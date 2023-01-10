Each year, Girl Scouts in Arizona participate in the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world: The Girl Scout Cookie Program. And this year it is not only bigger and better than ever, but longer as well. For the first time in the history of Girl Scouts–Arizona Cactus-Pine Council (GSACPC), the local cookie season will take place for seven full weeks from Jan. 16 to Mar. 5, 2023.

