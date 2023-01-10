ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitewater, WI

nbc15.com

City of Beloit restructures fire department to elevate emergency responses

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit Fire Department reorganized their leadership levels and hired three new battalion chiefs to oversee their own divisions. From firefighters all the way up the leadership ladder to fire chief, every department is made up of different people with different titles and responsibilities. Originally, Beloit Fire Dept. captains would oversee crews while responding to calls and answer to multiple deputy chiefs and the fire chief.
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

Eastbound lanes of Madison Beltline closed at Old Sauk Road

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All eastbound lanes of the Beltline near the Old Sauk Road interchange are shut down following a traffic incident. While only the eastbound lanes are closed, WisDOT’s traffic camera shows major delays for drivers heading in both directions as eastbound drivers try to turnaround and head west. The camera showed some drivers cutting across the median as they reached the stacks of cars held up by the delay.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Traffic incident causes midday delays on Madison Beltline near Middleton

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All westbound lanes of the Beltline near the Old Sauk Road interchange were shut down over the noon hour following a traffic incident. While only the westbound lanes were closed, WisDOT’s traffic camera showed major delays for drivers heading in both directions as westbound drivers were trying to turnaround and head east. The camera showed some drivers cutting across the median as they reached the stacks of cars held up by the delay.
MIDDLETON, WI
fox47.com

No injuries in Jefferson Co. residential fire

JEFFERSON, Wis. — No one was hurt following a fire at a residential home in Jefferson. Jefferson fire officials said the call came in around midnight Wednesday. The fire burned for a few hours and at least six departments were called in to assist in putting it out. Fire...
JEFFERSON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

One hospitalized in Janesville house fire

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The resident of second-floor apartment was hospitalized with injuries after a house fire in Janesville on Wednesday. According to the Janesville Fire Department, firefighters were called to 832 Prairie Avenue at 1:15 p.m. and found smoke pouring from the back of the structure. Officials said the fire had engulfed the kitchen […]
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville apartment fire leaves one injured

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Janesville resident was taken to the hospital following an apartment fire that damaged the entire building on Monday. At around 1:15 p.m., Janesville Fire and Police Units were dispatched to the 800 block of Prairie Avenue after reports of smoke were made. Upon arrival, officials saw smoke coming from the second-floor apartment of a two-unit multiple family residence.
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

DHS: Thousands more Wis. residents than expected utilize 988 hotline

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suicide and prevention lifeline, 988, was introduced to Wisconsin in July of 2022, and since then thousands of Wisconsin residents have taken advantage of the resource. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said in the summer of 2021 that Vibrant Emotional Health provided a projections report, saying Wisconsin would receive 55,000 calls in the first year of 988, but the state is on pace for 70,000 calls.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Bald Eagle Watching Days 2023

The district exhausted the three allotted days in December, forcing the contingency plan. Fire crews responding to fire at John’s Disposal in Whitewater. Firefighters from multiple agencies battled throughout the night to contain the flames that sent smoke towering over a garbage and recycling collection site. Madison’s future intercity...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

City of Madison Clerk’s Office to temporarily relocate

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison Clerk’s Office will be temporarily moved to accommodate renovations at the City-County building. The Clerk’s Office front desk will be closed Friday, Jan. 13 and Tuesday, Jan. 17. Clerk’s staff will still be available by phone during these days.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Traffic lights to remain out for days at University Avenue, Branch Street in Middleton following crash

MIDDLETON, Wis. — The traffic lights at the intersection of University Avenue and Branch Street in Middleton are expected to be out for a significant period of time following a crash Tuesday morning, the Middleton Police Department said. Police said the incident occurred just after 1:50 a.m. Tuesday morning. A 21-year-old man from New Glarus reportedly left the road and...
MIDDLETON, WI
nbc15.com

Walking school bus aims to improve health and safety for Rock Co. community

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Public Health Department wants to make the school commute safer and healthier through a Walking School Bus program. The “Walking School Bus” consists of a school-approved, adult volunteer meeting students at a public location or meeting them near their homes on a walking route to and from their classes.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Cash stolen in downtown Madison Taco Bell burglary

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is still searching for the suspect who broke into a downtown Madison fast food restaurant early Monday morning and made off with approximately $200 in cash. Video evidence recovered from the scene shows someone broke into the Taco Bell location on State...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison’s future intercity bus terminal has some neighbors worried

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An intercity bus terminal is on its way to Madison as part of a multi-million dollar redevelopment plan, but some are raising concerns about pedestrian safety. The bus terminal is part of a mixed-use development also including a high rise apartment and roughly 400 stalls of...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Woman critically injured in shooting at Pinnon Foods

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE: Police say the victim, a 63-year-old woman, was killed. Pinnon’s announced they would be closed temporarily, following the shooting. ORIGINAL STORY: Rockford Police are investigating a shooting at Pinnon’s grocery store on N. Court Street on Wednesday. Officers were called to the 2300 block of N. Court around 3:30 p.m. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS Chicago

Family continues search for Wisconsin man who fled traffic stop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A father of three is missing after running away from a traffic stop in Wisconsin.His family said he was scared and they're afraid because it's been nearly two months since he took off.Loved ones are confused why a police department 45 minutes away from the scene is in charge.Morning Insider Lauren Victory dug into the case.On the side of the highway, Christopher Miller's family has been searching for clues.They've been out at the site in rural Wisconsin weekend after weekend since Nov. 19."Ain't no way you're gonna tell me he vanished into thin air," said Tammy...
MADISON, WI

