2021, which had a record 6,750 people move to Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
Officer justified in shooting; Warm weekend in store; Chaotic towing season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know First@4. Rapid City Police officer was justified in a deadly shooting last November, according to the Department of Criminal Investigation and the Attorney General. The weather pattern next week is looking more active. Three...
This Building Could Fit Every Resident of South Dakota Inside
It's a building so large that it could fit every resident of South Dakota inside and there would still be enough room to space everyone out three feet apart. At 699,000 square feet, the new Amazon fulfillment center in north Sioux Falls is the largest building in the city and probably the state of South Dakota.
KELOLAND TV
Impacts of the last few snowfalls on the drought in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The question has been asked if the last few snow storms have been a drought buster. While it’s hard to tell at this point, we have a good idea if the snow has been helping any. The newest drought monitor is released on...
What Should Replace Sioux Falls’ Eastside Denny’s? And Why It Should It Be Runza
What Should Replace the Eastside Denny's? And Why It Should It Be Runza. Hey, did you know the Denny's on E 10th street closed recently? Yep, another victim of the fast-changing landscape of food service. It is sad, this was "my" Denny's. When my family first moved to Sioux Falls...
dakotanewsnow.com
Fatal crash reported on I-90 east of Alexandria
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety reported a fatal crash in Hanson County. The South Dakota DPS report says the 2001 Ford Excursion was eastbound on I-90 around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday when the icy roads caused the driver to lose control. The car went off the ditch and rolled multiple times.
Biggest Snow Pile Ever Is Here In Sioux Falls [VIDEO]
The piles of snow around Sioux Falls are higher than in several past years. Too bad we can't load them up ourselves and take them to a drop-off site like leaves and tree branches in the fall. But, who'd want to?. At one of the city leaf drop-off sites in...
KELOLAND TV
View from the top of a Sioux Falls snow mountain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With snow cleanup efforts still underway in Sioux Falls, the piles made by the city are growing. The difference made by five days of snow collection is staggering at the 12th and Lyons snow dump location. “Last week when you were over here, that was about 20% of the snow that’s probably here at this time,” said Daniel Whipple, a Street Maintenance Supervisor for the city.
KELOLAND TV
Snow day history in Sioux Falls schools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This winter has the potential to outdo all winters back to 1995 in terms of snow days for the Sioux Falls School District. The SFSD has a history of snow days and late starts for schools starting with 1995-1996. Carly Uthe of the SFSD communications provided the historical record.
KELOLAND TV
Wind will pick up across KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With little to no new snow in the forecast we still have to watch out for blowing snow this week. Snow can form a crust, which is just the top layer of snow that has hardened. This is caused by being windblown, or the process of melting and refreezing which we haven’t seen yet in KELOLAND.
KELOLAND TV
An updated look at snowfall predictions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The heavy snow last week in southeast KELOLAND vaulted the snow totals in and around Sioux Falls. It’s the second week of January and I’m only a little more than a foot away from my prediction for Sioux Falls. While the numbers haven’t changed for others. Here’s a look at where we are at.
dakotanewsnow.com
SFPD offering $5,000 sign-on bonus
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department is offering a $5,000 hiring bonus. Officially, the department is looking to fill eight open positions; however, there could be more positions opening depending on how many applicants pass training and all the requirements. Those who are hired will go through extensive training, and anyone who falls within the age range of 21-44 is encouraged to apply. You do not need to have prior police experience.
dakotanewsnow.com
Former sheriff recalls when experience was put to the test
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On July 15, 2022 two men led authorities on a multiple county chase, exchanging fire with law enforcement. Before he stepped down, former Lake County Sheriff Tim Walburg recalled that day and how they successfully caught the suspects.
dakotanewsnow.com
Coroner determines cause of death in 2022 Gateway Lounge fatality
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say the coroner has determined the cause of death for the man who passed away after an altercation that took place at the Gateway Lounge in 2022. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said Shane Birger, 43, from Sioux Falls, was injured...
dakotanewsnow.com
‘The Pad Party’ collecting women’s hygiene supplies for 13th year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the 13th year, a group of Sioux Falls women called The Pad Party are holding a menstrual product drive to benefit The Banquet and The Promising Futures Fund. Pads, tampons, liners, and incontinence products can be dropped inside designated boxes at the...
KELOLAND TV
FAA system outage; Medical marijuana ban proposed; COVID-19 case update
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know First@4. More than 1,000 flights nationwide were canceled on Wednesday with thousands more delayed following a system outage at the FAA. The Des Moines School District is dealing with its own network problems. There...
dakotanewsnow.com
‘Art Maneuver’ draws creatives’ attention to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - James 1stgen is holding space for the creatives of Sioux Falls, hosting a monthly art event for the community and creatives to enjoy. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. 1108 w 12th st. a handful of artists and art enthusiasts gathered to share and sell their artistic creations. Sala’s Salsas catered for the event with some authentic Hispanic tastes and treats.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Aerial and Arts grows the adult aerial community
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The adult aerial community may begin to grow after a new studio opened on Sunday in Sioux Falls. South Dakota Aerial and Arts is the only adult aerial studio here in Sioux Falls. “We just opened, and we’re starting classes ranging from flexibility...
KELOLAND TV
Multiple injuries reported after 3 vehicle crash near Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash southwest of Sioux Falls. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened east of the Tea exit just after 5 p.m. Tuesday. During the investigation, deputies learned that three SUVS were...
Comments / 0