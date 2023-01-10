Read full article on original website
'All groundwater is spoken for': New West Valley construction can no longer rely on groundwater after release of new report
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — The middle of Arizona is turning grey. The brown desert landscape has been sprawling into a metropolitan expanse for decades, spreading outward in every direction from central Phoenix. The Valley welcomes a new resident every six minutes, and with them come new development. That spread may...
AZFamily
City of Phoenix sued for ‘Clean Zone’ signage rules as Super Bowl approaches
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Super Bowl LVII is nearly a month away, and this Sunday through February 19, the city of Phoenix has designated a section of the downtown area a ‘Clean Zone.’. This means hundreds of people and businesses inside that area will need a permit from the...
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Super Bowl Renters Now Have to Register Their Rental Homes in Scottsdale
Short-term home and vacation home rental owners now have to register their Scottsdale, Arizona, rentals with the city government for $250/yr per property. The owners must receive a license to be able to do these short-term rentals, even ahead of the Feb. 12, 2023, Super Bowl event in Glendale, AZ.
Arizona says developers lack groundwater for big growth dreams in the desert west of Phoenix
A newly released state report on groundwater supplies under the desert west of Phoenix signals difficulty ahead for developers wishing to build hundreds of thousands of homes there. It also signals the start of an effort by Arizona’s new governor to shore up groundwater management statewide. ...
Girl Scouts–Arizona Cactus-Pine Council Shares 2023 Cookie Season Plans
Each year, Girl Scouts in Arizona participate in the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world: The Girl Scout Cookie Program. And this year it is not only bigger and better than ever, but longer as well. For the first time in the history of Girl Scouts–Arizona Cactus-Pine Council (GSACPC), the local cookie season will take place for seven full weeks from Jan. 16 to Mar. 5, 2023.
Arizona witness describes hovering cigar-shaped object overhead
An Arizona witness at Scottsdale reported watching and photographing a silent, hovering, cigar-shaped object at 1:32 p.m. on November 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Phoenix mayor apologizes to detained reporter; Sens. Sinema, Kelly visit border; Lunar New Year in the Valley
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego apologizes to Wall Street Journal reporter Dion Rabouin who was detained and handcuffed outside of a Chase bank branch. Arizona Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly visited the border to discuss 'tri-partisan' solutions...
Footing the bill: Doug Ducey's shipping container barrier will cost Arizona taxpayers over $200M
Former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s five-month effort to close gaps along the U.S.-Mexico border with shipping containers will cost Arizona taxpayers more than $200 million. It will cost more than $76 million to tear down the double-stacked shipping container barriers in Yuma and Cochise counties after Ducey bowed to federal pressure and agreed...
Read the full text: Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs' first State of the State address
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs' remarks in her first State of the State address, as prepared for delivery: Chief Justice Brutinel, Secretary Fontes, Attorney General Mayes, Treasurer Yee, Superintendent Horne, Mine Inspector Marsh, Speaker Toma, President Petersen, Leaders Terán and Cano, members of the Legislature, Supreme Court, and Corporation Commission, tribal leaders, honored guests, and Arizonans in every corner of our state, it is an honor to join you here today. ...
