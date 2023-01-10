ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

AZFamily

New proposal from Democrats would repeal Arizona's right-to-work law

Maricopa County Recorder offers proposals on how to improve Arizona elections. Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer suggested to stop voters from dropping off early ballots on Election Day. Gov. Katie Hobbs explains plans to work with Republicans at capitol. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Gov. Hobbs acknowledged it is going...
arizonasuntimes.com

New Arizona AG Kris Mayes Hires Colleague of Progressive Lawyer Marc Elias as Chief Deputy

Arizona’s new Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes hired progressive attorney Dan Barr as her chief deputy, according to AZ Law and Barr’s LinkedIn profile. However, insiders say the longtime attorney for mainstream media did not resign from the Democratic firm Perkins Coie, where he worked with progressive attorney Marc Elias, until after he started in the position, which would be a conflict of interest, especially if he was involved with any litigation involving the Arizona Attorney General’s Office (AAGO).
roselawgroupreporter.com

As Hobbs called for collaboration, some Republicans literally turned their backs

In Arizona Legislature’s first day, divisions with new governor were on display; several Republicans walked out during Hobbs’ State of the State address. || Arizona Capitol Television via Twitter. Gov. Katie Hobbs called for collaboration between Republicans and Democratic lawmakers during her first state of the state speech...
NBC News

Arizona plots to eradicate 'extremists'

Republicans in Arizona are still steaming over their losses last November. They blame the MAGA movement's outsize influence in choosing its party's unsuccessful general election candidates, like Kari Lake for governor and Blake Masters for the U.S. Senate. Now, a faction of the GOP isn't just calling for the state...
AZFamily

Gov. Hobbs wants to eliminate pink tax in Arizona

Residents of Rio Verde Foothills came together on Tuesday night, asking the council to reconsider the decision to stop water hauling. Evan Darzi, CEO and Cofounder of ElectraTect Inc, says the goal is that the breathalyzer will be portable, non-invasive, and easy to use. "Baked Alaska" sentenced for role in...
Phoenix New Times

Make Way for Rachel Jones, the Next Gen of Windbag MAGA Acolytes in Arizona

For MAGA practitioners in the Arizona State Legislature, it’s out with the old, in with the new. The sun may have set on the political contretemps of "Conspiracy Czar” Mark Finchem and "Windy” Wendy Rogers. But thanks to the November elections, they’ve been swiftly supplanted with new foot soldiers from the ranks of former President Donald Trump’s election-denying cesspool of political inexperience and ignorance.
kjzz.org

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on her faith, her career and a bruising campaign

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has been in office a little over a week, and she’s deep into the job already. After pledging to be bipartisan, the Democrat’s first State of the State address angered some Republican lawmakers so much they walked out during the speech. She has issued several executive orders — one designed to protect LGBTQ state workers has led to threats of a lawsuit. And Arizonans will learn even more about her intentions when Hobbs releases her first budget later this week.
The Center Square

Audit: Arizona public school district endangered students, couldn’t pay teachers

(The Center Square) – A western Arizona public school district was found by state auditors to have put children on dangerous buses, run illegitimate nonprofits for decades, and misappropriated funds to the point where teachers’ pay couldn’t be fulfilled. According to the results of an investigation by the auditor general, Hyder Elementary School District #16 in Southwest Arizona failed basic protocols in four areas, “putting public monies, sensitive computerized data, and student safety at risk.” ...
12news.com

No, Arizona school administration costs are not too high

ARIZONA, USA — For years, politicians have suggested Arizona school districts have bloated administrations. However, statistics don’t support that claim. Arizona school districts spend too much on administration expenses. The sources. Arizona Department of Education. U.S. Census data. Grand Canyon Institute research. Education Finance Reform Group research. The...
