YWCA Cass Clay accepting nominations in 13 categories for "Women of the Year"
(Fargo, ND) -- YWCA Cass Clay is accepting nominations for Women of the Year. There are 13 different categories. "Communications and health, faith and community, all the way to Lifetime Achievement, and there's a business category for a business that inspires women in our community. So there are a whole lot of categories to nominate folks," said YWCA Chief Executive Officer Erin Prochnow.
Experiencing grief? Hospice of the Red River Valley offering free support groups and classes
(Fargo, ND) -- If you or a loved one is experiencing grief, help is available. "Grief really is any reaction or feeling we have in relation to a loss or a significant change in life," said Heather Larson, Grief Support Supervisor with Hospice of the Red River Valley. The agency...
Moorhead couple pledges $1 million matching grant to Fargo Park District projects
FARGO (KFGO) – The parents of two Moorhead brothers killed in a 2015 crash on I-94 near Dalton, Minnesota have announced a $1 million matching grant for the Fargo Parks Sports Complex and Island Park Pool projects. Ray and Kathie Kvalvog pledged the money ahead of Giving Hearts Day...
Trollwood Performing Arts School Summer registration is now open
(Fargo, ND) -- Summer registration for the Trollwood Performing Arts School is now open. The program, which is ran by Fargo Public Schools, is a 'unique youth arts education and leadership organization'. Trollwood offers performing and production arts education opportunities for students from kindergarten through graduated high school seniors. Trollwood...
CROOKSTON FIRE DEPARTMENT ANNOUNCES FIRST HYDRANT HERO WINNER
The Crookston Fire Department would like to congratulate Dan Lanctot for being the season’s first Hydrant Hero. To show their appreciation, the Fire Department presented him with $25 in Chamber Bucks to be used at a local business in town. If there is a hydrant on your block and...
West Fargo Public Schools to use $12M federal grant to hire 21 behavioral health specialists
(Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo Public Schools is receiving a ten-year $12 million grant to hire more behavioral health specialists. "It's just been incredible. When we found out, you know we found out over the Christmas break that we had been awarded this grant and, just jumping up and down in my pajamas we were so excited," said Annie Richards, the district's Director of Behavioral Health and Wellness.
Server Training Ordinance updated for City of Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- An update to who has to go through server training in the City of Fargo is now in effect. At the December 27th Fargo City Commission meeting, commissioners voted to update The City of Fargo’s ordinance No. 5378 as it relates to Server Training. The requirement to complete Server Training now applies to all people involved in the stream of service of alcoholic beverages, including security. This signifies that managers, servers, security, bartenders and door attendants are required to complete server training.
Benefit for Pat Malec to be held Jan. 28
A benefit fundraiser will be held for Pat Malec on Saturday, January 28th at the Valley City Eagles Club. Malec is battling metastatic breast cancer. Her and husband, Don are lifelong residents of Valley City and are both members of the Eagles Club.
Five Former Moorhead Mayors Attend Swearing In Ceremony
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Five former Moorhead mayors attend the swearing in of Mayor Shelly Carlson and newly and re-elected council members. The election winners were all sworn in by Seventh Judicial District Judge Johnathan Judd, a former mayor of Moorhead. Other former mayors included Wayne Ingersoll, Morrie Lanning,...
Dr. Colin Irvine selected as next President of Concordia College
(Moorhead, MN) -- Concordia College announced Wednesday that Dr. Colin Irvine has been chosen as the next president of the college. “Colin is the perfect person to lead Concordia in the coming years as the landscape of higher education changes and evolves,” said Mary Ranum, chair of the Board of Regents. “He has a deep understanding of and commitment to the mission, vision, and values of Concordia College and Lutheran higher education.”
Cass County Sheriff Department: Non-violent offender program that allows inmates to leave jail has been successful based on multiple factors
(Cass County, ND) -- A program created by Cass County's Sheriff Department meant to benefit non-violent offenders is receiving national attention. Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner and Corporal Chad Violet joined WDAY Radio's The Coffee Club to discuss the Community Supervision Program. The program allows some inmates to serve their sentences in the community outside the jail, giving them the opportunity to seek services, hold jobs, and live outside the correctional facility. The inmates are constantly watched and monitored via check-in's from deputies and by GPS bracelets.
Fargo Public Schools looking to purchase 75 acres of land from Sanford
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Public Schools are preparing to purchase 75 acres of land from Sanford North. This is all set before the upcoming school board meeting on Tuesday. The plan was set in motion in late November, with the idea of setting the land aside...
Grand Forks could get Indoor Sports, Aquatics Center
(Grand Forks, ND) -- Grand Forks city leaders are discussing a proposal for a brand new multi-use sports facility and aquatics center. Leaders met Wednesday to consider plans for the facility. One concept would include a golf simulator. Possible sites to house the new facilities are the Alerus Center, Choice...
Fargo City Commission to hold executive session over issues with local business
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo City Commission is holding an executive session in their chambers at City Hall Wednesday at noon. The move is to consult city attorneys regarding a pending lawsuit involving SouthTown Pourhouse. This stemming from what the city calls a failure to meet the 50/50 food and liquor distribution requirements to operate with a liquor license.
GF Aquatics and turf project update
It’s a big project that will require some big dollars to move it from the concept phase to construction. A joint meeting last night (Wednesday) between Grand Forks park… city…and consultants to talk about the feasibility of building a new aquatics center and indoor turf complex. Consultants...
Fire scare at Sandy’s Donuts in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a close call for one of the area’s favorite local donut shops. The West Fargo Fire Department was called for a possible fire at Sandy’s Donuts around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. One of the rooftop units at the production facility...
Horace City Council to reconsider tax abatement for new homes after program expired January 1st
(Fargo, ND) -- A Horace City Councilmember is talking about how tax abatements on new homes in the city came to an end with the start of the new year. "I would say for the abatements that we had, I guess the argument is was it something that people were moving to Horace just for the abatement? I don't really necessarily believe that," said Naomi Berkland.
Joshua Lee Needham, Jr.
April 13, 2021 ~ January 4, 2023 (age 1) Joshua Lee Needham, Jr., Ogimaa binesi Niizho anaag "Chief Thunder Bird, Two Stars", age 1, travelled to the spirit world on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in Fargo, ND. Joshua was born on April 13, 2021, in Coon Rapids, MN, to Lakeisha...
Polk County seeking public comment for County Hazard Mitigation Plan
Polk County finished their updated draft of a Hazard Mitigation Plan (HMP), and are seeking feedback based on those changes. The HMP considers a variety of possible disasters that occur in the region; including tornadoes, windstorms, severe winter storms, droughts, flooding, and other events which could cause the loss of life and property. County officials say they are looking for feedback from all county residents and other "interested stakeholders", including residents or businesses that work Polk county but don't live there.
