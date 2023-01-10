ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

Taking a look at the next round of moisture

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are two areas where KELOLAND receives most of its moisture from. This would be the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Ocean. As everyone knows, right now California is getting slammed by rain. There is a fine line between helpful amounts of rain and dangerous flood-causing rain.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls grew in 2022

Sioux Falls grew in 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls released a report that shows a continued trend of rapid growth and development for the city. The City also saw growth in its population, adding an estimated 6,284 residents in 2022 for a new estimated population total of 208,884, according to the City of Sioux Falls press release. Population growth in 2022 was slightly lower than in 2021, which had a record 6,750 people move to Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Fatal crash reported on I-90 east of Alexandria

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety reported a fatal crash in Hanson County. The South Dakota DPS report says the 2001 Ford Excursion was eastbound on I-90 around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday when the icy roads caused the driver to lose control. The car went off the ditch and rolled multiple times.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

View from the top of a Sioux Falls snow mountain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With snow cleanup efforts still underway in Sioux Falls, the piles made by the city are growing. The difference made by five days of snow collection is staggering at the 12th and Lyons snow dump location. “Last week when you were over here, that was about 20% of the snow that’s probably here at this time,” said Daniel Whipple, a Street Maintenance Supervisor for the city.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snow day history in Sioux Falls schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This winter has the potential to outdo all winters back to 1995 in terms of snow days for the Sioux Falls School District. The SFSD has a history of snow days and late starts for schools starting with 1995-1996. Carly Uthe of the SFSD communications provided the historical record.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Wind will pick up across KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With little to no new snow in the forecast we still have to watch out for blowing snow this week. Snow can form a crust, which is just the top layer of snow that has hardened. This is caused by being windblown, or the process of melting and refreezing which we haven’t seen yet in KELOLAND.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

An updated look at snowfall predictions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The heavy snow last week in southeast KELOLAND vaulted the snow totals in and around Sioux Falls. It’s the second week of January and I’m only a little more than a foot away from my prediction for Sioux Falls. While the numbers haven’t changed for others. Here’s a look at where we are at.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

SFPD offering $5,000 sign-on bonus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department is offering a $5,000 hiring bonus. Officially, the department is looking to fill eight open positions; however, there could be more positions opening depending on how many applicants pass training and all the requirements. Those who are hired will go through extensive training, and anyone who falls within the age range of 21-44 is encouraged to apply. You do not need to have prior police experience.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Former sheriff recalls when experience was put to the test

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On July 15, 2022 two men led authorities on a multiple county chase, exchanging fire with law enforcement. Before he stepped down, former Lake County Sheriff Tim Walburg recalled that day and how they successfully caught the suspects.
LAKE COUNTY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Coroner determines cause of death in 2022 Gateway Lounge fatality

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say the coroner has determined the cause of death for the man who passed away after an altercation that took place at the Gateway Lounge in 2022. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said Shane Birger, 43, from Sioux Falls, was injured...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

‘The Pad Party’ collecting women’s hygiene supplies for 13th year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the 13th year, a group of Sioux Falls women called The Pad Party are holding a menstrual product drive to benefit The Banquet and The Promising Futures Fund. Pads, tampons, liners, and incontinence products can be dropped inside designated boxes at the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

‘Art Maneuver’ draws creatives’ attention to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - James 1stgen is holding space for the creatives of Sioux Falls, hosting a monthly art event for the community and creatives to enjoy. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. 1108 w 12th st. a handful of artists and art enthusiasts gathered to share and sell their artistic creations. Sala’s Salsas catered for the event with some authentic Hispanic tastes and treats.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota Aerial and Arts grows the adult aerial community

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The adult aerial community may begin to grow after a new studio opened on Sunday in Sioux Falls. South Dakota Aerial and Arts is the only adult aerial studio here in Sioux Falls. “We just opened, and we’re starting classes ranging from flexibility...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Multiple injuries reported after 3 vehicle crash near Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash southwest of Sioux Falls. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened east of the Tea exit just after 5 p.m. Tuesday. During the investigation, deputies learned that three SUVS were...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

