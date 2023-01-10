Read full article on original website
City of Beloit restructures fire department to elevate emergency responses
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit Fire Department reorganized their leadership levels and hired three new battalion chiefs to oversee their own divisions. From firefighters all the way up the leadership ladder to fire chief, every department is made up of different people with different titles and responsibilities. Originally, Beloit Fire Dept. captains would oversee crews while responding to calls and answer to multiple deputy chiefs and the fire chief.
Eastbound lanes of Madison Beltline closed at Old Sauk Road
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All eastbound lanes of the Beltline near the Old Sauk Road interchange are shut down following a traffic incident. While only the eastbound lanes are closed, WisDOT’s traffic camera shows major delays for drivers heading in both directions as eastbound drivers try to turnaround and head west. The camera showed some drivers cutting across the median as they reached the stacks of cars held up by the delay.
Traffic incident causes midday delays on Madison Beltline near Middleton
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All westbound lanes of the Beltline near the Old Sauk Road interchange were shut down over the noon hour following a traffic incident. While only the westbound lanes were closed, WisDOT’s traffic camera showed major delays for drivers heading in both directions as westbound drivers were trying to turnaround and head east. The camera showed some drivers cutting across the median as they reached the stacks of cars held up by the delay.
No injuries in Jefferson Co. residential fire
JEFFERSON, Wis. — No one was hurt following a fire at a residential home in Jefferson. Jefferson fire officials said the call came in around midnight Wednesday. The fire burned for a few hours and at least six departments were called in to assist in putting it out. Fire...
One hospitalized in Janesville house fire
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The resident of second-floor apartment was hospitalized with injuries after a house fire in Janesville on Wednesday. According to the Janesville Fire Department, firefighters were called to 832 Prairie Avenue at 1:15 p.m. and found smoke pouring from the back of the structure. Officials said the fire had engulfed the kitchen […]
WFD: Whitewater blaze still smoldering, did millions of dollars in damage
WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV) - Firefighters remain at the scene of a massive fire at a Whitewater garbage and recycling collection site, the fire department reported in an update. Teams are expected to remain there, clearing debris and guarding hotspots for the next several days. In its Tuesday morning statement, the...
Janesville apartment fire leaves one injured
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Janesville resident was taken to the hospital following an apartment fire that damaged the entire building on Monday. At around 1:15 p.m., Janesville Fire and Police Units were dispatched to the 800 block of Prairie Avenue after reports of smoke were made. Upon arrival, officials saw smoke coming from the second-floor apartment of a two-unit multiple family residence.
Van engulfed in flames outside of Discount Tire in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — A van was engulfed in flames outside of Discount Tire on Junction Road on the west side of Madison. Madison Fire officials say they were called to the scene around 9:30 Tuesday night. No one was in the car and no injuries were reported, according to Madison Fire. News 3 Now received photos from a viewer showing...
Multiple vehicles hit by gunfire overnight, Beloit police say
BELOIT, Wis. — Multiple vehicles were hit by bullets in Beloit overnight, the city’s police department said. Police officers were called to the 800 blocks of both Fifth Street and Bluff Street for a report of shots fired around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday. In a Facebook post, the Beloit Police Department said officers found several spent shell casings in the area....
DHS: Thousands more Wis. residents than expected utilize 988 hotline
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suicide and prevention lifeline, 988, was introduced to Wisconsin in July of 2022, and since then thousands of Wisconsin residents have taken advantage of the resource. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said in the summer of 2021 that Vibrant Emotional Health provided a projections report, saying Wisconsin would receive 55,000 calls in the first year of 988, but the state is on pace for 70,000 calls.
Convenience store door smashed overnight, cigars and vape cartridges stolen
An east side convenience store had its front door shattered as someone stole cigars and vaping cartridges overnight, Madison police said Thursday morning.
Bald Eagle Watching Days 2023
The district exhausted the three allotted days in December, forcing the contingency plan. Fire crews responding to fire at John’s Disposal in Whitewater. Firefighters from multiple agencies battled throughout the night to contain the flames that sent smoke towering over a garbage and recycling collection site. Madison’s future intercity...
City of Madison Clerk’s Office to temporarily relocate
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison Clerk’s Office will be temporarily moved to accommodate renovations at the City-County building. The Clerk’s Office front desk will be closed Friday, Jan. 13 and Tuesday, Jan. 17. Clerk’s staff will still be available by phone during these days.
Traffic lights to remain out for days at University Avenue, Branch Street in Middleton following crash
MIDDLETON, Wis. — The traffic lights at the intersection of University Avenue and Branch Street in Middleton are expected to be out for a significant period of time following a crash Tuesday morning, the Middleton Police Department said. Police said the incident occurred just after 1:50 a.m. Tuesday morning. A 21-year-old man from New Glarus reportedly left the road and...
Walking school bus aims to improve health and safety for Rock Co. community
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Public Health Department wants to make the school commute safer and healthier through a Walking School Bus program. The “Walking School Bus” consists of a school-approved, adult volunteer meeting students at a public location or meeting them near their homes on a walking route to and from their classes.
One Wisconsin City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
MPD: Cash stolen in downtown Madison Taco Bell burglary
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is still searching for the suspect who broke into a downtown Madison fast food restaurant early Monday morning and made off with approximately $200 in cash. Video evidence recovered from the scene shows someone broke into the Taco Bell location on State...
Madison’s future intercity bus terminal has some neighbors worried
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An intercity bus terminal is on its way to Madison as part of a multi-million dollar redevelopment plan, but some are raising concerns about pedestrian safety. The bus terminal is part of a mixed-use development also including a high rise apartment and roughly 400 stalls of...
Woman critically injured in shooting at Pinnon Foods
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE: Police say the victim, a 63-year-old woman, was killed. Pinnon’s announced they would be closed temporarily, following the shooting. ORIGINAL STORY: Rockford Police are investigating a shooting at Pinnon’s grocery store on N. Court Street on Wednesday. Officers were called to the 2300 block of N. Court around 3:30 p.m. […]
Family continues search for Wisconsin man who fled traffic stop
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A father of three is missing after running away from a traffic stop in Wisconsin.His family said he was scared and they're afraid because it's been nearly two months since he took off.Loved ones are confused why a police department 45 minutes away from the scene is in charge.Morning Insider Lauren Victory dug into the case.On the side of the highway, Christopher Miller's family has been searching for clues.They've been out at the site in rural Wisconsin weekend after weekend since Nov. 19."Ain't no way you're gonna tell me he vanished into thin air," said Tammy...
