Bill filed at Texas Legislature would allow online voter registration
In order to be able to vote in Texas, you must either mail in your voter registration paperwork or visit your local registrar’s office. You can also register when getting renewing your driver license at a DMV office. But you cannot register online
Wisconsin Republicans block 'conversion therapy' ban
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans voted Thursday to again allow therapists, social workers and counselors to try to change LGBTQ clients’ gender identities and sexual orientations — a discredited practice known as conversion therapy. A ban on conversion therapy was passed in 2020 by a state board within the Democratic governor’s administration overseeing licensing for mental health professionals. But a committee in the Republican-controlled Legislature temporarily blocked the ban then and did so again Thursday, with all six Republican members voting to block it and the four Democrats voting to keep it in place. LGBTQ rights advocates have decried the scientifically discredited practice of trying to “convert” LGBTQ people to heterosexuality and traditional gender expectations as harmful, citing research suggesting the practice can increase the risk of suicide and depression. At least 20 states and the District of Columbia have outlawed conversion therapy for minors, according to the Movement Advancement Project, a pro-LGBTQ rights think tank. Wisconsin is not one of them.
Amid Mississippi Water Woes, Proposal Could Unseat Mayors
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — As Mississippi's capital city of Jackson struggles with water problems and its Democratic mayor clashes with the Republican governor, lawmakers debated a proposal Wednesday that would allow recall elections for municipal officials in the state. Rep. Shanda Yates, an independent from Jackson who sponsored the...
Michigan Democrats unveil first moves in new session
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other Democratic leaders on Thursday wasted no time outlining their highly anticipated priorities for the session, including tax cuts and repeal of right to work, after taking total control of state government for the first time in 40 years.The agenda, first unveiled by the newly elected House and Senate leadership late Wednesday, will look to repeal a tax on retirees' pensions, increase the Earned Income Tax Credit, expand anti-discrimination protections and restore a prevailing wage policy.Democrats also introduced legislation to repeal the state's controversial right to work law, setting up a potential fight both inside...
Arkansas bill would classify drag show as adult-oriented business, adds location restrictions
A bill filed Monday in the Arkansas Senate would define a drag performance as an adult-oriented business and place restrictions on where they could take place.
Alabama official indicted on voter fraud charges, accused of ballot stuffing in Democratic primary
The chairman of Alabama’s Perry County Commission has been indicted on felony and misdemeanor counts of voter fraud in connection with both the primary and general elections during the midterms, officials announced Wednesday. Albert Turner Jr. is accused of voting multiple times in the state’s primary elections last spring and of ballot harvesting during the…
Kemp Begins Second Georgia Term With New Pay Raise Pledge
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov Brian Kemp pledged a low-drama conservative agenda after being sworn in Thursday for a second term, calling for $2,000 pay raises for all state and university employees and public school teachers and more job growth focused on manufacturing electric vehicles. It’s a vision copied...
New Hampshire Considers Mandating Cursive, Communism History
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Communism and cursive would be part of the mandatory curriculum in New Hampshire schools under a pair of bills harking back to bygone eras of history and handwriting. The House Education Committee held public hearings Wednesday on Republican bills to require that students be taught...
Tennessee lawmakers reconvene, take up hot-button issues
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers kicked off their annual legislative session on Tuesday, where they’ll spend the next few months finalizing the state’s upcoming budget as well as debating issues from abortion ban exceptions to express toll lanes. Republicans have supermajority control in both the state...
Suspect emerges in shooting at New Mexico official's home
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Authorities in New Mexico’s largest city said a suspect believed to be linked to at least one of the shootings at or near the homes or offices of several elected officials was in custody Monday, but they declined to release his name. Albuquerque Police Chief Harold...
