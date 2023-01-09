Read full article on original website
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.

Biden’s Classified Document Woes Worsen as White House Confirms Discovery of Second Batch
President Joe Biden’s headache over the discovery of classified documents from his time as the vice president has worsened after aides found a second batch of materials in one of his residences, fueling a torrent of Republican attacks and complicating the optics of a Justice Department investigation into former President Trump.

Garland Appoints Special Counsel to Lead Investigation into Biden Files
Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel on Thursday to investigate President Joe Biden’s handling of classified information before he took office. Garland chose as special counsel Robert Hur, a former federal prosecutor, to investigate “whether any person or entity violated the law” in connection with the possible mishandling of classified documents from the Obama administration found at Biden’s Washington, D.C. office and Delaware residence.
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and VP Kamala Harris were among Democrats who criticized Republicans' 'extreme' Born Alive Bill.
Karine Jean-Pierre, CBS reporter clash over Biden docs: 'You don't need to be contentious with me here, Ed'
Biden spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre had a tense exchange with CBS reporter Ed O'Keefe of the president's mishandling of classified documents, which is being investigated by the DOJ.

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Jimmy Kimmel Nails Trump, Republicans Over Latest Blatant Hypocrisy
He also had a bipartisan plan for how to deal with both Trump and Biden on the classified documents issue.
Mike Pence 'troubled' by reports Biden's alleged mishandling of classified docs was known before election
Former Vice President Mike Pence voices his concerns on claims the Department of Justice sat on information about President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified information on 'Kudlow.'

Biden Administration Releases Plan to Make the U.S. Transportation Sector Green
Back in September 2022, the EPA and Energy, Transportation and Housing and Urban Development departments banded together to sign a memorandum of understanding to coordinate policy on decarbonization. They have a focused transition from fossil fuels to carbon-free and renewable energy sources. As of this week, that plan has more actionable items in the form of an official blueprint blessed by the White House.
George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US diagnosed with COVID-19. That looks to be bogus too.
Rep. George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US with COVID-19, but there are discrepancies in his retellings of the story.

North America Aims to Make 25% of What It Imports From Asia, Mexico Says
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico, the United States and Canada plan to produce in North America 25% of what they currently import from Asia under a new drive to promote the integration of the region's economy, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Thursday. Ebrard was speaking about the outcome...

Explainer: Why the U.S. Is Overhauling Its Marines on Japan's Okinawa
TOKYO (Reuters) - The United States plans to shake up its marine force on Japan's Okinawa islands as Tokyo undertakes its biggest military build up since World War Two that will double defence spending over five years to deter China from attacking Taiwan or nearby Japanese islands. Japan and the...

Ukraine Says Its Forces Hold Out Against Russia in Battle for Soledar
KYIV/NEAR SOLEDAR, Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukraine said on Thursday its troops were holding out against a massive onslaught of Russian artillery in the salt mining town of Soledar in the east, with drone footage showing utter devastation there and buildings reduced to smouldering husks. In a video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr...

Russia Says EU Is Becoming a Vassal of NATO
(Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday that the European Union was becoming a vassal of NATO, citing the signing of a joint declaration in which the two organisations pledged to deepen their cooperation in response to Russia's war in Ukraine. In the declaration on Tuesday, NATO and the EU stated:...

Russia's War on Ukraine Latest: Battle for Salt Town Rages On
(Reuters) - Ukraine says its troops are holding out despite heavy fighting on a battlefield littered with bodies in the salt mining town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine, where Russian mercenaries have claimed Moscow's first significant gain in half a year. FIGHTING. * The ultra-nationalist contract militia Wagner, run by...
