4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Girl Scouts–Arizona Cactus-Pine Council Shares 2023 Cookie Season Plans

Each year, Girl Scouts in Arizona participate in the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world: The Girl Scout Cookie Program. And this year it is not only bigger and better than ever, but longer as well. For the first time in the history of Girl Scouts–Arizona Cactus-Pine Council (GSACPC), the local cookie season will take place for seven full weeks from Jan. 16 to Mar. 5, 2023.
Phoenix mayor apologizes to detained reporter; Sens. Sinema, Kelly visit border; Lunar New Year in the Valley

A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego apologizes to Wall Street Journal reporter Dion Rabouin who was detained and handcuffed outside of a Chase bank branch. Arizona Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly visited the border to discuss 'tri-partisan' solutions...
Footing the bill: Doug Ducey's shipping container barrier will cost Arizona taxpayers over $200M

Former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s five-month effort to close gaps along the U.S.-Mexico border with shipping containers will cost Arizona taxpayers more than $200 million. It will cost more than $76 million to tear down the double-stacked shipping container barriers in Yuma and Cochise counties after Ducey bowed to federal pressure and agreed...
Read the full text: Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs' first State of the State address

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs' remarks in her first State of the State address, as prepared for delivery: Chief Justice Brutinel, Secretary Fontes, Attorney General Mayes, Treasurer Yee, Superintendent Horne, Mine Inspector Marsh, Speaker Toma, President Petersen, Leaders Terán and Cano, members of the Legislature, Supreme Court, and Corporation Commission, tribal leaders, honored guests, and Arizonans in every corner of our state, it is an honor to join you here today. ...
