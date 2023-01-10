(Fargo, ND) -- An update to who has to go through server training in the City of Fargo is now in effect. At the December 27th Fargo City Commission meeting, commissioners voted to update The City of Fargo’s ordinance No. 5378 as it relates to Server Training. The requirement to complete Server Training now applies to all people involved in the stream of service of alcoholic beverages, including security. This signifies that managers, servers, security, bartenders and door attendants are required to complete server training.

FARGO, ND ・ 21 HOURS AGO